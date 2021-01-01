The Premier League has to get this right, and maintain a backbone. The rules are very simple, abide by them and be a member of the league, or dont and exit the competition. They of course arent the only cause of what football has become, but theyve played a big part in it. Shame on them, and shame on any other club that sides with them.
Football is more than money. They may have alll the cash in the world, but they'll never get to be a rich club. I hope they get booted and get to start their own league where they can financially dope to their hearts content. They can call it the P&L League, sponsored by KPMG.