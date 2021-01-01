« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:20:57 pm
Good bye you cheats. They have basically admitted to cheatingbut the laws were unfair and so it was ok to cheat.

Time to kick the cheats right out of the league and dissolve the club.

They really have just admitted it haven't they? Like properly showed their arses.

They've announced recently they're the highest earning club in the world. But yet in this they've said they can't compete within the rules?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
All I see here is something very very predictable from this pathetic wannabe a big club clowns. Wait until the heat is on for their cheating, then try to sue the other way in the desperate hope that a trade off can be made. Which lets face it, it probably will. The Premier League have to stop dicking about now, stop showing their teeth and hoping it scares people away and just sink the fuckers right in. The game is slowly getting squeezed, everyone can see it. Bring it back for god sake
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
They must be bricking it, clearly expect to be found guilty

I don't really see them winning, not against the PL. Perhaps it's an attempt to occupy them legally before November.

It just seems a spat-out-dummy sort of thing.

It. Is. Bollocks.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
And their deluded fanbase is in full "siege mode"!As this wears on and they're being dragged to town square, it's starting to dawn on them, so the admissions of guilt, covered in lies and excuses are slowly coming out one-by-one- and they're starting to kick and scream. Oh, the desparation!

Most of their fans only turned up when this petrochemical and blood-powered machine started winning silverware, and like all kinds of fairweather friends, I expect most of these fans to fuck off pretty sharpish when their team are relegated down multiple leagues.

There is of course a small amount of fans who were there for the original Man City which is now long dead. But I won't say any kind words about them either, as if they had any scruples, they would have long turned away, knowing the club they used to love is dead.

They can say whatever they want about us; I'm not interested in listening to anyone with blood on their hands
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
Let them win all 38 games unchallenged.  Nobody cares.  The rest of us play for second place.  How many of their fans would turn up if they won every match at walking pace?  A league win would be meaningless. TV audiences would be next to none,  sponsors would desert them.  Let them rot.   
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
They are the Donald Trump of the football world
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 11:01:27 pm
They are the Donald Trump of the football world
Yep
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
Where's the outrage? Where's Gary Neville? I swear if it was Liverpool trying this shite, Sunak would have called a COBRA meeting.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
This must be their death throes manifesting? Surely if they were confident of a favourable outcome in their 115 charges they'd let it play out. At this stage, deciding to publicly challenge the validity of the rules is a pretty obvious sign that they've broken them.

It's absolutely make or break time for the league though. As others have said, they've cheated their way to four in a row and are arguing for things to be even more heavily stacked in their favour. Disgusting entity, kick them out.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm
So on June 10th if 14 clubs vote yes theyll be expelled ?

Surely its not that easy is it?

Not sure I understand this point. This June 10th date is an external legal proceeding, not an internal Premier League vote regarding Man City - or have I misunderstood something?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
Where's the outrage? Where's Gary Neville? I swear if it was Liverpool trying this shite, Sunak would have called a COBRA meeting.

Exactly! Where's Neville and Carragher? Where's the outrage? The Super League style rants? If making a new competition is "bringing the game into disrepute" then this fucking is as well. I want all these big mouthed, mouth pieces shouting about this from every pedastal they've placed themselves upon.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
This must be their death throes manifesting? Surely if they were confident of a favourable outcome in their 115 charges they'd let it play out. At this stage, deciding to publicly challenge the validity of the rules is a pretty obvious sign that they've broken them.

It's absolutely make or break time for the league though. As others have said, they've cheated their way to four in a row and are arguing for things to be even more heavily stacked in their favour. Disgusting entity, kick them out.

They aren't challenging the existing rules that were in place for the 115 charges. They are challenging the tougher rules the Premier League brought in when Saudi took over Newcastle.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm
City V NewcastleNewcastle v City
repeat another 36 times, season over plus as many cup final exhibition games they want, played where they want
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6573 on: Today at 12:00:03 am
Fuck me, watching Everton supporters on Twitter backing City over this. Challenging the Red Cartel and all. Feels just like reading interviews with people in west Africa supporting Russia's "Denazification of Ukraine."
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6574 on: Today at 12:01:25 am
And what they are also appearing to do is throw their vast resources into legal support, I presume this is outside FFP and the aim would be to blow the PL out of the water in terms of legal costs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6575 on: Today at 12:01:40 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
They aren't challenging the existing rules that were in place for the 115 charges. They are challenging the tougher rules the Premier League brought in when Saudi took over Newcastle.

Am I reading it right that they're not trying to overturn it in another vote (because why would a majority vote against a rule they just voted for?) but rather that they're challenging the concept of the voting system in the first place?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6576 on: Today at 12:33:26 am
I see they are playing the race card again too in all this. 

What a disgusting club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6577 on: Today at 12:37:03 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
They aren't challenging the existing rules that were in place for the 115 charges. They are challenging the tougher rules the Premier League brought in when Saudi took over Newcastle.

Fair point, still an air of desperation to it all.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6578 on: Today at 12:52:03 am
Whoever on their team thought that the phrase 'tyranny of the majority' was a good idea needs their head examined, you have basically just whined about democracy.  ???
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6579 on: Today at 12:54:23 am
So it's unfair now if the majority agrees on something.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6580 on: Today at 12:57:21 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:52:03 am
Whoever on their team thought that the phrase 'tyranny of the majority' was a good idea needs their head examined, you have basically just whined about democracy.  ???

As opposed to the 'tyranny of the minority', which they're obviously keen to implement in English football.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6581 on: Today at 12:57:58 am
They are acting as if they are bigger than the league LOL.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6582 on: Today at 01:12:32 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:57:58 am
They are acting as if they are bigger than the league LOL.
Well, they are, by the billions and trillions. And that's where they should be, at a bigger place any-fucking-where away from the PL.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6583 on: Today at 01:28:30 am
As much as they should just get kicked out of the league, I cant imagine any scenario where the clubs vote to kick them out, where the premier league throws them out, where clubs refuse to play them or where teams rejoin the EFL.

They either win and nothing really changes, cos theyve been cheating for years anyway so is it actually going to make any difference if they just get an extra 300m in sponsorship compared to getting sponsorship from companies that dont actually exist?, or they lose and eventually get a fine and a 30 point deduction that means they just finish 4th one season.

For clubs to take action would require them to actually care about the state of the league, how many clubs/owners main priority is winning the league vs increasing the value of the asset?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6584 on: Today at 01:34:30 am
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:01:40 am
Am I reading it right that they're not trying to overturn it in another vote (because why would a majority vote against a rule they just voted for?) but rather that they're challenging the concept of the voting system in the first place?

You are correct.

The Premier League makes rules on the 14-6 basis. If you are outvoted then the first course of action if you disagree is arbitration. Arbitration is basically a pre-conceived resolution process that both parties have already agreed to.

I would define it as a quasi-judicial process. It is designed to avoid a full legal process. Essentially if City want to mount a full legal challenge then this is the first step. Probably the best example is parking in a car park. When you park you unwittingly enter into a contract with the car park owner . Any parking disputes will need to go to usually one of two arbitrators.

Try and go full legal and you have massively undermined your case from a legal point of view. You essentially have to go through the arbitration process or prove the whole process is flawed.

 
