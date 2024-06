And their deluded fanbase is in full "siege mode"!As this wears on and they're being dragged to town square, it's starting to dawn on them, so the admissions of guilt, covered in lies and excuses are slowly coming out one-by-one- and they're starting to kick and scream. Oh, the desparation!



Most of their fans only turned up when this petrochemical and blood-powered machine started winning silverware, and like all kinds of fairweather friends, I expect most of these fans to fuck off pretty sharpish when their team are relegated down multiple leagues.There is of course a small amount of fans who were there for the original Man City which is now long dead. But I won't say any kind words about them either, as if they had any scruples, they would have long turned away, knowing the club they used to love is dead.They can say whatever they want about us; I'm not interested in listening to anyone with blood on their hands