ADFC are absolutely guilty of cooking the books and flagrantly breaking rules. They are 100% cheats as a club. We also know that they have paid managers off the books in their systematic cheating of the system. They have gone out of their way and done everything they possibly can to cover their tracks and so I cant believe that Mancini is the only employee who has been the recipient of these significant backhanders.



If other managers or players, their families or their agents have also benefited from these undeclared payments then you cant describe them as not being culpable in the fraud. I believe its systematic cheating which is still going on (albeit theyre probably far more circumspect now as far as emails are concerned).



You only have to consider the Haaland transfer to question their transparency. Did they get an unbelievable bargain or did they only declare part of the overall payments made? These employees, players, managers etc are paid millions of pounds and have high level lawyers who work for them who shouldnt be allowed to be deemed innocent by simply turning a blind eye. The whole club and its illegitimate legacy stink to high heaven