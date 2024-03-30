« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6360 on: Today at 01:06:47 am
They absolutely can pump in all the money they want - provided thats within the rules they agreed to play under. Its not, so fuck em all.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6361 on: Today at 06:08:06 am
Quote from: marios_moustache on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
Picture 8 in this BBC News article is so obviously PhotoShopped or AI generated!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/czdde77g3l4o

And probably picture 9 too!

Need to take those tightly framed pictures for an AD parade,otherwise it inevitably looks like a small village meeting.

If it's ours or say United's you could take mile high drone footage and see a sea of red.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6362 on: Today at 06:31:29 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:23:32 am
100% agree, but he'd still be a world class player at another club. It's the club that have cheated, not the individual players - although they've obviously been complicit in it. I get why we'd just want to dismiss it all under the 115 charges, and I do think that all of the club's "achievements" should be stripped. I also get why sympathy towards the players, who essentially could have chosen any team to play for, would be very limited, but I do think there's a way in which the players can be recognised as being great players, while also acknowledging that they should never have been assembled at the particular club they've been assembled at.

The players can be partly recognized, but it is not an even playing field. The majority of the other teams are playing by the rules and assemble their team and squads accordingly. Sure Haaland is a great goal scorer,  but for a non-cheating city he wouldnt have had KDB feeding him  or scrap all FPP  he would have been playing against stronger defensive units and not the cannon fodder of Luton and Burnley
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6363 on: Today at 07:49:10 am

So this poster on twitter did a deep dive into all things 115  below are links which are not twitterr/X I dont get much access to X myself so in case others have issues with X you can read about this in depth analysis in the 3 threads below. I have only read summaries myself but these apparently are well worth the read

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1790707385570394144.html

2nd thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1792345766691844560.html

3rd thread: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1794875274841952288.html
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6364 on: Today at 09:02:05 am
Its not just their results that cheating has influenced, but the transfers and wages across all of Europe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6365 on: Today at 09:22:26 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:35:11 am
That group of players and their manager have done what they've done - denying that seems petty to me.

If you have the resources to assemble a squad that is almost impossible to beat over the course of a season, you suck the competitive element out of the league. This is the reason PSR rules exist, and why flouting them is such a problem.

Any team is beatable in a one-off game, which is the only thing that stops City being literally invincible.

Even when Liverpool was the dominant team in England and Europe in the 70s and 80s, we weren't winning the league six out of seven times.

City complain about the "cartel" that prevents smaller clubs ever having a fair opportunity to break into the elite, and there is some merit in that complaint - the whole system is set up to make the rich clubs richer. Look at the prize money for winning the CL - if Real win, they will get more money than Dortmund would if they win, for spurious historical reasons. That is entirely unfair.

But the way to resolve that is reforming the system, not cheating. City's "saving football" bullshit rings very hollow. No one believes their motivation is to break the cartel, they just want to be part of it and pull the ladder up behind them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6366 on: Today at 09:26:24 am
UEFA were fucking Idiots.

Three fucking times to save Football. First two times they got a slap wrist told we're watching you, 2nd time a 8 million fine and smaller CL squad.

Then the CAS thing they just couldn't be arsed and had loads of Emails and just used 6 and let the Cheats choose two presiding Judges on a 3 man panel.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6367 on: Today at 09:30:47 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:22:26 am
If you have the resources to assemble a squad that is almost impossible to beat over the course of a season, you suck the competitive element out of the league. This is the reason PSR rules exist, and why flouting them is such a problem.

Any team is beatable in a one-off game, which is the only thing that stops City being literally invincible.

Even when Liverpool was the dominant team in England and Europe in the 70s and 80s, we weren't winning the league six out of seven times.

City complain about the "cartel" that prevents smaller clubs ever having a fair opportunity to break into the elite, and there is some merit in that complaint - the whole system is set up to make the rich clubs richer. Look at the prize money for winning the CL - if Real win, they will get more money than Dortmund would if they win, for spurious historical reasons. That is entirely unfair.

But the way to resolve that is reforming the system, not cheating. City's "saving football" bullshit rings very hollow. No one believes their motivation is to break the cartel, they just want to be part of it and pull the ladder up behind them.

Again, I completely agree with you, but the real criticism there is aimed towards the club at an ownership/operations level. The players deserve criticism for being mercenaries and supporting the sportswashing project, but not necessarily the broader cheating that's occurred. Anyway, it's far from a hill I'm willing to die on, just trying to explain the view that I think others are trying to express.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6368 on: Today at 09:31:07 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:01:08 am
Lance Armstrong cheated to make himself perform physically better than he was actually capable of. Man City as a club have done that, but the individual players have done what they've done without artificially modifying their abilities (presumably). I think that's the difference some journalists are trying to point out - like De Bruyne is a good player, regardless of how much City as a club have cheated.

Armstrong was a very good cyclist even before he started doping. But what he did was a lot more than just taking some drugs. Everyone at the front end of the peloton was juiced up to the eyeballs in those days, the doping is not what set his team apart. Armstrong's USPS team was corrupt to the core - they basically ran the sport like they were the mafia. There are a lot more parallels with City than you might realise. (I highly recommend The Secret Race by Tyler Hamilton if you want to get a better idea of how Armstrong actually achieved what he did.)

Quote
Of course the difference is it's a team sport

Cycling is a team sport. No one ever wins the Tour de France, fairly or otherwise, without a strong team behind them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6369 on: Today at 09:32:06 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:35:11 am
No disagreement here. If we're judging whether the City players have a good attitude towards their professional integrity or not, it's a different argument. That group of players and their manager have done what they've done - denying that seems petty to me. I also think focusing on the club's actions is the more important course of action - deciding who players can and can't play for makes things unnecessarily convoluted. Deciding whether or not nation states or emirates can pump any club they want with as much money as they want without repercussions is the real issue.

Every single one of them players have signed for that club knowing that they are cheats, and youre saying people should be falling over themselves to lavish praise on them? Fuckinghell.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6370 on: Today at 09:32:14 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:30:47 am
just trying to explain the view that I think others are trying to express.

It doesn't need explaining. We all get it already. It's a lame argument and we're sick of hearing it.

Also, they are a very dull side to watch so why would I praise that?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6371 on: Today at 09:41:29 am
Smutchin dishing out a beating here, the City worshippers are proper weird.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6372 on: Today at 09:44:16 am
I don't like the constant Lance Armstrong comparisons. Armstrong was doping yes, but so was everyone else from what I understand. Something like 19 of the top 20 finishers in Armstrong's final TDF victory were later found to be doping IIRC.

That's not the case with City.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6373 on: Today at 09:48:29 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:41:29 am
Smutchin dishing out a beating here, the City worshippers are proper weird.

To be fair, I don't think Avens or that new guy who was posting earlier are really "City worshippers" but they need to realise that these arguments have been heard many times before and are getting very boring now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6374 on: Today at 09:50:30 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:44:16 am
I don't like the constant Lance Armstrong comparisons. Armstrong was doping yes, but so was everyone else from what I understand. Something like 19 of the top 20 finishers in Armstrong's final TDF victory were later found to be doping IIRC.

That's not the case with City.

Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:31:07 am
the doping is not what set his team apart. Armstrong's USPS team was corrupt to the core - they basically ran the sport like they were the mafia

There are many points of comparison between USPS and City.

And that's even if you assume that City aren't doping.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6375 on: Today at 10:09:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:32:06 am
Every single one of them players have signed for that club knowing that they are cheats, and youre saying people should be falling over themselves to lavish praise on them? Fuckinghell.

Yes. That's what my post said. Impossible to have a balanced discussion on this forum sometimes. I despise what Man City have done to football.

Have Man City cheated at the administrative level and therefore should they have all of their trophies stripped? Yes.

Do I think Rodri, or De Bruyne, or Haaland are cheats? No.

I think they're separate arguments, that's all.

Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:31:07 am
Cycling is a team sport. No one ever wins the Tour de France, fairly or otherwise, without a strong team behind them.

Not quite my point. Cycling still ultimately relies on an individual's physical abilities - something that Armstrong et al unfairly augmented. City's financial doping has allowed them to unfairly accumulate the best players, those players haven't been unfairly mutating themselves to gain an advantage - they've simply been good players at a club that has no business in having them.

Again, I actually have very little desire to truly argue this point  ;D but I find myself feeling far less angry than some of you seem to get when people say the City players are quite good. When you read pieces that praise the job the ownership have done, that's when I join in with my pitchfork.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6376 on: Today at 10:22:35 am
How do you know the players are not taking Peds magic juice?
It doesnt matter tho, you cannot excuse them making the decision to play for a club that they know have killed the game by cheating. They deserve no credit whatsoever and frankly its getting boring now seeing people on here praising the players as tho theyre some kind of innocent lambs in all this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6377 on: Today at 10:29:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:22:35 am
How do you know the players are not taking Peds magic juice?
It doesnt matter tho, you cannot excuse them making the decision to play for a club that they know have killed the game by cheating. They deserve no credit whatsoever and frankly its getting boring now seeing people on here praising the players as tho theyre some kind of innocent lambs in all this.

Well I don't, but that's not what they've been charged with is it?

Again, rather than arguing against whatever you've imagined I've said, try actually reading it. I've said that the players lack integrity and criticism for that is more than justified - unfortunately, despite being a bunch of dickheads, they're still very good players.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6378 on: Today at 10:29:41 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:09:33 am
Not quite my point. Cycling still ultimately relies on an individual's physical abilities - something that Armstrong et al unfairly augmented.

Cycling is totally a team sport in exactly the same way as football. Only people who don't know anything about pro cycling think otherwise.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6379 on: Today at 10:30:45 am
ADFC are absolutely guilty of cooking the books and flagrantly breaking rules. They are 100% cheats as a club. We also know that they have paid managers off the books in their systematic cheating of the system. They have gone out of their way and done everything they possibly can to cover their tracks and so I cant believe that Mancini is the only employee who has been the recipient of these significant backhanders.

If other managers or players, their families or their agents have also benefited from these undeclared payments then you cant describe them as not being culpable in the fraud. I believe its systematic cheating which is still going on (albeit theyre probably far more circumspect now as far as emails are concerned).

You only have to consider the Haaland transfer to question their transparency. Did they get an unbelievable bargain or did they only declare part of the overall payments made? These employees, players, managers etc are paid millions of pounds and have high level lawyers who work for them who shouldnt be allowed to be deemed innocent by simply turning a blind eye. The whole club and its illegitimate legacy stink to high heaven
