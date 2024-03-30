But they cannot be separated. The team and coaching structure has been assembled by a country cheating the rules of the game. If not for the cheating, that team doesnt compete.



Agreed. Without the cheating then the team doesn't exist. Prior to the start of the cheating, City's last league title was in 1968/69 so they had a gap of 43 years without a title. Prior to cheating, their players of the year were Stephen Ireland and for the previous 4 years it was Richard Dunne.......decent but hardly the same calibre as Tevez, Kompany and Aguero who were the first 3 in the cheating years.The club owners have cheated the league, their own staff, players and managers......all of whom have known or suspected that something wasn't right.