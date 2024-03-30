But they cannot be separated. The team and coaching structure has been assembled by a country cheating the rules of the game. If not for the cheating, that team doesnt compete.
Agreed. Without the cheating then the team doesn't exist. Prior to the start of the cheating, City's last league title was in 1968/69 so they had a gap of 43 years without a title. Prior to cheating, their players of the year were Stephen Ireland and for the previous 4 years it was Richard Dunne.......decent but hardly the same calibre as Tevez, Kompany and Aguero who were the first 3 in the cheating years.
The club owners have cheated the league, their own staff, players and managers......all of whom have known or suspected that something wasn't right.