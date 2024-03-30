« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 423657 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6320 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm »
Cheats. All of them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6321 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:26:34 pm
Cheats. All of them.
Even the tea lady cheats by using one tea bag for two cups. Its ingrained right through the club!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6322 on: Today at 03:39:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:30:59 pm
Even the tea lady cheats by using one tea bag for two cups. Its ingrained right through the club!

Yknow I did almost add something about the tea lady. Great minds and all... ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6323 on: Today at 03:45:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:17:40 pm
But they cannot be separated. The team and coaching structure has been assembled by a country cheating the rules of the game. If not for the cheating, that team doesnt compete.

Agreed. Without the cheating then the team doesn't exist. Prior to the start of the cheating, City's last league title was in 1968/69 so they had a gap of 43 years without a title. Prior to cheating, their players of the year were Stephen Ireland and for the previous 4 years it was Richard Dunne.......decent but hardly the same calibre as Tevez, Kompany and Aguero who were the first 3 in the cheating years.

The club owners have cheated the league, their own staff, players and managers......all of whom have known or suspected that something wasn't right.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6324 on: Today at 03:46:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:39:28 pm
He will buy all the bricks using Abu Dhabi state funds funnelled into his bank account disguised as sponsorship from Brylcream.
Naturally.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6325 on: Today at 04:19:26 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6326 on: Today at 04:23:15 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:22:41 pm
As I said above, for me the important charges are failing to co-operate and not providing what they were asked to. Once that basic requirement is ignored then the trust has gone and they are guilty of cheating. The PL should not have to prove the level of cheating but it would be nice if they could. The fact that City didn't co-operate means that they have something to hide and there's no real need to go any further. The basic requirement for all clubs is to comply with what the PL ask and if they don't then they should be immediately suspended.

How can the PL trust any club that doesn't co-operate and which tries to hide evidence? It doesn't matter what level of cheating they are trying to hide; the fact is that they have deliberately not co-operated. There should be no need to "prove" the level and extent of cheating. It's simple........don't co-operate then you face an immediate ban and fine.

That would send a very clear message out to any other club who think they can hide what they are doing. If they fail to give the data that they are being asked then they will be immediately suspended and will play no further games (obviously there are other implications such as how to deal with previous results but the main aim is to prevent this scenario).

In City's case it is much more complex due to the amount of time that this has gone on for. They have basically ignored the rules and not co-operated with the PL and for this they should be relegated, fined and all titles stripped. Next, the club should be suspended until new owners are found. The league can not trust the owners any further; once trust has gone then there should be no way back for the owners.

The actual details of the cheating are not that relevant to me as you then get into the mess of trying to determine the punishment for each one. The main "crime" was failing to co-operate and once it has been established that there has been a significant amount of cheating (hence the reason for not co-operating) then the punishment needs to be severe and not based on a case by case analysis of each offence.

It's gross cheating and once that has been established then the details are irrelevant. I think City think they can defend each of the charges but the fundamental charge is not co-operating and once that has been proven then there's no real point going over each charge.

I really hope that they get the book thrown at them. They cannot be trusted and it should be curtains. No discussion over each charge and deciding what it is "worth". No coming back until the club is sold (and even then I still wouldn't trust them). They are the ones that need to explain why they failed to co-operate and once they cannot then kick them out.

Agree 100%.

Man City and their army of lawyers delayed any investigation into their conduct for 3 years. The rules of the PL clearly state that they must provide documents and information when asked for by the PL.

This is the Swedish Rumble article and timeline for those who may not have seen it.

If they are innocent as constantly claimed why delay, just prove it with documents.


https://twitter.com/SwedishRumble/status/1790515075561783672





Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6327 on: Today at 04:40:00 pm »
I guess the 'parade' proves to the PL they lose nothing by relegating them, given that <250 people will protest it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6328 on: Today at 04:44:28 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:14:34 am
Not really the same thing though. Unless theyve taken performance enhancing drugs. I get it. Ill be in the minority whos able to separate the cheating by the board room and the success of the coach and players. As I said, I think if found guilty (which they obviously are, its just whether it can be proved) then every title should be stripped and they should be relegated, but I still think what the actual players have done on the field is still impressive high level consistency.

Their incredible record cannot be separated from the cheating, as it only happened because of the cheating.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6329 on: Today at 04:46:16 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:40:00 pm
I guess the 'parade' proves to the PL they lose nothing by relegating them, given that <250 people will protest it.

I said the other day kicking these out won't hurt the PL as far as viewing figures go or money coming in, fucking no-bodies..

We have more people at one parade than they've had in total in all of theirs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6330 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:44:28 pm
Their incredible record cannot be separated from the cheating, as it only happened because of the cheating.
Looks like Vegata has another account. They are  praising Abu Dhabi players and slating Trent
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6331 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:16 pm
I said the other day kicking these out won't hurt the PL as far as viewing figures go or money coming in, fucking no-bodies..

We have more people at one parade than they've had in total in all of theirs.
More people at a cancelled CO OP LIVE gig than at an Abu Dhabi parade.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6332 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:22:55 am
My god, sorry for being an actual level headed human being capable of rational thought. Yes clearly im on abu dhabis payroll because thats how they get out of this. By infiltrating a Liverpool forum and having me call them cheats, having me call Pep a smug prick, saying they are guilty and should be stripped of every title and relegated but also saying its pretty impressive by the players to win 6 titles in 7 years and multiple trebles.

Yeah thats really heaping praise on them isnt it to say its impressive to get 100 points or to win a a treble.

Lesson learned. Dont dare say anything any other team does is vaguely impressive adjacent. 99% slaughtering them and 1% praise? Thats suspicious.

Chill your boots.

You registered yesterday, most of your posts have been on this thread and on the Trent thread slagging him off.

Dont expect open arms from people whove been here years. It takes time, your own fault you are off to a bad start, no one else's.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6333 on: Today at 05:30:04 pm »
That's a former inmate of this asylum.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:22:55 am

Lesson learned. Dont dare say anything any other team does is vaguely impressive.   

Now you're catching on.
