Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 08:48:50 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm
Any photos of the parade so I can have a laugh
Dont think Odegard has posted them yet
Samie

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 08:50:32 pm
Fromola

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 08:55:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm
Rumours going around that Pep will step down as Abu Dhabi manager after next season .

Would have been surprised if he stayed beyond then anyway.
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 08:59:10 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm
Any photos of the parade so I can have a laugh
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:48:50 pm
Dont think Odegard has posted them yet
;D
TepidT2O

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:55:40 pm
Would have been surprised if he stayed beyond then anyway.
Two months ago he talked about renewing his contract. So I wouldnt get too  excited

(Any lurking city fans, this is a huge huge compliment to the guy)
Fromola

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 09:05:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm
Two months ago he talked about renewing his contract. So I wouldnt get too  excited

(Any lurking city fans, this is a huge huge compliment to the guy)

He should make noises about staying even if he's going because if they play out next season knowing he's leaving then they will drop off.
TSC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 10:24:51 pm
Late bbc news sports round-up mentioned citys parade almost as a footnote at the end of the report, but showed no footage.  Wonder why?
DangerScouse

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
Samie

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
At 8pm  ;D

Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm
Just needed that "you've got no fans" fella there to top it off.
skipper757

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm
Rumours going around that Pep will step down as Abu Dhabi manager after next season .

Jack Gaughn (who tweeted this) is supposed to be reliable for City.

Would make sense especially if charges come down next year.  Can leave, take a break, and then go from there.
slaphead

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
That's going to go on well into the night that celebration party
ABZ Rover

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 10:47:13 pm
afc tukrish

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm
Jack Gaughn (who tweeted this) is supposed to be reliable for City.

Would make sense especially if charges come down next year.  Can leave, take a break, and then go from there.

So when will Pep be gaughn?
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
They've got more charges than fans.
Samie

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
TSC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm
Original

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
One of the most commercially successful clubs in the world, and in these pictures, you can definitely see how theyve accomplished that
The North Bank

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6258 on: Today at 12:00:43 am
Seen bigger queues outside a club shop, for the third away kit release.
spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6259 on: Today at 12:14:11 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:29 pm
At 8pm  ;D



Pathetic. Can you imagine the scenes in Liverpool or at Highbury? City are a waste of everyone's time.
SlotRightIn

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6260 on: Today at 12:27:54 am
The 115 charges are always going to hang over everything they do. I wonder if that frustrates the players or if they dont care. Obviously what theyve achieved as a group is pretty incredible objectively speaking. Centurions,  98 point domestic treble winners, continental treble, 4 in a row. Any of those achievement on their own would be impressive, to have done them all in a 7 year span is insane but the 115 charges is rightfully always brought up. Every achievement they have as a group basically gets forgotten about by the next week and dismissed by the rest of the country. They literally get cheered on by every fanbase because nobody actually cares about anything they achieve because its instantly dismissed as 115 FC.

I dont think Pep cares about it. He seems to most phoney and smug fucker around to be honest. Always seems like hes wearing a mask of a pretend nice guy. But I wonder if it grates on some of the players that theyre objectively insane achievements and winning mentality is dismissed or if they ultimately dont care because their paymemts off the books are all still rolling in.
LFCEmpire

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6261 on: Today at 12:57:58 am
It is insulting to call that a parade. What a pathetic little club they are. And we are to believe they are the most commercially successful club in the world gtfo.  ;D
Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6262 on: Today at 12:58:06 am
If they cared that it doesnt count, players would leave sooner than they do. The thing is, they probably do see it as legit. The fans have their heads in sand, why not the players?
kezzy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6263 on: Today at 01:09:43 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:14:11 am


Fuck me thats embarrassing. 
kasperoff

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6264 on: Today at 01:17:02 am
Legit or not, throwing money about like they have dilutes their achievements. There has been no jeopardy for Man City and Guardiola. They know they can go again and again and again if they don't get it right. Just keep buying until it works. It was rotten from the start. Robinho didn't even know who he'd signed for. A player they had no business getting anywhere near at the time, but money talks.
kasperoff

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6265 on: Today at 01:21:13 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:58:06 am
If they cared that it doesnt count, players would leave sooner than they do. The thing is, they probably do see it as legit. The fans have their heads in sand, why not the players?

They are pretty much kids at the end of the day. They have persuasive and powerful people around them. Most of them likely to make a mint off them moving to City.
Pie Eyed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6266 on: Today at 01:53:13 am
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 12:27:54 am
...what theyve achieved as a group is pretty incredible objectively speaking.
Centurions*, 
98 point domestic treble winners*,
continental treble*,
4 in a row*.

* Everyone knows what the asterisk means, but nobody in power will say it

That IMO is how their achievements should be listed by every media outlet
SlotRightIn

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6267 on: Today at 02:02:54 am
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 01:53:13 am
That IMO is how their achievements should be listed by every media outlet

Theyve cheated for years and didnt win the way they have in recent years. I personally think if they are found guilty they should be stripped of the lot and relegated, but I can also objectively say what the actual coach and players have done, regardless of the financial doping, is still insane.
