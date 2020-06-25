The 115 charges are always going to hang over everything they do. I wonder if that frustrates the players or if they dont care. Obviously what theyve achieved as a group is pretty incredible objectively speaking. Centurions, 98 point domestic treble winners, continental treble, 4 in a row. Any of those achievement on their own would be impressive, to have done them all in a 7 year span is insane but the 115 charges is rightfully always brought up. Every achievement they have as a group basically gets forgotten about by the next week and dismissed by the rest of the country. They literally get cheered on by every fanbase because nobody actually cares about anything they achieve because its instantly dismissed as 115 FC.



I dont think Pep cares about it. He seems to most phoney and smug fucker around to be honest. Always seems like hes wearing a mask of a pretend nice guy. But I wonder if it grates on some of the players that theyre objectively insane achievements and winning mentality is dismissed or if they ultimately dont care because their paymemts off the books are all still rolling in.