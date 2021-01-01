« previous next »
Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Apparently a lot of them are wanting the parade cancelled after losing today. The best fans in the world :lmao
Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 09:17:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Apparently a lot of them are wanting the parade cancelled after losing today. The best fans in the world :lmao

More UTD fans will show up to take the piss would be my guess
Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:17:18 pm
More UTD fans will show up to take the piss would be my guess
Yeah I do hope so. Would be fucking hilarious
Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 10:22:49 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm
Most will be in pubs on the Sunday before bank hol.

Drinking water?

Embarrassing football club
Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm
Haaland non entity yet again in a big game
Reply #6205 on: Today at 12:20:56 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:59:44 pm
Theyve made a mistake having the parade at 7:30. All the shoppers will have gone home by then and they normally pad the numbers out.

What a weird time to have a parade, they really don't help themselves do they.
Reply #6206 on: Today at 12:31:26 am
That's taken the shine off their parade eh, rain forecast in Manchester as well but cleared up by the time the parade is over at 7.45
As for Guardiola, he really cannot accept losing can he
Reply #6207 on: Today at 01:44:19 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:59:44 pm
Theyve made a mistake having the parade at 7:30. All the shoppers will have gone home by then and they normally pad the numbers out.

The choices. Watching 'Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh' or go out a watch a bunch of plastic cheating bastards who failed in 75% of the tournaments they were juiced up to win.
Reply #6208 on: Today at 02:42:44 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:31:26 am
As for Guardiola, he really cannot accept losing can he
Can you blame him? Playing with cheat codes and still losing hurts so much more.  ;D
Reply #6209 on: Today at 03:38:09 am
Considering the level of cheating then they haven't achieved par.  Whats the point in a parade?  And deep down They know it.
Reply #6210 on: Today at 07:53:00 am
Honestly think there will be trouble at their parade today. Man U fans will be out celebrating all day , especially with it being a bank holiday weekend, and a few Abu Dhabi fans out on the pints of water too.
Reply #6211 on: Today at 07:57:53 am
Maybe they could hold an event at the Co-Op Live. Looks like they had another successful weekend there.
Reply #6212 on: Today at 07:59:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:53 am
Maybe they could hold an event at the Co-Op Live. Looks like they had another successful weekend there.
Haha. Just had to google that to see what you meant.
They couldve went straight there after the final, the people already inside wouldve made it look busy!
Reply #6213 on: Today at 08:04:03 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:31:26 am
That's taken the shine off their parade eh, rain forecast in Manchester as well but cleared up by the time the parade is over at 7.45
As for Guardiola, he really cannot accept losing can he

He really can't. He should read some Kipling

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/46473/if---
