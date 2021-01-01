« previous next »
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 10:40:48 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:52:20 am
This explains something that has been puzzling me. Oliver was always a good ref for us I used to be made up when we got him but then he suddenly turned shit.

I found this article in the daily fascist . https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-7682367/Manchester-City-make-formal-complaint-referee-Michael-Oliver.html

If City perceived Oliver to be a problem how do they approach that ?  My guess is they do what they always do. Throw money at the problem until it goes away.



Massage his ego by telling him he's the best ref on the planet and pay him multiple times his usual rate for refereeing games in the UAE perhaps?
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 10:46:08 am »
Apologies if already brought up, but does anybody think this nee found attitude towards City in some quarters of the media is down to an imminent change in government?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 10:46:42 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:46:08 am
Apologies if already brought up, but does anybody think this nee found attitude towards City in some quarters of the media is down to an imminent change in government?
Lets hope so
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 10:54:27 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:33:47 am
The German fans seem to be able to coordinate cross-fanbase messages if they want to make a point. Maybe some day ourselves, Arsenal, United, Spurs, Everton (I know), Villa, Palace et al will get together to make a proper fan statement across the fanbase around our grounds. At the moment we are passively enabling the sportswashers through our rivalries.

The Germans are miles ahead of the knuckle draggers in England - they have the brains to see what's going on and collaborate, our lot just point score, piss take, laugh and act like c*nts.

Hopefully SoS can start a discussion with other fan groups and maybe we can get a concerted effort to get the cheats out of the game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 11:02:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:54:27 am
The Germans are miles ahead of the knuckle draggers in England - they have the brains to see what's going on and collaborate, our lot just point score, piss take, laugh and act like c*nts.

Hopefully SoS can start a discussion with other fan groups and maybe we can get a concerted effort to get the cheats out of the game.
Youre right. Most fans in this country are stupid twats. Ingerlund and all that. Dont care about fuck all outside of their own tiny brains.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 11:25:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:02:29 am
Youre right. Most fans in this country are stupid twats. Ingerlund and all that. Dont care about fuck all outside of their own tiny brains.

When Ingerlund played at Anfield, lads from the old OnTheKop forum went and posted details of them singing "10 German Bombers", "Two world wars and one world cup" and all the other shite the fuckwitted c*nts sing. And people wonder why we say "Scouse not English"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:25:39 am
When Ingerlund played at Anfield, lads from the old OnTheKop forum went and posted details of them singing "10 German Bombers", "Two world wars and one world cup" and all the other shite the fuckwitted c*nts sing. And people wonder why we say "Scouse not English"
Its a large part of why Im not arsed about watching England games. That and Gareth of course.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 11:54:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:54:27 am
The Germans are miles ahead of the knuckle draggers in England - they have the brains to see what's going on and collaborate, our lot just point score, piss take, laugh and act like c*nts.

Hopefully SoS can start a discussion with other fan groups and maybe we can get a concerted effort to get the cheats out of the game.
Would love to see it.  You just know the Germans are pragmatic when they want to make an important shared point. I guess they talk to each other, decide on common grounds and messages, plan and execute.
Would be great to see SoS and other strongly recognised and respected fan groups across the league do this. (And keep international topics, =  Engurlund, out of it)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 12:03:43 pm »
Is there someway both teams can lose today
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:33:47 am
The German fans seem to be able to coordinate cross-fanbase messages if they want to make a point. Maybe some day ourselves, Arsenal, United, Spurs, Everton (I know), Villa, Palace et al will get together to make a proper fan statement across the fanbase around our grounds. At the moment we are passively enabling the sportswashers through our rivalries.

This should be done for certain, all it needs is the largest supporter groups to message each other, groups with a huge following and reach, then put together a campaign, gathering signatures to present to the clubs and Premier League. Enough is enough, all the while state ownership is tolerated the game is f****d and unfortunately the only way it's going to change is through fans coming together and making a statement
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Other supporters dont give a jot. All they care about is that their most hated team dont win. City dont have the history to fall into that category. United supporters are grateful when we dont win the league as it protects their record.

Supporters need to boycott away matches when City play and also stop paying Sky. Sky will soon get involved if their revenue starts to tumble.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 12:27:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:02:29 am
Youre right. Most fans in this country are stupid twats. Ingerlund and all that. Dont care about fuck all outside of their own tiny brains.

It is what happens when you have a ruling class that engages in divide and conquer.

Use team associations and regional accents to set the working class against each other. Then hopefully we are too busy fighting amongst each other to realise we are being fucked over. Tribalism is one of their greatest weapons.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:46:08 am
Apologies if already brought up, but does anybody think this nee found attitude towards City in some quarters of the media is down to an imminent change in government?

Nah. Andy Burnham is the worst of the lot for sucking up to these c*nts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
So - last time I sort of enjoyed a United win, was when Bestie scored 6 Vs Northampton ( nearly 50 years ago). Was a big deal at the time. Other than that, always loved to see them lose and hated the Fergie years with a passion.  But honestly - I am ready to hear we are collaborating with them to save the game and any groups that join in with that will have my support. 
Its a bigger issue than other fans taking the piss or hoping we lose. Doesnt mean I need to be an Arsenal, Spurs or United fan. We just need to agree on some common ground.  I still expect them to hope we lose - thats a separate issue.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 12:57:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:25 am
If we did it, Sky, TNT and the BBC wouldn't show it, oppo fans would start the usual Loserpool playing the victims and crying again and the rest of the league don't give a shit as ADFC115* are "saving football"

Might get some coverage next season if Arsenal did it, but they rely on the club to make banners for them....

if its done right it cant be avoided. 

Truth is, most fans here just dont care enough so arent motivated to do it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:57:45 pm
if its done right it cant be avoided. 

Truth is, most fans here just dont care enough so arent motivated to do it.

It'd have to go right across the Kenny lower and stay there to work
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 01:02:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:59:16 pm
It'd have to go right across the Kenny lower and stay there to work

theres a reason German (and no doubt other fangroups) use those thin rolls of paper that can be spread across rows to spell out a message - they can be left up and not block views!  Theres ways of getting messages out there during games, and making it VERY hard to avoid. Fans should band together and do what fans did there to protest the Monday night games, and the investment in the league they didnt want - actually stop games, that cannot be avoided, and itd drive the media companies mad.

But that is of course part of the issue here too - tribalism, so fans dont want to plan together.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6177 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm »
Fair play to the host on Football Focus for bringing up the 115 charges on todays show. She has guts unlike many in the media
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6178 on: Today at 01:32:40 pm »
In a few months time, 90% of premier league fans will want city to win the league again. Some will celebrate it like they won  it themselves.

This is England 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6179 on: Today at 03:11:37 pm »
I see Girona are now being sponsored by Etihad, these lot clearly want to turn another league to shit..How long until they start ruining that league? Can't imagine Barca and Real will take it lying down.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6180 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:29:45 pm
Nah. Andy Burnham is the worst of the lot for sucking up to these c*nts.

Andy Burnham isn't part of the impending Labour government though. It remains to be seen how Labour will deal with this issue on a national level. In the meantime that may have emboldened more scrutiny on 115 FC.

I don't think a Labour government will be as pliable for Abu Dhabi or Saudi as the Tories are. However I admit that remains to be seen.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6181 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:15:16 pm
Andy Burnham isn't part of the impending Labour government though. It remains to be seen how Labour will deal with this issue on a national level. In the meantime that may have emboldened more scrutiny on 115 FC.

I don't think a Labour government will be as pliable for Abu Dhabi or Saudi as the Tories are. However I admit that remains to be seen.

Remains to be seen. To be fair to Blair for all his toadying to Murdoch his government did stop Sky taking over United.
