Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6160 on: Today at 10:40:48 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:52:20 am
This explains something that has been puzzling me. Oliver was always a good ref for us I used to be made up when we got him but then he suddenly turned shit.

I found this article in the daily fascist . https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-7682367/Manchester-City-make-formal-complaint-referee-Michael-Oliver.html

If City perceived Oliver to be a problem how do they approach that ?  My guess is they do what they always do. Throw money at the problem until it goes away.



Massage his ego by telling him he's the best ref on the planet and pay him multiple times his usual rate for refereeing games in the UAE perhaps?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6161 on: Today at 10:46:08 am
Apologies if already brought up, but does anybody think this nee found attitude towards City in some quarters of the media is down to an imminent change in government?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6162 on: Today at 10:46:42 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:46:08 am
Apologies if already brought up, but does anybody think this nee found attitude towards City in some quarters of the media is down to an imminent change in government?
Lets hope so
