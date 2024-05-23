« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 414140 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 12:28:22 pm »
Nice of Mo to get a haircut in time for the Cup final. Should hopefully knock those two sides off the back pages  :D
Online RedSince86

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 01:00:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

Thats been common knowledge, all season.
No one that matters cares. And no one that doesnt matter has the energy or desire to protest it - apart from a few social media vids like this.

Its the apathy and complacency of the PL - the fans, and far too much of the media (and loads of them are likely on the payroll too of course).
Offline Paul JH

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 01:07:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

Absolutely bizarre that this is allowed to happen. I's either corruption in plain sight, or at the LEAST it's a conflict of interest, and the fact Webb ALLOWS it shows how corrupt the PGMOL is.
PAID for by City's owners and he's let them off the hook numerous times. Cheats in plain sight.

But the fact it's nit even questioned show's how bought and paid for most pundits and TV is. They SHOULD care, they SHOULD be bothered that football is so corrupt and paid for, but they don't. Turn a blind eye, protect the product.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460
and this why every fan should just fuck the game off if Abu Dhabi are not severely punished. Cheating in plain sight and too many people are just enabling it by carry on as normal.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:00:52 pm
Thats been common knowledge, all season.
No one that matters cares. And no one that doesnt matter has the energy or desire to protest it - apart from a few social media vids like this.

Its the apathy and complacency of the PL - the fans, and far too much of the media (and loads of them are likely on the payroll too of course).

Yep was mid season wasnt it? I remember some had an issue with it but it largely went under the carpet
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:37:41 am
Juventus coped both.

And so should Man City
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 01:32:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

Yeah as DG says, its been known about for months - the only complaints were that they'd be jet lagged for our game at Spurs that weekend.

I've said on here a few times, at work, we are not allowed to accept any gifts from a supplier or a customer in case its seen as bribery, yet these can fly to the Sharjah Emirate to referee in the UAE pro league, a league founded by the Abu Dhabi Royal family, ran by people from Abu Dhabi and sponsored by the national gas company of Abu Dhabi, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. So basically the owners of ADFC115* paid for PL officials to go there and then these very officials gave one of the most corrupt decisions you will ever see against a title rival 3 days later........

Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 01:24:40 pm
Yep was mid season wasnt it? I remember some had an issue with it but it largely went under the carpet


Week they did our game at Spurs
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:00:52 pm
Thats been common knowledge, all season.
No one that matters cares. And no one that doesnt matter has the energy or desire to protest it - apart from a few social media vids like this.

Its the apathy and complacency of the PL - the fans, and far too much of the media (and loads of them are likely on the payroll too of course).

Can you imagine if this happened in Italy or Spain? You'd have pundits and journalists in the UK making a massive deal about it. Instead it was blown over after a week with quips about the employment status of PL refs.

If someone did this working at any multinational operating in the UK, it would be flagged as being a conflict of interest and they'd probably be at best reprimanded, if not sacked.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 01:39:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:36:00 am
If Abu Dhabi are not punished then there is literally no point in continuing to be invested in the game. It would just be like Lance Armstrong getting let off and all the other cyclists still competing against him knowing he is playing by different rules.
We, as fans, should then either make feelings known through protests and boycotts. Or, just fuck the game off as its rigged.

I'm in the same boat, decided some time ago im not spending money on matches when the game has turned in the WWE on grass.

I'm not investing a single cent of my hard earned in football until 115 are charged and sent down to the conference league or disbanded as a club.

 Mentally im at peace with walking away and never watching a game again i did it for the last world cup for instance yeah this would be harder but it is what it is.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

At best it's a conflict of interest at worse it's blatant corruption.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:12:01 am
Option 1: relegate City
Option 2: strip them of their titles

Either option is okay with me because if they are relegated but keep their titles those titles will be tainted anyway and if they are stripped of their titles but remain in the league they will be viewed as a joke.
If none of that happens then there was no point in the FA wasting everyone's time in the first place.

option 3: all of the above
Offline Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:40:01 am
Premier League care about their image and brand, not integrity and fairness.
PL owners care about money.

Our owners along with united and arsenal will care about city getting away with it and that leads directly onto the more general point about PL owners caring about money. Those three can cripple the PL TV money if they get pissed off enough and opt for some kind of breakaway due to the PL being entirely broken if city gets away with their cheating.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 01:57:34 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 09:25:17 am
Why not? Who's going to ask questions of them? And what would come of it if they did?

I'd like to think the rest of the league start their own new league/super league, request to drop to EFL.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 02:31:06 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LBCO8igmxuU?si=4At0pN4VirLA8_WJ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LBCO8igmxuU?si=4At0pN4VirLA8_WJ</a>
Offline lfc79

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 02:34:35 pm »
What comes of criticizing / questioning the refs tend to be a grudge and more bad decisions against you, might think it could be addressed by an independent regulator
Offline slaphead

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:32:52 pm
Yeah as DG says, its been known about for months - the only complaints were that they'd be jet lagged for our game at Spurs that weekend.

I've said on here a few times, at work, we are not allowed to accept any gifts from a supplier or a customer in case its seen as bribery, yet these can fly to the Sharjah Emirate to referee in the UAE pro league, a league founded by the Abu Dhabi Royal family, ran by people from Abu Dhabi and sponsored by the national gas company of Abu Dhabi, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. So basically the owners of ADFC115* paid for PL officials to go there and then these very officials gave one of the most corrupt decisions you will ever see against a title rival 3 days later........

Week they did our game at Spurs

It's not just the fee they get either though. It's the luxury flights, luxury hotels, the full on 5 star service. The little hand shakes and nods and jokes with a jag said to them by the people who pay them.  They may not want to balls things up when they get back, or give decisions that fuck over City's rivals, but that little bit of doubt in their heads about jeopardizing getting all that again is enough. That should never ever be allowed. It should be that stupid it's not even considered possible to do. Then you realise who's running the show
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
I thought it was interesting how even Neville was starting to mention the 115 charges on the Stick to Football podcast.

They were discussing greatest managers of all time and obviously Guardiola was in the conversation.

Neville had him 2nd after Ferguson but did caveat it with 'however if the charges are proved then that comes under serious question.'

Carragher was the most disappointing out them all and said even if found guilty, Guardiola is still the best manager the Premier League has seen (other than Ferguson) as he claimed many of the charges relate to pre-Guardiola times.

The others were quick to point out the ground work of them becoming this relentless side would still be down to cheating and rule breaking.

I don't think they'd have the guts to have a similar conversation on Sky but at least they're not just burying their heads in the sand entirely.
Offline slaphead

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
I thought it was interesting how even Neville was starting to mention the 115 charges on the Stick to Football podcast.

They were discussing greatest managers of all time and obviously Guardiola was in the conversation.

Neville had him 2nd after Ferguson but did caveat it with 'however if the charges are proved then that comes under serious question.'

Carragher was the most disappointing out them all and said even if found guilty, Guardiola is still the best manager the Premier League has seen (other than Ferguson) as he claimed many of the charges relate to pre-Guardiola times.

The others were quick to point out the ground work of them becoming this relentless side would still be down to cheating and rule breaking.

I don't think they'd have the guts to have a similar conversation on Sky but at least they're not just burying their heads in the sand entirely.

Just wait to see Neville go on about it more if City beat them in the FA Cup tomorrow. It's fine when City beat us or Arsenal like. He's used to be Utd being shite and not challenging City for a trophy
Offline zero zero

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 09:09:22 am
Is there any doubt at all on this that they'll get found not guilty on all charges due to lack of concrete evidence or other loopholes.
Gonna be a tad hard to avoid the 35 charges for non-cooperation with the initial PL investigation.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 05:04:59 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
I thought it was interesting how even Neville was starting to mention the 115 charges on the Stick to Football podcast.

They were discussing greatest managers of all time and obviously Guardiola was in the conversation.

Neville had him 2nd after Ferguson but did caveat it with 'however if the charges are proved then that comes under serious question.'

Carragher was the most disappointing out them all and said even if found guilty, Guardiola is still the best manager the Premier League has seen (other than Ferguson) as he claimed many of the charges relate to pre-Guardiola times.

The others were quick to point out the ground work of them becoming this relentless side would still be down to cheating and rule breaking.

I don't think they'd have the guts to have a similar conversation on Sky but at least they're not just burying their heads in the sand entirely.

Carra is full of shit - Kloppo built a side that pushed ADFC115* every step of the way, forcing them to put in 98 pt seasons and likely costing them (and us) CL wins in the process, solely from sticking to the rules, Ped could buy a player and if they failed, fuck them off and buy another, I'd love to see him do what Klopp did, but I very much doubt he could, because he's never done it anywhere else that way.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on May 23, 2024, 06:39:00 pm
Apparently it was that Tolmie character who said they will be cleared. You know, the same ITK who said the club had sent all them cease and desist letters that dont exist.
If they are cleared then the PL is dead

Apparently someone connected to the club has told him they are going to be completely exonerated...cleared of all charges.

In reality the ITK is probably a 45 year old bloke, still living with his parents, who spends his spare time wanking into a dirty sock.

 
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 05:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm
Apparently someone connected to the club has told him they are going to be completely exonerated...cleared of all charges.

In reality the ITK is probably a 45 year old bloke, still living with his parents, who spends his spare time wanking into a dirty sock.
I think the someone connected to the club was Jack Grealish and it was at the end of a particularly heavy night out.
Online vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6143 on: Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:50:56 pm
Our owners along with united and arsenal will care about city getting away with it and that leads directly onto the more general point about PL owners caring about money. Those three can cripple the PL TV money if they get pissed off enough and opt for some kind of breakaway due to the PL being entirely broken if city gets away with their cheating.
For me, this isnt clear. Since PSG and City started pumping money into their football sportswashing projects, the amount of funds circulating around have become ridiculous (and we have surely benefitted from it) .  TV money and sponsorship/commercial income has also gone up, so the value of our club has gone up a lot in that period.
So whilst I agree that (Im sure) our owners would have preferred to win, I suspect they like the fact there is loads of dirty money swimming around.  I dont think/expect they will opt out or breakaway.  Remember when they shit themselves after trying the Super league thing?
Not getting a big hint or threat  or unity of action from ourselves, United, Arsenal etc. as yet.
Hope Im wrong and I hope you are right, but lets see.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6144 on: Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
For me, this isnt clear. Since PSG and City started pumping money into their football sportswashing projects, the amount of funds circulating around have become ridiculous (and we have surely benefitted from it) .  TV money and sponsorship/commercial income has also gone up, so the value of our club has gone up a lot in that period.
So whilst I agree that (Im sure) our owners would have preferred to win, I suspect they like the fact there is loads of dirty money swimming around.  I dont think/expect they will opt out or breakaway.  Remember when they shit themselves after trying the Super league thing?
Not getting a big hint or threat  or unity of action from ourselves, United, Arsenal etc. as yet.
Hope Im wrong and I hope you are right, but lets see.

The money isn't there due to ADFC though, it's more down to the likes of Klopp - look at the Sky viewing figures, 77% watched the send off compared to 23% watchin ADFC. We sell something like 2.4million shirts a season, they're half of that - and I do not believe those figures either, Sheik wotsit probably owns half a million shirts personally - they're not a well supported club and Ped is a boring insufferable c*nt. Slot will be more popular than him in 3 or 4 months.

Kick these out and the money won't change, no-one will miss them, they bring nothing. In fact, a more competitive league is easier to sell, a boring 1 team league is off putting and a viewing killer, especially when the team winning it are cheats.
Offline markmywords

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6145 on: Yesterday at 06:58:22 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
For me, this isnt clear. Since PSG and City started pumping money into their football sportswashing projects, the amount of funds circulating around have become ridiculous (and we have surely benefitted from it) .  TV money and sponsorship/commercial income has also gone up, so the value of our club has gone up a lot in that period.
So whilst I agree that (Im sure) our owners would have preferred to win, I suspect they like the fact there is loads of dirty money swimming around.  I dont think/expect they will opt out or breakaway.  Remember when they shit themselves after trying the Super league thing?
Not getting a big hint or threat  or unity of action from ourselves, United, Arsenal etc. as yet.
Hope Im wrong and I hope you are right, but lets see.

True Story, expecting our owners to lead a charge against City is only the 2nd most fanciful idea on here, especially after our fanbase took away their swords by our hysterical reaction to the super league idea.

The most fanciful is the idea of LFC joining the EFL, with United and co and expecting to make more money there. LFC owners that might consider this sold up during the last century
Online vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6146 on: Yesterday at 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:23:20 pm
The money isn't there due to ADFC though, it's more down to the likes of Klopp - look at the Sky viewing figures, 77% watched the send off compared to 23% watchin ADFC. We sell something like 2.4million shirts a season, they're half of that - and I do not believe those figures either, Sheik wotsit probably owns half a million shirts personally - they're not a well supported club and Ped is a boring insufferable c*nt. Slot will be more popular than him in 3 or 4 months.

Kick these out and the money won't change, no-one will miss them, they bring nothing. In fact, a more competitive league is easier to sell, a boring 1 team league is off putting and a viewing killer, especially when the team winning it are cheats.
Those are good points and  I wish it was that straightforward. I dont get why there isnt more pressure to kick them out or at least mitigate the messages. Sky actually seem very reluctant to touch the 115, probably for some legal clause or because it risks tarnishing the whole thing. So instead they wax lyrical about City and Peps unbelievable achievements without important caveats.  For whatever reasons, it seems these sportswashing projects have their grubby influence all over Sky and BT as well. 
Whats for sure, they are all digging a deeper and deeper hole that The Premier League and Sky/BT/MSM (by logic) shouldnt be wanting.  Lets see where the pressure comes from. It will be needed or the best solution for all those parties is a whitewash.
Offline Realgman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6147 on: Yesterday at 08:18:20 pm »
you can bet your granny that they threatened sky and any other commentator or broadcaster with relentless legal action if any mention of the 115 goes even remotely close to anything that could be perceived as libelous  ...
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6148 on: Yesterday at 09:16:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:39:01 pm
Can you imagine if this happened in Italy or Spain? in the US and was funded by FSG? You'd have pundits and journalists in the UK making a massive deal about it. Instead it was blown over after a week with quips about the employment status of PL refs.

If someone did this working at any multinational operating in the UK, it would be flagged as being a conflict of interest and they'd probably be at best reprimanded, if not sacked.

Slight update
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6149 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:32:52 pm
Yeah as DG says, its been known about for months - the only complaints were that they'd be jet lagged for our game at Spurs that weekend.

I've said on here a few times, at work, we are not allowed to accept any gifts from a supplier or a customer in case its seen as bribery, yet these can fly to the Sharjah Emirate to referee in the UAE pro league, a league founded by the Abu Dhabi Royal family, ran by people from Abu Dhabi and sponsored by the national gas company of Abu Dhabi, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. So basically the owners of ADFC115* paid for PL officials to go there and then these very officials gave one of the most corrupt decisions you will ever see against a title rival 3 days later........

Week they did our game at Spurs


I still think this finished Jurgen .
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6150 on: Yesterday at 11:19:32 pm »
Nowhere near on the same level as corruption as other things in the news this week,but still a cover up is going on . At some point people will get fed up and get into them . Wheres the undercover ref getting inside the PGMOL (McIntyre style) then someone inside city too . Itd make a brilliant scoop
.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6151 on: Yesterday at 11:36:55 pm »
Serie A has recovered from the Calciopoli to the point where it will have 6 participants in the Champions League next season. Premier League is yet to have it's Calciopoli ...
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 12:40:53 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 07:05:28 pm
Those are good points and  I wish it was that straightforward. I dont get why there isnt more pressure to kick them out or at least mitigate the messages. Sky actually seem very reluctant to touch the 115, probably for some legal clause or because it risks tarnishing the whole thing. So instead they wax lyrical about City and Peps unbelievable achievements without important caveats.  For whatever reasons, it seems these sportswashing projects have their grubby influence all over Sky and BT as well. 
Whats for sure, they are all digging a deeper and deeper hole that The Premier League and Sky/BT/MSM (by logic) shouldnt be wanting.  Lets see where the pressure comes from. It will be needed or the best solution for all those parties is a whitewash.

Itll be because of a wider relationship that Sky have. These countries are acquiring sports (Golf, Boxing etc) that directly effect the revenue streams of these broadcasters. They wouldnt want to upset the money train. The restrictions come from those relationships - the directive will be to support and advertise all positive aspects (very definition of sports washing) and the unscrupulous wankers at the broadcasters will simply take the highest offer.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 05:17:22 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
I thought it was interesting how even Neville was starting to mention the 115 charges on the Stick to Football podcast.

They were discussing greatest managers of all time and obviously Guardiola was in the conversation.

Neville had him 2nd after Ferguson but did caveat it with 'however if the charges are proved then that comes under serious question.'

Carragher was the most disappointing out them all and said even if found guilty, Guardiola is still the best manager the Premier League has seen (other than Ferguson) as he claimed many of the charges relate to pre-Guardiola times.

The others were quick to point out the ground work of them becoming this relentless side would still be down to cheating and rule breaking.

I don't think they'd have the guts to have a similar conversation on Sky but at least they're not just burying their heads in the sand entirely.

And this is why ADFC stopped cooperating in 2018, because of useful idiots like Mr James Carragher.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 05:26:59 am »
I'm curious - why don't we see protests and banners at PL matches against them, especially from the likes of us and Arsenal?
Online vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 07:07:28 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:40:53 am
Itll be because of a wider relationship that Sky have. These countries are acquiring sports (Golf, Boxing etc) that directly effect the revenue streams of these broadcasters. They wouldnt want to upset the money train. The restrictions come from those relationships - the directive will be to support and advertise all positive aspects (very definition of sports washing) and the unscrupulous wankers at the broadcasters will simply take the highest offer.
Good point. Sports TV, media and advertising know that these guys will be funding/controlling World Cups, Golf, Boxing etc in future. They are being very careful with the hand that will feed them.  Neville, Carragher etc are just following a blood soaked, sportswashed script.
Agree also with above poster - We see very little fan or clubs protesting. It feels like a quite passive sleepwalking into all this, thinking some outside intervention will change it. Unfortunately, currently the money will talk and PIF, for example, can buy it all.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6156 on: Today at 07:52:20 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

This explains something that has been puzzling me. Oliver was always a good ref for us I used to be made up when we got him but then he suddenly turned shit.

I found this article in the daily fascist . https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-7682367/Manchester-City-make-formal-complaint-referee-Michael-Oliver.html

If City perceived Oliver to be a problem how do they approach that ?  My guess is they do what they always do. Throw money at the problem until it goes away.

Online rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 09:07:25 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 05:26:59 am
I'm curious - why don't we see protests and banners at PL matches against them, especially from the likes of us and Arsenal?

If we did it, Sky, TNT and the BBC wouldn't show it, oppo fans would start the usual Loserpool playing the victims and crying again and the rest of the league don't give a shit as ADFC115* are "saving football"

Might get some coverage next season if Arsenal did it, but they rely on the club to make banners for them....
