Our owners along with united and arsenal will care about city getting away with it and that leads directly onto the more general point about PL owners caring about money. Those three can cripple the PL TV money if they get pissed off enough and opt for some kind of breakaway due to the PL being entirely broken if city gets away with their cheating.
For me, this isnt clear. Since PSG and City started pumping money into their football sportswashing projects, the amount of funds circulating around have become ridiculous (and we have surely benefitted from it) . TV money and sponsorship/commercial income has also gone up, so the value of our club has gone up a lot in that period.
So whilst I agree that (Im sure) our owners would have preferred to win, I suspect they like the fact there is loads of dirty money swimming around. I dont think/expect they will opt out or breakaway. Remember when they shit themselves after trying the Super league thing?
Not getting a big hint or threat or unity of action from ourselves, United, Arsenal etc. as yet.
Hope Im wrong and I hope you are right, but lets see.