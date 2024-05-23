I thought it was interesting how even Neville was starting to mention the 115 charges on the Stick to Football podcast.



They were discussing greatest managers of all time and obviously Guardiola was in the conversation.



Neville had him 2nd after Ferguson but did caveat it with 'however if the charges are proved then that comes under serious question.'



Carragher was the most disappointing out them all and said even if found guilty, Guardiola is still the best manager the Premier League has seen (other than Ferguson) as he claimed many of the charges relate to pre-Guardiola times.



The others were quick to point out the ground work of them becoming this relentless side would still be down to cheating and rule breaking.



I don't think they'd have the guts to have a similar conversation on Sky but at least they're not just burying their heads in the sand entirely.