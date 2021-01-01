« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 412439 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 36,142
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm »
Nice of Mo to get a haircut in time for the Cup final. Should hopefully knock those two sides off the back pages  :D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 12:54:06 pm »
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 39,552
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:00:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

Thats been common knowledge, all season.
No one that matters cares. And no one that doesnt matter has the energy or desire to protest it - apart from a few social media vids like this.

Its the apathy and complacency of the PL - the fans, and far too much of the media (and loads of them are likely on the payroll too of course).
Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,389
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 01:07:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

Absolutely bizarre that this is allowed to happen. I's either corruption in plain sight, or at the LEAST it's a conflict of interest, and the fact Webb ALLOWS it shows how corrupt the PGMOL is.
PAID for by City's owners and he's let them off the hook numerous times. Cheats in plain sight.

But the fact it's nit even questioned show's how bought and paid for most pundits and TV is. They SHOULD care, they SHOULD be bothered that football is so corrupt and paid for, but they don't. Turn a blind eye, protect the product.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460
and this why every fan should just fuck the game off if Abu Dhabi are not severely punished. Cheating in plain sight and too many people are just enabling it by carry on as normal.
Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:00:52 pm
Thats been common knowledge, all season.
No one that matters cares. And no one that doesnt matter has the energy or desire to protest it - apart from a few social media vids like this.

Its the apathy and complacency of the PL - the fans, and far too much of the media (and loads of them are likely on the payroll too of course).

Yep was mid season wasnt it? I remember some had an issue with it but it largely went under the carpet
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:37:41 am
Juventus coped both.

And so should Man City
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,625
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 01:32:52 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

Yeah as DG says, its been known about for months - the only complaints were that they'd be jet lagged for our game at Spurs that weekend.

I've said on here a few times, at work, we are not allowed to accept any gifts from a supplier or a customer in case its seen as bribery, yet these can fly to the Sharjah Emirate to referee in the UAE pro league, a league founded by the Abu Dhabi Royal family, ran by people from Abu Dhabi and sponsored by the national gas company of Abu Dhabi, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. So basically the owners of ADFC115* paid for PL officials to go there and then these very officials gave one of the most corrupt decisions you will ever see against a title rival 3 days later........

Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 01:24:40 pm
Yep was mid season wasnt it? I remember some had an issue with it but it largely went under the carpet


Week they did our game at Spurs
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,338
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 01:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:00:52 pm
Thats been common knowledge, all season.
No one that matters cares. And no one that doesnt matter has the energy or desire to protest it - apart from a few social media vids like this.

Its the apathy and complacency of the PL - the fans, and far too much of the media (and loads of them are likely on the payroll too of course).

Can you imagine if this happened in Italy or Spain? You'd have pundits and journalists in the UK making a massive deal about it. Instead it was blown over after a week with quips about the employment status of PL refs.

If someone did this working at any multinational operating in the UK, it would be flagged as being a conflict of interest and they'd probably be at best reprimanded, if not sacked.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,904
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 01:39:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:36:00 am
If Abu Dhabi are not punished then there is literally no point in continuing to be invested in the game. It would just be like Lance Armstrong getting let off and all the other cyclists still competing against him knowing he is playing by different rules.
We, as fans, should then either make feelings known through protests and boycotts. Or, just fuck the game off as its rigged.

I'm in the same boat, decided some time ago im not spending money on matches when the game has turned in the WWE on grass.

I'm not investing a single cent of my hard earned in football until 115 are charged and sent down to the conference league or disbanded as a club.

 Mentally im at peace with walking away and never watching a game again i did it for the last world cup for instance yeah this would be harder but it is what it is.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,615
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:06 pm
Interesting.

https://x.com/KoptasticNeil/status/1793759475221844460

At best it's a conflict of interest at worse it's blatant corruption.
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,804
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:12:01 am
Option 1: relegate City
Option 2: strip them of their titles

Either option is okay with me because if they are relegated but keep their titles those titles will be tainted anyway and if they are stripped of their titles but remain in the league they will be viewed as a joke.
If none of that happens then there was no point in the FA wasting everyone's time in the first place.

option 3: all of the above
Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,804
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:40:01 am
Premier League care about their image and brand, not integrity and fairness.
PL owners care about money.

Our owners along with united and arsenal will care about city getting away with it and that leads directly onto the more general point about PL owners caring about money. Those three can cripple the PL TV money if they get pissed off enough and opt for some kind of breakaway due to the PL being entirely broken if city gets away with their cheating.
Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,408
  • Legend
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 01:57:34 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 09:25:17 am
Why not? Who's going to ask questions of them? And what would come of it if they did?

I'd like to think the rest of the league start their own new league/super league, request to drop to EFL.
Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LBCO8igmxuU?si=4At0pN4VirLA8_WJ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LBCO8igmxuU?si=4At0pN4VirLA8_WJ</a>
Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
What comes of criticizing / questioning the refs tend to be a grudge and more bad decisions against you, might think it could be addressed by an independent regulator
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:32:52 pm
Yeah as DG says, its been known about for months - the only complaints were that they'd be jet lagged for our game at Spurs that weekend.

I've said on here a few times, at work, we are not allowed to accept any gifts from a supplier or a customer in case its seen as bribery, yet these can fly to the Sharjah Emirate to referee in the UAE pro league, a league founded by the Abu Dhabi Royal family, ran by people from Abu Dhabi and sponsored by the national gas company of Abu Dhabi, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi Royal Family. So basically the owners of ADFC115* paid for PL officials to go there and then these very officials gave one of the most corrupt decisions you will ever see against a title rival 3 days later........

Week they did our game at Spurs

It's not just the fee they get either though. It's the luxury flights, luxury hotels, the full on 5 star service. The little hand shakes and nods and jokes with a jag said to them by the people who pay them.  They may not want to balls things up when they get back, or give decisions that fuck over City's rivals, but that little bit of doubt in their heads about jeopardizing getting all that again is enough. That should never ever be allowed. It should be that stupid it's not even considered possible to do. Then you realise who's running the show
