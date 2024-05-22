« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm
i caught a glimpse of their game - does Ped spit every 5 seconds all the fucking time now?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,585
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:42:08 pm
i caught a glimpse of their game - does Ped spit every 5 seconds all the fucking time now?

Doesn't bother me, but I know it's grossed out a couple of posters on here, might be Jill and Debs who've highlighted it
Jurgen YNWA

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 02:45:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
Doesn't bother me, but I know it's grossed out a couple of posters on here, might be Jill and Debs who've highlighted it
someone spitting now and then, who cares - but it seems bloody constant from what I've noticed.  dry mouth caused by ..... ???
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,962
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 02:54:14 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 12:58:44 pm
Winter is a bellend.

https://x.com/offtheball/status/1792914492185092190?t=48rIjTGN4XkLA0aTt4EfsQ&s=08




'Should be decided by Players and Managers, not lawyers'


Dickhead, City have the players, manager (and lawyers) they have because of money they spent and because they lied about the money they had and spent (which was against the rules)
danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 03:35:31 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/22/manchester-city-relegation-odds-115-charges-premier-league/

Quote
Manchester City relegation odds slashed to 25-1 as fate over 115 charges looms
Club could face an unprecedented range of punishments including points deduction, fines and the ultimate sanction expulsion from the league

Tom Morgan,
 SPORTS NEWS CORRESPONDENT
22 May 2024  2:15pm

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Manchester City getting relegated next season as the club awaits its hearing for 115 alleged financial breaches.

Several betting firms are offering 25/1 on City going down, which contrasts sharply with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool being priced at 2000/1.

Chelsea join the four-in-a-row Premier League champions on shortened odds of relegation, with the London club offered between 20/1 and 16/1. The Premier League is also investigating the Stamford Bridge club over transfer deals conducted during the Roman Abramovich era.

The shortened odds on City going down after one of the most dominant eras in footballing history comes as the club faces a landmark hearing this autumn.

Richard Masters, the leagues chief executive, has refused to confirm an exact date for the hearing  but October or November have been earmarked by insiders as the most likely month. Obviously, we cant comment on the case, Masters said last month. A date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.

The charges against City, who deny wrongdoing, include 54 failures to provide accurate financial information 2009-10 to 2017-18, 14 failures to provide accurate details for player and manager payments from 2009-10 to 2017-18, five failures to comply with Uefas rules including Financial Fair Play (FFP) 2013-14 to 2017-18, seven breaches of the Premier Leagues PSR rules 2015-16 to 2017-18 and 35 failures to co-operate with Premier League investigations December 2018 - Feb 2023.

Allegations came to light in leaked material published by German newspaper Der Spiegel. City have always said these leaked emails were obtained illegally. Potential expulsion from the league is among available punishments should the club be found guilty.

The case cannot go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), but either side could appeal, prompting speculation the saga could take years yet to be resolved.

In a 2020 judgement, Uefa banned City from the Champions League for two seasons and fined them 30 million (£25 million). However, the punishment was overturned by Cas.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:45:50 pm
someone spitting now and then, who cares - but it seems bloody constant from what I've noticed.  dry mouth caused by ..... ???

All that twitching and touching his nose at pressers - I've seen those mannerisms before - can't quite place where though. ???
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 05:40:20 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm
All that twitching and touching his nose at pressers - I've seen those mannerisms before - can't quite place where though. ???
In a mirror?
vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 06:08:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm
Doesn't bother me, but I know it's grossed out a couple of posters on here, might be Jill and Debs who've highlighted it
Im with Jill and Debs on this one mate. Its hard to watch the hairballs.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 06:35:19 pm
Never knew Jill was a lady
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 07:14:00 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:40:20 pm
In a mirror?

Nah! Not me mate. Tea total here. :)
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 07:24:04 pm
Rick Parry better put his Foot down and tell these Cheats you're not fit for purpose to play in the EFL, so hopefully they can start in North West Counties division.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,867
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 07:27:35 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:24:04 pm
Rick Parry better put his Foot down and tell these Cheats you're not fit for purpose to play in the EFL, so hopefully they can start in North West Counties division.
BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:20:53 am
Carra should say on tv As far as Im concerned I won the league in etc etc then state why.

Then watch The blue side of Manchester blow its fucking head off with a double barrelled shot gun filled with farts that smell like the stone roses greasy manc chip fat haircuts

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug</a>

Easily done as you can see...
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Carragher on 'The Overlap' defending Guardiola - the 115 charges are on the club not him etc.

Makes me sick.  :(
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,585
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 08:04:11 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Carragher on 'The Overlap' defending Guardiola - the 115 charges are on the club not him etc.

Makes me sick.  :(

Yeah I know the money I spend on transfers gets here illegally but its not my fault I spend it.....

Carra is a right fucking bellend
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 08:12:19 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Carragher on 'The Overlap' defending Guardiola - the 115 charges are on the club not him etc.

Makes me sick.  :(
Hes just a bought and paid for rat.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,711
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Carragher on 'The Overlap' defending Guardiola - the 115 charges are on the club not him etc.

Makes me sick.  :(

They aren't directly on him but he is a bit naive if he thinks there's nothing to answer. His whole reputation and what he has worked for could go up in a puff of smoke. The same applies to the players. They could have all their trophies and medals stripped. I realise that it is hard for them to stand up against the owners but the risk is that they look back on their careers with regret.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
They aren't directly on him but he is a bit naive if he thinks there's nothing to answer. His whole reputation and what he has worked for could go up in a puff of smoke. The same applies to the players. They could have all their trophies and medals stripped. I realise that it is hard for them to stand up against the owners but the risk is that they look back on their careers with regret.
a "bit naive"?  jesus, you just won understatement of the year  :)

him not knowing is 100% nonsense and unbelievable.
Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:38:18 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm
Carragher on 'The Overlap' defending Guardiola - the 115 charges are on the club not him etc.

Makes me sick.  :(

The biggest prick on television that lad.

Embarrassed he was associated with the club.
WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:44:36 am
If Guardiola isn't aware what does he think the side hussle payments for his once a year work for those seminars is for, shits and giggles? :D
BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:46:48 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
They aren't directly on him but he is a bit naive if he thinks there's nothing to answer. His whole reputation and what he has worked for could go up in a puff of smoke. The same applies to the players. They could have all their trophies and medals stripped. I realise that it is hard for them to stand up against the owners but the risk is that they look back on their careers with regret.

Imagine you received £1k monthly salary into your regular bank account, taxed and NI paid, but you also received £4k into a private account in the Cayman Islands that your employer had set up for you - you'd like it for sure, but you'd know it was wrong, immoral and illegal.  The company employs you as a handyman, sends you over to Dubai 4 times a year to train their labourers, for which they also give you cars, single payments equating to a full years salary into the Cayman account, whilst allowing you the use of luxury apartments during your stay.  Imagine your family, who had been enjoying careers as warehouse staff, call-centre staff and cleaners, were given executive positions at your employers other companies and were set for life as a result.

Easy to drown out the noise of knowing what's happening around you, but yeah, you know it's fucking dirty.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,585
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:47:14 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:41:37 pm
They aren't directly on him but he is a bit naive if he thinks there's nothing to answer. His whole reputation and what he has worked for could go up in a puff of smoke. The same applies to the players. They could have all their trophies and medals stripped. I realise that it is hard for them to stand up against the owners but the risk is that they look back on their careers with regret.

The players chose to play for a club they'd never heard of growing up, they know who pays their wages and how, so they're just as guilty as Ped
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,901
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:54:52 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:52:01 am
Will the likely change in UK government have any influence on this?

Also I really don't see a way for this to be covered up wihtout leaving a bad smell behind and once that happens, other clubs, with owners who don't give a sweet cuddly fuck about UK government and their schemes would go apeshit. I'm pretty sure that FSG would not look kindly at their efforts at building the club a proper way - be ruined by blatant corruption. What would FSG or Kroenke have to lose here? They might as well go full nuclear at the Premier League if it stinks of a cover up/slap on wrist.

Burnham's already invited Starmer over to lobby for government money for United's new stadium, i'd imagine Abu Dhabi were on the agenda as well.

Then again Starmer is a big Arsenal fan!
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 08:44:38 am
Every single player at that club knows they are employed by the biggest cheats in the history of world sport , who are owned by a horrific, human rights abusing regime. Therefore, every single one of them players is a horrible sewer rat.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,585
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 10:33:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:54:52 am
Burnham's already invited Starmer over to lobby for government money for United's new stadium, i'd imagine Abu Dhabi were on the agenda as well.

Then again Starmer is a big Arsenal fan!


No he's not, stop twisting things - he's currently looking at the plans to regenerate and improve the entire Trafford Park, old Trafford (area) Gorse Hill areas, which I back as its all a fucking dump and as a mayor, its his job to do what is best for the people who elected him. No-one knows how the funding will work yet, its Ratcliffe who wants public funds, but some will be needed in relation to the train station and the World Freight Centre next door, which is fed from the train line that passes the ground. I don't agree though that the football stadium should be included in getting public money, the billionaires can finance that themselves
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 10:39:32 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:33:03 am
No he's not, stop twisting things - he's currently looking at the plans to regenerate and improve the entire Trafford Park, old Trafford (area) Gorse Hill areas, which I back as its all a fucking dump and as a mayor, its his job to do what is best for the people who elected him. No-one knows how the funding will work yet, its Ratcliffe who wants public funds, but some will be needed in relation to the train station and the World Freight Centre next door, which is fed from the train line that passes the ground. I don't agree though that the football stadium should be included in getting public money, the billionaires can finance that themselves

There'll be a big gap where Kellogg's was in a few years... Easy for the United fans to add a trip to the Trafford Centre on their visit to the north.
smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 11:23:28 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:44:38 am
Every single player at that club knows they are employed by the biggest cheats in the history of world sport , who are owned by a horrific, human rights abusing regime. Therefore, every single one of them players is a horrible sewer rat.

I love James Milner but it's the one thing I hold against him slightly - why did he ever go there? Did he have no idea about them? Maybe we didn't know the full extent of the corruption in 2010 but the whole set-up always looked fishy from the start (it already looked pretty fishy before 2008, when Shinawatra was running the show).

But at least he had the character to walk away when no doubt they were promising him far more money to stay than we were offering him to come to us.
