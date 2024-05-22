« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

SamLad

  
  
  Posts: 12,949
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6040 on: Today at 02:42:08 pm
i caught a glimpse of their game - does Ped spit every 5 seconds all the fucking time now?
rob1966

  
  
  
  Posts: 47,533
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6041 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:42:08 pm
i caught a glimpse of their game - does Ped spit every 5 seconds all the fucking time now?

Doesn't bother me, but I know it's grossed out a couple of posters on here, might be Jill and Debs who've highlighted it
Jurgen YNWA

SamLad

  
  
  Posts: 12,949
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6042 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:44:02 pm
Doesn't bother me, but I know it's grossed out a couple of posters on here, might be Jill and Debs who've highlighted it
someone spitting now and then, who cares - but it seems bloody constant from what I've noticed.  dry mouth caused by ..... ???
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  Posts: 12,962
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6043 on: Today at 02:54:14 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:58:44 pm
Winter is a bellend.

https://x.com/offtheball/status/1792914492185092190?t=48rIjTGN4XkLA0aTt4EfsQ&s=08




'Should be decided by Players and Managers, not lawyers'


Dickhead, City have the players, manager (and lawyers) they have because of money they spent and because they lied about the money they had and spent (which was against the rules)


danm77

  
  Posts: 230
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6044 on: Today at 03:35:31 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/05/22/manchester-city-relegation-odds-115-charges-premier-league/

Quote
Manchester City relegation odds slashed to 25-1 as fate over 115 charges looms
Club could face an unprecedented range of punishments including points deduction, fines and the ultimate sanction expulsion from the league

Tom Morgan,
 SPORTS NEWS CORRESPONDENT
22 May 2024  2:15pm

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Manchester City getting relegated next season as the club awaits its hearing for 115 alleged financial breaches.

Several betting firms are offering 25/1 on City going down, which contrasts sharply with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool being priced at 2000/1.

Chelsea join the four-in-a-row Premier League champions on shortened odds of relegation, with the London club offered between 20/1 and 16/1. The Premier League is also investigating the Stamford Bridge club over transfer deals conducted during the Roman Abramovich era.

The shortened odds on City going down after one of the most dominant eras in footballing history comes as the club faces a landmark hearing this autumn.

Richard Masters, the leagues chief executive, has refused to confirm an exact date for the hearing  but October or November have been earmarked by insiders as the most likely month. Obviously, we cant comment on the case, Masters said last month. A date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.

The charges against City, who deny wrongdoing, include 54 failures to provide accurate financial information 2009-10 to 2017-18, 14 failures to provide accurate details for player and manager payments from 2009-10 to 2017-18, five failures to comply with Uefas rules including Financial Fair Play (FFP) 2013-14 to 2017-18, seven breaches of the Premier Leagues PSR rules 2015-16 to 2017-18 and 35 failures to co-operate with Premier League investigations December 2018 - Feb 2023.

Allegations came to light in leaked material published by German newspaper Der Spiegel. City have always said these leaked emails were obtained illegally. Potential expulsion from the league is among available punishments should the club be found guilty.

The case cannot go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), but either side could appeal, prompting speculation the saga could take years yet to be resolved.

In a 2020 judgement, Uefa banned City from the Champions League for two seasons and fined them 30 million (£25 million). However, the punishment was overturned by Cas.
A Red Abroad

  
  
  Posts: 4,666
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6045 on: Today at 05:30:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:45:50 pm
someone spitting now and then, who cares - but it seems bloody constant from what I've noticed.  dry mouth caused by ..... ???

All that twitching and touching his nose at pressers - I've seen those mannerisms before - can't quite place where though. ???



JRed

  
  
  • ******
  Posts: 8,849
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6046 on: Today at 05:40:20 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:30:49 pm
All that twitching and touching his nose at pressers - I've seen those mannerisms before - can't quite place where though. ???
In a mirror?
vblfc

  
  
  
  Posts: 1,711
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6047 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:44:02 pm
Doesn't bother me, but I know it's grossed out a couple of posters on here, might be Jill and Debs who've highlighted it
Im with Jill and Debs on this one mate. Its hard to watch the hairballs.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  Posts: 12,639
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6048 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm
Never knew Jill was a lady
