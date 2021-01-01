« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 404916 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 12:39:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
I've said this before, but while it won't matter to us, the players I reckon would love the winners medals they deserve. Suarez, Gerrard and Carra get to get a PL winners medal, Jurgen gets a few more PL's, the Champions wall gets updated etc etc

Don't forget Jose Enrique and even Peter Crouch... ;)

Sadly the video can't be embedded here due to age restrictions (Paddy Power Ad). Here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1sLMNFOmGs
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,757
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 01:20:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
I've said this before, but while it won't matter to us, the players I reckon would love the winners medals they deserve. Suarez, Gerrard and Carra get to get a PL winners medal, Jurgen gets a few more PL's, the Champions wall gets updated etc etc
Carra should say on tv As far as Im concerned I won the league in etc etc then state why.

Then watch The blue side of Manchester blow its fucking head off with a double barrelled shot gun filled with farts that smell like the stone roses greasy manc chip fat haircuts
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,637
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 06:06:55 am »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 06:24:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:22:25 pm
If theyre not punished severely then its up to the fans to boycott every game involving them. I believe that is the only way.

I'd prefer an away fan boycott. Some of the smaller clubs cannot afford to turn down the income from a match and it would impact the likelihood of getting a TV game. I know it's only 1 match per season per team.

However, seeing the away section of EVERY Man City match being devoid of supporters would have such an impact. Both visually, but definitely audibly as there would be no singing fans. An away team scoring a goal and running to an empty section to celebrate would be gold.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
  • Kloppite
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 06:35:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:24:39 am
I'd prefer an away fan boycott. Some of the smaller clubs cannot afford to turn down the income from a match and it would impact the likelihood of getting a TV game. I know it's only 1 match per season per team.

However, seeing the away section of EVERY Man City match being devoid of supporters would have such an impact. Both visually, but definitely audibly as there would be no singing fans. An away team scoring a goal and running to an empty section to celebrate would be gold.

Boycotts happen in Germany, i think Leipzig & Hoffenheim are still widely boycotted, both because they ignore the 50+1 ownership, but away fan boycotts won't happen in the premier league, no chance Ipswich fans boycotting City away next season.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 07:18:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm
If it doesnt then the PL are going to look incredibly stupid for starting proceedings and then not seeing them through, and they cant dock Everton and Notts Forest points and give City a lesser punishment, as I said yesterday the PL have now gone well past the point of no return.

It always felt to me the Everton and Forest punishments were to lay a marker and thats my hope they do want to punish cheaty and thats why they went hard on those two so there is now clear precedent. Just need to prove they cheated.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 07:32:14 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:06:55 am
Sports washing

Sportswashing isnt a means for getting off the charges, though it might be their incentive for doing so. They can pressure the government all they want, all the government can do is pressure the Premier league it cant officially interfere with the case.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:18:43 am
It always felt to me the Everton and Forest punishments were to lay a marker and thats my hope they do want to punish cheaty and thats why they went hard on those two so there is now clear precedent. Just need to prove they cheated.

Thats the thing though, they have proved theyve cheated. They wouldnt have charged them otherwise. They can try and get the charges dismissed all they want but this isnt a legal case, so illegally obtained evidence is fine to use, there is not time-barring, there is no appealing to CAS and no incentive for the other clubs in the Premier League to accept someone cheating, when it negatively impacts all their bank balances.

If City arent basically dissolved as a club by the end of the process then somethings gone wrong. Once the Premier League kick them out, the football league need to do the same and the FA should strip them of their license.

Well see what happens, and I do get the cynicism from people given whats come before, but this is a different playing field, and that should see them finally punished.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,786
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 07:49:32 am »
The whole point of Sportswashing is to launder your reputation and improve how people perceive you. If the media and supporters as a whole turn on City because it's not Liverpool they're title-blocking then the entire process begins to backfire, yes?

Getting off on technicalities will only get you so far when it's only City's "fanbase", dim witted, short term thinking politicians, your paid bots and shills espousing your sporting prowess.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 