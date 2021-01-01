If theyre not punished severely then its up to the fans to boycott every game involving them. I believe that is the only way.



I'd prefer an away fan boycott. Some of the smaller clubs cannot afford to turn down the income from a match and it would impact the likelihood of getting a TV game. I know it's only 1 match per season per team.However, seeing the away section of EVERY Man City match being devoid of supporters would have such an impact. Both visually, but definitely audibly as there would be no singing fans. An away team scoring a goal and running to an empty section to celebrate would be gold.