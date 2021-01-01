« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Reply #6000
Today at 12:39:40 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
I've said this before, but while it won't matter to us, the players I reckon would love the winners medals they deserve. Suarez, Gerrard and Carra get to get a PL winners medal, Jurgen gets a few more PL's, the Champions wall gets updated etc etc

Don't forget Jose Enrique and even Peter Crouch... ;)

Sadly the video can't be embedded here due to age restrictions (Paddy Power Ad). Here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1sLMNFOmGs
Reply #6001
Today at 01:20:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
I've said this before, but while it won't matter to us, the players I reckon would love the winners medals they deserve. Suarez, Gerrard and Carra get to get a PL winners medal, Jurgen gets a few more PL's, the Champions wall gets updated etc etc
Carra should say on tv As far as Im concerned I won the league in etc etc then state why.

Then watch The blue side of Manchester blow its fucking head off with a double barrelled shot gun filled with farts that smell like the stone roses greasy manc chip fat haircuts
Reply #6002
Today at 06:06:55 am
Reply #6003
Today at 06:24:39 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:22:25 pm
If theyre not punished severely then its up to the fans to boycott every game involving them. I believe that is the only way.

I'd prefer an away fan boycott. Some of the smaller clubs cannot afford to turn down the income from a match and it would impact the likelihood of getting a TV game. I know it's only 1 match per season per team.

However, seeing the away section of EVERY Man City match being devoid of supporters would have such an impact. Both visually, but definitely audibly as there would be no singing fans. An away team scoring a goal and running to an empty section to celebrate would be gold.
