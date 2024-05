I don’t think any respected analyst would suggest City being thrown out would damage the brand or Liverpool’s bottom line. The brand is being damaged currently by their cheating, just look at how everyone views the title wins. They’re meaningless. A competitive and fair league is far more of a big earner than an uncompetitive league warped by nation states.



Exactly. ADFC/115 dominating makes the league boring and that turns viewers off. Americans also do not like losing at anything, I've never seen anyone take Karaoke as serious as Americans I saw in Orlando for example. FSG like winning, they want LFC to win, like they want the RedSox to win, because Americans love winners and the American market can make them a fortune. Radcliffe wants to amke money and he will not do that while the "noisy neighbours" dominate. If Abu Dhabi gets away with this, not only will they carry on, Saudi Arabia will start their campaign and if we think City is bad, just wait til they start spending the billions they have put aside.