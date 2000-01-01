« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5920 on: Today at 12:23:15 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 12:08:08 pm
The sooner 115 FC fuck off the better for football.

I find it strange that Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool have not united in a way to put pressure on the FA and PL to do something about the cheats. Maybe they have behind closes doors? The silence from the big clubs is so strange.

Im guessing the clubs are just keeping things behind closed doors, they dont want to appear to put pressure on the PL and then give City the opportunity to say its all a stick up by the cartel
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5921 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm
Apparently the cheats are going for the annual bus trip on Sunday , so if youre unfortunate enough to be in Manchester you might see them. Youll have to be quick tho as its only a couple of bus stops.


Oh, and while Im here.
Fuck off you horrible cheating c*nts. Everyone knows youre guilty as fuck, including the bluelooners lurking here and reading this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5922 on: Today at 12:32:50 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:03:10 pm
Well said. Other fans will be incredibly small time and want the cheats to win because it means their rivals don't. They don't back their own clubs to be able to have success of their own in the future and so just want to stop rivals having it so their own clubs aren't even more eclipsed. But we're different and we should be better than that. No one should ever want the cheat in the game to win. So yes, whilst i won't watch it, or care much either way, i'd rather Utd win on Saturday. Bonus is it'd be another corner turned and keep them going in circles.

I hope Manchester United lose 25-0
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5923 on: Today at 12:35:10 pm
Yeah agreed Andy. I want United to lose every game. I don't give a shit about City other than they're cheating/charges.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5924 on: Today at 12:38:57 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:21:11 am
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Figures from Blinkfire Analytics....

70% higher UK TV average audience and 44% more YouTube views for Klopp's Anfield farewell on Sunday compared to Man City's PL title celebrations.
#LFC the most engaged club on social platforms in European football over the weekend (39.2m). City second (27.1m)

--

World's most commercially successful club. This means less.


Makes you wonder how much of 115+ Cheat's social media 'engagements' is also fake - like in the past, when...

'58% of Man Citys 15 million Instagram followers and 33% of its 7.2 million Twitter followers are fake  in total that amounts to about 50% of followers across both platforms'

...and when the official City twitter got taken down and the bought-for bots were removed:-

www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/man-city-calls-influencers-build-hype-champions-league-home-games/1663436
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5925 on: Today at 12:41:09 pm
To be fair Jason, them bots are proper fans, the best fans in the world. They buy thousands of tickets for every game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5926 on: Today at 12:42:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:41:09 pm
To be fair Jason, them bots are proper fans, the best fans in the world. They buy thousands of tickets for every game.

;D

Bot traffic around Manchester is truly awful, mate.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5927 on: Today at 12:46:18 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:57:39 am
Even Barney Ronay is mentioning 115 charges since Sunday. Something has definitely shifted.

No one gave a shit when it was them bad losing whinging Scousers getting cheated out of a title. Get on with it. City are just the best team.  Now that its a London Club and one of the media darlings......
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5928 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm
City's odds of relegation next season have been slashed from 2000/1 down to just 33/1. Chelsea are 20/1.

Liverpool & Arsenal remain at 2000/1
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5929 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 12:08:08 pm
The sooner 115 FC fuck off the better for football.

I find it strange that Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool have not united in a way to put pressure on the FA and PL to do something about the cheats. Maybe they have behind closes doors? The silence from the big clubs is so strange.

They are already preparing a case against City, what's the point in delaying it further especially considering City are already doing that. The clubs will wait and see whether the PL's case is successful or not.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5930 on: Today at 01:19:11 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 01:06:06 pm
City's odds of relegation next season have been slashed from 2000/1 down to just 33/1. Chelsea are 20/1.

Liverpool & Arsenal remain at 2000/1
Just checked this. Something is definitely happening.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5931 on: Today at 01:21:08 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:19:11 pm
Just checked this. Something is definitely happening.

Cheers for authenticating what I said  ;D :lmao

As I said yesterday, they'll get what's coming to them. It's just a matter of time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5932 on: Today at 01:23:05 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 01:21:08 pm
Cheers for authenticating what I said  ;D :lmao

As I said yesterday, they'll get what's coming to them. It's just a matter of time.
Ha. Didnt mean it to sound like that but sometimes jokes online get posted as fact.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5933 on: Today at 01:24:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:23:05 pm
Ha. Didnt mean it to sound like that but sometimes jokes online get posted as fact.

Only winding you up mate  ;)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5934 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 01:06:06 pm
City's odds of relegation next season have been slashed from 2000/1 down to just 33/1. Chelsea are 20/1.

Liverpool & Arsenal remain at 2000/1
Just threw a tenner on that.
Here's hoping.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5935 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:23:05 pm
Ha. Didnt mean it to sound like that but sometimes jokes online get posted as fact.

I had to check too for the same reason. It sounds absurd, so something you need to see for yourself to believe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5936 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm
There is deffo something in the air. Fans, and a few hardened journos, have talked about it for years now, but the mainstream press are right on this now. The points deductions for Everton & Forest have really blown this straight to the top of the agenda, and then you get some weird things happening like the bookies slashing those odds. The PL are in a real spot here. Don`t kick them out and they have millions of footy fans mightily pissed off, do kick them out and City will go at them with everything they have and that could get very tasty.

Hmmm......next 12 months could be very interesting.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5937 on: Today at 01:26:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:32:50 pm
I hope Manchester United lose 25-0
Hopefully, then Che Neville may actually call the cheats out instead of blaming the Glazers all the time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5938 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm
Maybe the bookies got wind of a large points deduction coming?

Still wouldnt be enough tho. It needs to be atleast a 115 point deduction.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5939 on: Today at 01:27:57 pm
Even with a 70 points deduction they'd probably have a chance of staying up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5940 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:26:49 pm
Maybe the bookies got wind of a large points deduction coming?

Still wouldnt be enough tho. It needs to be atleast a 115 point deduction.

One relegation isn't enough IMO, they'd be straight back. They need to go down multiple divisions, be stripped of their trophies and the owners deemed unfit and forced to sell up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5941 on: Today at 01:29:11 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:26:49 pm
Maybe the bookies got wind of a large points deduction coming?

Still wouldnt be enough tho. It needs to be atleast a 115 point deduction.
They can keep their tainted trophies as far as I'm concerned as they mean diddly squat, but they should get thrown out of the leagues and made to start over again from non-league.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5942 on: Today at 01:30:48 pm
Completely agree, at the very barest minimum, they should not be allowed to continue in the PL.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5943 on: Today at 01:31:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:29:11 pm
They can keep their tainted trophies as far as I'm concerned as they mean diddly squat, but they should get thrown out of the leagues and made to start over again from non-league.

That's what I think Terry. As a liverpool fan I don`t want the trophies that would have been ours, and I suspect most of us feel that way. Tarnish them for a generation, chuck them out of the football league and leave them to it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5944 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:31:04 pm
That's what I think Terry. As a liverpool fan I don`t want the trophies that would have been ours, and I suspect most of us feel that way. Tarnish them for a generation, chuck them out of the football league and leave them to it.

I think if you vacated the trophies rather than awarding them to the runners up, that would leave more of a mark. That empty space for those years would be a permanent stain on the Premier League records.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5945 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:26:49 pm
Maybe the bookies got wind of a large points deduction coming?

Still wouldnt be enough tho. It needs to be atleast a 115 point deduction.

I doubt it. They probably had someone bet a right few quid on it then worriedly slashed the odds. That's what they do. The same bookies still have City as favourites to win the Premier League next season
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5946 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:31:04 pm
That's what I think Terry. As a liverpool fan I don`t want the trophies that would have been ours, and I suspect most of us feel that way. Tarnish them for a generation, chuck them out of the football league and leave them to it.

No-one has to be handed the trophies if they're stripped of the titles. The record books could state "No winner". A la Lance Armstrong. If you look at the history of the Tour de France, the major periods with blanks are WW1, WW2 and the period "No Winner" where he cheated.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5947 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:33:35 pm
I think if you vacated the trophies rather than awarding them to the runners up, that would leave more of a mark. That empty space for those years would be a permanent stain on the Premier League records.


And when kids asked in 50 years, City as cheats will feature in the answer, the gap will ensure the questions keep getting asked.
