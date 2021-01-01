If the Premier League want to protect their brand so much, wouldn't they be better of sacking off one medium sized club with a small fanbase that will disappear, rather than upsetting 6-8 large clubs with huge worldwide fanbases?



Not to mention the owners of these clubs who have money on the line.



Unless City get kicked out of the league and stripped of their titles, I think we'll be in a super league.



And not just kicked out, but done in such a way that they are not back challenging for the Premier League for a long time.