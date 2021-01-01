« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 07:11:49 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm
This is a good read

https://x.com/santismagic/status/1792345766691844560

I've just read that...it's well worth 20 minutes of anybody's time.

A couple of things I didn't know..in regards of the CAS panel to adjudicate City's appeal against the UEFA punishment, City effectively picked 2 of the 3 people to sit on the appeals panel.

Furthermore although City didn't contest the authenticity of the leaked e mails highlighting how City channelled  fake sponsorship deals into the club, because UEFA couldn't provide the corresponding bank statements of funds leaving  City's Abu Dhabi owners bank, going to Etihad airways , and subsequently going into Man City's bank account, CAS said there was no proof it happened. THis is what you're up against I'm afraid.         
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 07:38:20 am »
Not sure if its posted earlier.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 07:40:45 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm
It makes no sense for Sky to keep quiet on the charges. Unless there is legal pressure, political pressure or payment - they are glossing over the biggest elephant in the room ever for the Prem League.
Also - Why isnt Haalands transfer constantly properly examined and questioned? They are lauding him as the greatest of strikers - yet we are supposed to believe he was picked up for peanuts and (after selling himself all around Europe) he chose City as his dream move for those peanuts? You would think its the easiest investigative journalism story ever. 
Or maybe we should just believe City have just been really good and really, really lucky?

Id imagine everything around cheaty bar those hacked emails cannot be proven and cheaty pay fortunes for lawyers so if you tried to release anything that wasnt rock solid and proven by multiple sources theyd be suing you.

Did you see the Hugh grant case? He ended up settling because Murdochs pockets were so deep he simply would run out of money through the various court dealings, appeals etc. way before the big corporation did. This is what they do, bully through endless money, cheaty will be the same, theyve been fighting this for years costing the FA/Premiership tens of millions already and its not even got to the first hearing.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 07:40:51 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:11:49 am
I've just read that...it's well worth 20 minutes of anybody's time.

Furthermore although City didn't contest the authenticity of the leaked e mails highlighting how City channelled  fake sponsorship deals into the club, because UEFA couldn't provide the corresponding bank statements of funds leaving  City's Abu Dhabi owners bank, going to Etihad airways , and subsequently going into Man City's bank account, CAS said there was no proof it happened. THis is what you're up against I'm afraid.         

Presumably because Man City and their owners didn't release those as they were under no legal obligation to?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 07:53:33 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:38:20 am
Not sure if its posted earlier.

It has but a good periodic reminder for us all.

100% certainty all kinds of silent pressure is being applied at the moment,that's what we get when the can of worms that is state ownership was opened and allowed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 08:06:58 am »
There is definitely more media noise around Citys 115 charges over the last few weeks or so..it is being mentioned a lot more now, like people are realizing what effect its having on competition.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 08:21:34 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:06:58 am
There is definitely more media noise around Citys 115 charges over the last few weeks or so..it is being mentioned a lot more now, like people are realizing what effect its having on competition.

It's like having a team other than us being cheated out of it, especially a media darling like Arsenal, has tipped the scales..
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 08:29:57 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:21:34 am
It's like having a team other than us being cheated out of it, especially a media darling like Arsenal, has tipped the scales..

I totally agree with you..
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 08:31:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:21:34 am
It's like having a team other than us being cheated out of it, especially a media darling like Arsenal, has tipped the scales..

Nothing was said last season though.

Still its welcome, but about 16 years too late.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 08:51:26 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm
This is the thing I don't get most. How can one team get so so so so lucky year in and year out. The way way incorrect Raheem Sterling offside in 2014 won them the league from us.

The Rodri Handball

Our ball against them was a millimetre or something from being over the line and the same season they had an Aguero winner (vs Burnley maybe?) go a millimetre or something over the line.

Emi Martinez simply decides he can't risk being injured for an international friendly some time in June so doesn't turn up for work on the last day of the season in 2022, his replacement is a store mannequin.

Jarred Bowen also calls in sick yesterday.

A club so steeped in corruption and cheating can't also be this lucky on the pitch.

Then gets sick an hour before kick off this season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:31:01 am
Nothing was said last season though.

Still its welcome, but about 16 years too late.

Last season no-one really believed you would win it and you fell away with what, 6 games to go?  this year you took it to the last day, that's the difference
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 09:00:34 am »

A settlement could also avoid wider political issues. The UK government has admitted to The Athletic that its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Not enough being made of this quote - absolutely insane.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:40:45 am
Id imagine everything around cheaty bar those hacked emails cannot be proven and cheaty pay fortunes for lawyers so if you tried to release anything that wasnt rock solid and proven by multiple sources theyd be suing you.

Did you see the Hugh grant case? He ended up settling because Murdochs pockets were so deep he simply would run out of money through the various court dealings, appeals etc. way before the big corporation did. This is what they do, bully through endless money, cheaty will be the same, theyve been fighting this for years costing the FA/Premiership tens of millions already and its not even got to the first hearing.

My hope is that the PL have people that were involved willing to testify against them. Someone like Mancini showing that he wasn't just getting paid by Man City whilst there.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 09:01:07 am »
This weird West Ham/Man City love in night actually be the worst thing this week.

And I ran Chester half marathon on Sunday off practically no training in 18 degree heat
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 09:02:49 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:00:34 am
A settlement could also avoid wider political issues. The UK government has admitted to The Athletic that its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Not enough being made of this quote - absolutely insane.

Yeah. With the amount of investment theyve put into this country (from the kindness of their hearts obviously), theres no way our Government will take a firm stance against them if the FAs charges did stick and they kicked up a fuss.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 09:04:45 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:01:07 am
This weird West Ham/Man City love in night actually be the worst thing this week.

And I ran Chester half marathon on Sunday off practically no training in 18 degree heat

Presume youve seen that very funny video set to the Grease song that does the rounds on here every time the two of them play? :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 09:09:32 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:01:02 am
My hope is that the PL have people that were involved willing to testify against them. Someone like Mancini showing that he wasn't just getting paid by Man City whilst there.

And the cynic in me thinks cheaty would just pay them off.

My only hope is the fact the Premiership is ultimately "owned" by the clubs, the more that want cheaty punished properly the more chance of it becoming reality. You can imagine Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forrest, Everton as a start will want none financial penalties applied.

It's a sea of shit though isn't it, if cheaty start to lose titles then relegated clubs can sue the premership if they missed out by 1 point etc.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 09:16:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm
If it's true that City have some kind of super injunction out to stop the media talking about their... problems, then perhaps this is the media's passive aggressive way of getting back at them?

"Oh you don't want us to discuss the negative stories around your club? Okay. Then we'll give you only the barest minimum attention that your 'achievements' deserve."

Someone should tell that Guardian mind. They've been flashing their knickers at City for years.


The Guardian have been sucking off Manc clubs for their entire existence. Not going to stop now are they?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 09:38:16 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:00:34 am
A settlement could also avoid wider political issues. The UK government has admitted to The Athletic that its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Not enough being made of this quote - absolutely insane.

Well, City being stripped of their titles and being relegated to non league football is certainly a settlement most of us can get behind.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 09:48:47 am »
I don't see how there can be a settlement on the 115 charges, not least because Man City have been stonewalling since December 2018.  That 35 of the charges relate to failing to cooperate - even those stopped in February 2023 - indicates quite clearly the approach Man City have taken.

Idiotic politicians siding with rule-breaking clubs ahead of the league is really not helping.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 09:51:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:31:01 am
Nothing was said last season though.

Still its welcome, but about 16 years too late.

Last season you weren't really good enough to win the league, so it didn't feel like you were cheated. This season you were good enough to win it in a normal era.

Try getting 97 points and 92 points and have practically no one say a word in the media and most of the football world be delighted you didn't win.

The amount of reporting since Sunday is like a tidal wave compared to anything when we were missing out with even more points than Arsenal.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 09:54:24 am »
Which adds credence to those who argued that would be the case and wanted City to win the league for that very reason.

I wasn't one of them but could understand that viewpoint to a degree.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 09:57:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:16:05 am

The Guardian have been sucking off Manc clubs for their entire existence. Not going to stop now are they?

Even Barney Ronay is mentioning 115 charges since Sunday. Something has definitely shifted.

The Guardian (Jonathan Liew and David Conn, who hardly writes anything, aside) certainly are the biggest tap-in merchants around though. They also said absolutely fuck all about Chelsea or Abramovich for decades until Russia invaded Ukraine and then they were falling over themselves to condemn the owner and club. Basically, they only ever say anything when it becomes an easy target that everyone else has decided to condemn.

They're like the lackey who gets a sly kick in when they're mates are beating up on a guy.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 10:08:29 am »
Definitely getting more publicity, now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:57:39 am
They're like the lackey who gets a sly kick in when they're mates are beating up on a guy.

The Richard Hammond to Abu Dhabi's Jeremy Clarkson.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 10:18:47 am »
Allowing a British based football team to get away with breaking financial rules because punishing them might damage a political relationship between the UK and the foreign country that essentially own the team. Do they realise how fucking backwards that sounds?

"Created by the poor, stolen by the rich"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 10:21:11 am »
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Figures from Blinkfire Analytics....

70% higher UK TV average audience and 44% more YouTube views for Klopp's Anfield farewell on Sunday compared to Man City's PL title celebrations.
#LFC the most engaged club on social platforms in European football over the weekend (39.2m). City second (27.1m)

--

World's most commercially successful club. This means less.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 10:23:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:48:47 am
I don't see how there can be a settlement on the 115 charges, not least because Man City have been stonewalling since December 2018.  That 35 of the charges relate to failing to cooperate - even those stopped in February 2023 - indicates quite clearly the approach Man City have taken.

Idiotic politicians siding with rule-breaking clubs ahead of the league is really not helping.

They have to be found guilty first of all and none of it will be easy, as Abu Dhabi will use everything they can to delay it. Should the case be proven the PL have a clean slate of punishments open to them If they lose football is properly in the shit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 10:30:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:04:45 am
Presume youve seen that very funny video set to the Grease song that does the rounds on here every time the two of them play? :D

No more west ham content.. makes me want to vomit
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 10:33:38 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:23:47 am
They have to be found guilty first of all and none of it will be easy, as Abu Dhabi will use everything they can to delay it. Should the case be proven the PL have a clean slate of punishments open to them If they lose football is properly in the shit.
I agree and I do believe the Premier League (and UEFA) would have sanctioned them a long time ago were it a simple thing to do.  Both Everton and Forest were extremely simple cases in comparison as they submitted accounts that showed they had made losses greater than those allowed - even then Everton cooked the books with their "Covid losses".

What should be simpler to prove though are the 35 charges relating to failure to cooperate.  It's ridiculous that they've won five Premier League titles in the period since they simply stopped cooperating with the league.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 10:36:38 am »
If the Premier League want to protect their brand so much, wouldn't they be better of sacking off one medium sized club with a small fanbase that will disappear, rather than upsetting 6-8 large clubs with huge worldwide fanbases?

Not to mention the owners of these clubs who have money on the line.

Unless City get kicked out of the league and stripped of their titles, I think we'll be in a super league.

And not just kicked out, but done in such a way that they are not back challenging for the Premier League for a long time.
