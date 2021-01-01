« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5880 on: Today at 07:11:49 am
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm
This is a good read

https://x.com/santismagic/status/1792345766691844560

I've just read that...it's well worth 20 minutes of anybody's time.

A couple of things I didn't know..in regards of the CAS panel to adjudicate City's appeal against the UEFA punishment, City effectively picked 2 of the 3 people to sit on the appeals panel.

Furthermore although City didn't contest the authenticity of the leaked e mails highlighting how City channelled  fake sponsorship deals into the club, because UEFA couldn't provide the corresponding bank statements of funds leaving  City's Abu Dhabi owners bank, going to Etihad airways , and subsequently going into Man City's bank account, CAS said there was no proof it happened. THis is what you're up against I'm afraid.         
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5881 on: Today at 07:38:20 am
Not sure if its posted earlier.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5882 on: Today at 07:40:45 am
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm
It makes no sense for Sky to keep quiet on the charges. Unless there is legal pressure, political pressure or payment - they are glossing over the biggest elephant in the room ever for the Prem League.
Also - Why isnt Haalands transfer constantly properly examined and questioned? They are lauding him as the greatest of strikers - yet we are supposed to believe he was picked up for peanuts and (after selling himself all around Europe) he chose City as his dream move for those peanuts? You would think its the easiest investigative journalism story ever. 
Or maybe we should just believe City have just been really good and really, really lucky?

Id imagine everything around cheaty bar those hacked emails cannot be proven and cheaty pay fortunes for lawyers so if you tried to release anything that wasnt rock solid and proven by multiple sources theyd be suing you.

Did you see the Hugh grant case? He ended up settling because Murdochs pockets were so deep he simply would run out of money through the various court dealings, appeals etc. way before the big corporation did. This is what they do, bully through endless money, cheaty will be the same, theyve been fighting this for years costing the FA/Premiership tens of millions already and its not even got to the first hearing.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5883 on: Today at 07:40:51 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:11:49 am
I've just read that...it's well worth 20 minutes of anybody's time.

Furthermore although City didn't contest the authenticity of the leaked e mails highlighting how City channelled  fake sponsorship deals into the club, because UEFA couldn't provide the corresponding bank statements of funds leaving  City's Abu Dhabi owners bank, going to Etihad airways , and subsequently going into Man City's bank account, CAS said there was no proof it happened. THis is what you're up against I'm afraid.         

Presumably because Man City and their owners didn't release those as they were under no legal obligation to?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5884 on: Today at 07:53:33 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:38:20 am
Not sure if its posted earlier.

It has but a good periodic reminder for us all.

100% certainty all kinds of silent pressure is being applied at the moment,that's what we get when the can of worms that is state ownership was opened and allowed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5885 on: Today at 08:06:58 am
There is definitely more media noise around Citys 115 charges over the last few weeks or so..it is being mentioned a lot more now, like people are realizing what effect its having on competition.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5886 on: Today at 08:21:34 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:06:58 am
There is definitely more media noise around Citys 115 charges over the last few weeks or so..it is being mentioned a lot more now, like people are realizing what effect its having on competition.

It's like having a team other than us being cheated out of it, especially a media darling like Arsenal, has tipped the scales..
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5887 on: Today at 08:29:57 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:21:34 am
It's like having a team other than us being cheated out of it, especially a media darling like Arsenal, has tipped the scales..

I totally agree with you..
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5888 on: Today at 08:31:01 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:21:34 am
It's like having a team other than us being cheated out of it, especially a media darling like Arsenal, has tipped the scales..

Nothing was said last season though.

Still its welcome, but about 16 years too late.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5889 on: Today at 08:51:26 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm
This is the thing I don't get most. How can one team get so so so so lucky year in and year out. The way way incorrect Raheem Sterling offside in 2014 won them the league from us.

The Rodri Handball

Our ball against them was a millimetre or something from being over the line and the same season they had an Aguero winner (vs Burnley maybe?) go a millimetre or something over the line.

Emi Martinez simply decides he can't risk being injured for an international friendly some time in June so doesn't turn up for work on the last day of the season in 2022, his replacement is a store mannequin.

Jarred Bowen also calls in sick yesterday.

A club so steeped in corruption and cheating can't also be this lucky on the pitch.

Then gets sick an hour before kick off this season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5890 on: Today at 08:52:53 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:31:01 am
Nothing was said last season though.

Still its welcome, but about 16 years too late.

Last season no-one really believed you would win it and you fell away with what, 6 games to go?  this year you took it to the last day, that's the difference
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5891 on: Today at 09:00:34 am

A settlement could also avoid wider political issues. The UK government has admitted to The Athletic that its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Not enough being made of this quote - absolutely insane.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5892 on: Today at 09:01:02 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:40:45 am
Id imagine everything around cheaty bar those hacked emails cannot be proven and cheaty pay fortunes for lawyers so if you tried to release anything that wasnt rock solid and proven by multiple sources theyd be suing you.

Did you see the Hugh grant case? He ended up settling because Murdochs pockets were so deep he simply would run out of money through the various court dealings, appeals etc. way before the big corporation did. This is what they do, bully through endless money, cheaty will be the same, theyve been fighting this for years costing the FA/Premiership tens of millions already and its not even got to the first hearing.

My hope is that the PL have people that were involved willing to testify against them. Someone like Mancini showing that he wasn't just getting paid by Man City whilst there.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5893 on: Today at 09:01:07 am
This weird West Ham/Man City love in night actually be the worst thing this week.

And I ran Chester half marathon on Sunday off practically no training in 18 degree heat
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5894 on: Today at 09:02:49 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:00:34 am
A settlement could also avoid wider political issues. The UK government has admitted to The Athletic that its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Not enough being made of this quote - absolutely insane.

Yeah. With the amount of investment theyve put into this country (from the kindness of their hearts obviously), theres no way our Government will take a firm stance against them if the FAs charges did stick and they kicked up a fuss.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5895 on: Today at 09:04:45 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:01:07 am
This weird West Ham/Man City love in night actually be the worst thing this week.

And I ran Chester half marathon on Sunday off practically no training in 18 degree heat

Presume youve seen that very funny video set to the Grease song that does the rounds on here every time the two of them play? :D
