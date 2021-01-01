It makes no sense for Sky to keep quiet on the charges. Unless there is legal pressure, political pressure or payment - they are glossing over the biggest elephant in the room ever for the Prem League.

Also - Why isnt Haalands transfer constantly properly examined and questioned? They are lauding him as the greatest of strikers - yet we are supposed to believe he was picked up for peanuts and (after selling himself all around Europe) he chose City as his dream move for those peanuts? You would think its the easiest investigative journalism story ever.

Or maybe we should just believe City have just been really good and really, really lucky?



Id imagine everything around cheaty bar those hacked emails cannot be proven and cheaty pay fortunes for lawyers so if you tried to release anything that wasnt rock solid and proven by multiple sources theyd be suing you.Did you see the Hugh grant case? He ended up settling because Murdochs pockets were so deep he simply would run out of money through the various court dealings, appeals etc. way before the big corporation did. This is what they do, bully through endless money, cheaty will be the same, theyve been fighting this for years costing the FA/Premiership tens of millions already and its not even got to the first hearing.