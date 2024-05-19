« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,445
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 04:42:36 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:31:30 pm
Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist say the 115 charges doesn't take away from what the players have achieved. Of course it fucking does. How stupid can you be? Without the illegitimate money pumped into the club, the players wouldn't be there and Pep certainly wouldn't be there.

I get what they mean, because even though the entire thing is built on cheating, the assembled group of players have done what they've done. I'd still want them to caveat that, that it is all meaningless and tarnished, its fuck all to be proud of because of how its been created.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,569
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
The names on the board:
Man City
Michelle Smith
Ben Johnson
Ineos
Neil Armstrong ? with a question mark    ;D


Cillian Murphy? WTF??!!
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,735
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 04:50:26 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm
I don't think Fuentes was linked with Barcelona, was he? He was jailed as part of the fallout from Operacion Puerto. Cyclists, tennis players and footballers were implicated but only the cyclists were ever named and shamed. The Fuentes rumours were mostly relating to Madrid players, as I recall.

Ramon Segura was Guardiola's doctor at Brescia. That was when he had his doping ban for nandrolone (tested positive TWICE - insert obligatory gif here). Segura then became club doctor at Barcelona when Guardiola was manager.


Fuentes was linked to Barca by a French Newspaper Le Monde. Barca then sued the paper and Fuentes refused to speak at the trial. Later he said he had received three death threats and didn't want a 4th.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5844 on: Yesterday at 05:01:50 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212


That is top class
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5845 on: Yesterday at 05:05:06 pm
 ;D That's brilliant.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,088
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5846 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:49:13 pm
Cillian Murphy? WTF??!!
Pretending to be an American nuclear scientist and him from Cork. Blatant cheating.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5847 on: Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:50:26 pm
Fuentes was linked to Barca by a French Newspaper Le Monde. Barca then sued the paper and Fuentes refused to speak at the trial. Later he said he had received three death threats and didn't want a 4th.

Ah, that passed me by. But doesn't surprise me at all.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,880
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5848 on: Yesterday at 05:29:51 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212
I laughed my ass off, absolutely brilliant!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,445
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5849 on: Yesterday at 05:39:00 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212

:wellin


"what would we put an asterisk next to at Goodison? They don't give out trophies for not getting relegated" :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5850 on: Yesterday at 05:42:24 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212

Now that is funny!
Logged

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5851 on: Yesterday at 05:46:08 pm
Is Nick Harris now part of the Paddy Power Team?  ;D

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1792238883565900016
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5852 on: Yesterday at 05:47:11 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on May 19, 2024, 10:44:24 pm
Farmer's league.

Aye, the most "competitive" league in the world, my arse!

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5853 on: Yesterday at 06:32:10 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:31:30 pm
Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist say the 115 charges doesn't take away from what the players have achieved. Of course it fucking does. How stupid can you be? Without the illegitimate money pumped into the club, the players wouldn't be there and Pep certainly wouldn't be there.

Joke of an opinion from former RAWK darling Ally McCoist.

It's like saying that the drugs only helped Lance Armstrong train harder - it was still up to him to do all the training. Utter fucking bollocks.

You can't really deny that City's players have played brilliantly, but they've done that because they were assembled into this team by completely unearned, illegal means.

Haaland, DeBruyne and the rest should never have been playing together to "achieve" what they have, and it definitely shouldn't ever have been for Man City.
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,445
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5854 on: Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm
What a thick twat :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug</a>
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,793
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5855 on: Yesterday at 07:06:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm
What a thick twat :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug</a>

Tbf he's a Brummie being thick is the expectation  ;D
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 07:13:10 pm

I imagine for City fans, winning another title is a bit like a wank. Enjoyable in the moment but a letdown afterwards with an undertone of self-loathing.

Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 07:22:10 pm
Just been on BBC football website and the day after a club won stole an unprecedented 4th title in a row, its all about Liverpool's new manager.

Everything these cheats win is just meaningless.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,319
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 05:47:11 pm
Aye, the most "competitive" league in the world, my arse!



Interestingly after they kicked the cheats out of Serie A it got nice and competitive..

Personally I would like the league to go backwards, where you can draw and lose and it not be the end of the world, even if that means us winning a title every few years, I think football would be far better off.
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,776
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 07:31:19 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:22:10 pm
Just been on BBC football website and the day after a club won stole an unprecedented 4th title in a row, its all about Liverpool's new manager.

Everything these cheats win is just meaningless.

If it's true that City have some kind of super injunction out to stop the media talking about their... problems, then perhaps this is the media's passive aggressive way of getting back at them?

"Oh you don't want us to discuss the negative stories around your club? Okay. Then we'll give you only the barest minimum attention that your 'achievements' deserve."

Someone should tell that Guardian mind. They've been flashing their knickers at City for years.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 07:36:14 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 04:40:54 pm
This is a good read

https://x.com/santismagic/status/1792345766691844560

Ive seen the evidence before but its great that it can be circulated again for those who havent seen it or didnt know about it even. Whether they are punished appropriately or not doesnt determine for me whether or not theyre guilty, that much is given, what it determines is whether or not the Premier League is willing to do anything about their guilt. If nothing is done, I think theyll lose a lot of interest, as people can see that is open season and cheating will go unpunished. The biggest winners will be Newcastle, theyll not just have the freedom to spend, theyll have the playbook on how to get away with it.

Whether its down to self-interest, fear of a damage to their reputation, fear of retribution from the UAE government or pressure from the UK government due to foreign affairs implications, if City arent punished to the point of being removed from existence, and if their owners are allowed to continue, then itll be the end of watching football for me, I think. I dont think Ill be alone either.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

Twitter: @TheLiverNerd : https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,494
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 07:36:14 pm
Ive seen the evidence before but its great that it can be circulated again for those who havent seen it or didnt know about it even. Whether they are punished appropriately or not doesnt determine for me whether or not theyre guilty, that much is given, what it determines is whether or not the Premier League is willing to do anything about their guilt. If nothing is done, I think theyll lose a lot of interest, as people can see that is open season and cheating will go unpunished. The biggest winners will be Newcastle, theyll not just have the freedom to spend, theyll have the playbook on how to get away with it.

Whether its down to self-interest, fear of a damage to their reputation, fear of retribution from the UAE government or pressure from the UK government due to foreign affairs implications, if City arent punished to the point of being removed from existence, and if their owners are allowed to continue, then itll be the end of watching football for me, I think. I dont think Ill be alone either.

I'm in exactly the same. For me it's not a case of whether or not they are guilty, that's clear as day. It's whether or not they are able to get away with it. Unless they get the book thrown at them and I mean relegated to league 2, transfer ban for 3 years, banned from Europe for a decade and absorbed of all trophies won during that period, I'm done. Be fucked if I'm spending any more money watching 'the most competitive league in the world' that ends 6/7 years with the cheating c*nts winning the league and them being lauded by pundits and the media.

I think the writing's on the wall for them though and Pep knows it. They are fucked. Sooner or later they'll get what's coming to them. And lets not forget, this only relates to activities up until 2018....I can hardly imagine they've been squeeky clean since then.
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,222
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:32:10 pm
Joke of an opinion from former RAWK darling Ally McCoist.

It's like saying that the drugs only helped Lance Armstrong train harder - it was still up to him to do all the training. Utter fucking bollocks.

You can't really deny that City's players have played brilliantly, but they've done that because they were assembled into this team by completely unearned, illegal means.

Haaland, DeBruyne and the rest should never have been playing together to "achieve" what they have, and it definitely shouldn't ever have been for Man City.

Ha made the mistake of listening to the Athletic podcast today with the listener baiting title 'Can Man City's dominance be separated from their 115 charges?' and they absolutely separated what they've done on the pitch to charges and dismissed comparisons to Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson. And it was just their unhinged Man City correspondent, it was all of them. Feels like that's about as far as most are gonna go (certain journalists like Nick Harris aside). Didn't listen to it all ultimately but they also complained it was taking ages to sort without mentioning it's Man City that are delaying things. With the government also keen to avoid upsetting them, I feel like it's going to be a long road to ultimately nothing.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 08:28:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm
What a thick twat :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OqSbJD7GNug</a>


 :lmao Thick as 10 planks,bet mom cuts his food for him still.
Logged

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5864 on: Yesterday at 08:35:23 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 08:17:57 pm
I'm in exactly the same. For me it's not a case of whether or not they are guilty, that's clear as day. It's whether or not they are able to get away with it. Unless they get the book thrown at them and I mean relegated to league 2, transfer ban for 3 years, banned from Europe for a decade and absorbed of all trophies won during that period, I'm done. Be fucked if I'm spending any more money watching 'the most competitive league in the world' that ends 6/7 years with the cheating c*nts winning the league and them being lauded by pundits and the media.

I think the writing's on the wall for them though and Pep knows it. They are fucked. Sooner or later they'll get what's coming to them. And lets not forget, this only relates to activities up until 2018....I can hardly imagine they've been squeeky clean since then.

We already know it isnt. Peps brother and agent doesnt become part owner of Girona, Pep doesnt get massive fees for talking in Dubai, Haalands Dad doesnt get huge off the book payments and referees dont get paid gigs to go to Dubai if theyre squeaky clean. Add to that the dodgy sponsors with no employees or deals with illegal betting companies and the picture is clear.

Even the Stadium name is a clear sign, not to mention them having the highest commercial revenue in the world but only a fifth of the people watching their YouTube stream of their title lift compared to Jurgens leaving speech makes it clear whats still going on. If theyve got such massive commercial pull why are they gifting people seats at the Trafford centre and falsifying their attendance figures. Then theyre looking to extend their stadium that they cant fill.

Im hoping we never make it to the more recent charges because they dont exist to charge. Weve all heard and felt over the last days how football is about moments and memories more than titles, but in stealing titles theyve also stolen memories from the supporters of other clubs. Its happened now and cant be undone, but the punishment needs to make sure it can never happen again, then the rules around it need to be tightened up to specify punishments that can be immediately put in place including immediate disqualification for anyone not cooperating with the relevant authorities and points deductions for late submission. Basically you cant play until youre proved clean.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

Twitter: @TheLiverNerd : https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5865 on: Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm
Barely one day after their 'historic' title win, and zero of the top stories on the BBC's football homepage are about Man City.

Three are about Klopp/Slot.

The PL really shouldn't be worried about damaging their brand by punishing the cheats - they should be worried about driving away with their inaction the fans of teams that actually generate interest. Because Man City are going to need another half century to get close to the global engagement that we have.
Logged

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,502
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5866 on: Yesterday at 08:58:37 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm
Barely one day after their 'historic' title win, and zero of the top stories on the BBC's football homepage are about Man City.

Three are about Klopp/Slot.

The PL really shouldn't be worried about damaging their brand by punishing the cheats - they should be worried about driving away with their inaction the fans of teams that actually generate interest. Because Man City are going to need another half century to get close to the global engagement that we have.

This is so true. Theyll damage the brand through inaction, not by punishing a club for the rule breaking that everyone can see is happening.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

Twitter: @TheLiverNerd : https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,814
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5867 on: Yesterday at 09:15:49 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 08:54:53 pm
Barely one day after their 'historic' title win, and zero of the top stories on the BBC's football homepage are about Man City.

Three are about Klopp/Slot.

The PL really shouldn't be worried about damaging their brand by punishing the cheats - they should be worried about driving away with their inaction the fans of teams that actually generate interest. Because Man City are going to need another half century to get close to the global engagement that we have.

Likewise on the guardians sports page. Top 3/4 stories are about Liverpool
Logged

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5868 on: Yesterday at 10:36:06 pm
Seen it posted on X tonight.

Sky TV share yesterday.

Klopp post match farewell 61%.

Cheat Trophy lift 23%.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5869 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm
It makes no sense for Sky to keep quiet on the charges. Unless there is legal pressure, political pressure or payment - they are glossing over the biggest elephant in the room ever for the Prem League.
Also - Why isnt Haalands transfer constantly properly examined and questioned? They are lauding him as the greatest of strikers - yet we are supposed to believe he was picked up for peanuts and (after selling himself all around Europe) he chose City as his dream move for those peanuts? You would think its the easiest investigative journalism story ever. 
Or maybe we should just believe City have just been really good and really, really lucky?
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5870 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
Ha made the mistake of listening to the Athletic podcast today with the listener baiting title 'Can Man City's dominance be separated from their 115 charges?' and they absolutely separated what they've done on the pitch to charges and dismissed comparisons to Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson. And it was just their unhinged Man City correspondent, it was all of them. Feels like that's about as far as most are gonna go (certain journalists like Nick Harris aside). Didn't listen to it all ultimately but they also complained it was taking ages to sort without mentioning it's Man City that are delaying things. With the government also keen to avoid upsetting them, I feel like it's going to be a long road to ultimately nothing.

Well that's obviously a load of shite, but hardly surprising. Aside from the likes of Ornstein who actually breaks news stories (the lost art of football journalism), the Athletic is just the same as any other shite really - a load of football writers (not journalists) who mostly haven't a clue, but still keep giving us their takes.

Genuinely can't read most football writing anymore as it's 90% people who likely know less than you or I about the game giving opinions rather than investigating anything, asking difficult questions or holding anything to account.
Logged

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5871 on: Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
The Tory scum government will do a backhand deal with the authorities to let the corrupt bas*ards off.

Even Andy Burnham will probably try to put in a good word for them when Labour get in power at the end of the year, I doubt Starmer has any backbone for this kind of thing. The whole thing stinks, they'll get away with it on some technicalities regarding 'lack of cooperation' and transparency issues.

Meanwhile, the fury from supporters will only become more intense. Only have to look at the reaction to their latest 'win', it's been wall to wall negativity.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm by mattD »
Logged

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,930
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5872 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm
It makes no sense for Sky to keep quiet on the charges. Unless there is legal pressure, political pressure or payment - they are glossing over the biggest elephant in the room ever for the Prem League.
Also - Why isnt Haalands transfer constantly properly examined and questioned? They are lauding him as the greatest of strikers - yet we are supposed to believe he was picked up for peanuts and (after selling himself all around Europe) he chose City as his dream move for those peanuts? You would think its the easiest investigative journalism story ever. 
Or maybe we should just believe City have just been really good and really, really lucky?

This is the thing I don't get most. How can one team get so so so so lucky year in and year out. The way way incorrect Raheem Sterling offside in 2014 won them the league from us.

The Rodri Handball

Our ball against them was a millimetre or something from being over the line and the same season they had an Aguero winner (vs Burnley maybe?) go a millimetre or something over the line.

Emi Martinez simply decides he can't risk being injured for an international friendly some time in June so doesn't turn up for work on the last day of the season in 2022, his replacement is a store mannequin.

Jarred Bowen also calls in sick yesterday.

A club so steeped in corruption and cheating can't also be this lucky on the pitch.
Logged

danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5873 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
Logged

west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,073
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5874 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:25:37 pm
Ha made the mistake of listening to the Athletic podcast today with the listener baiting title 'Can Man City's dominance be separated from their 115 charges?' and they absolutely separated what they've done on the pitch to charges and dismissed comparisons to Lance Armstrong or Ben Johnson. And it was just their unhinged Man City correspondent, it was all of them. Feels like that's about as far as most are gonna go (certain journalists like Nick Harris aside). Didn't listen to it all ultimately but they also complained it was taking ages to sort without mentioning it's Man City that are delaying things. With the government also keen to avoid upsetting them, I feel like it's going to be a long road to ultimately nothing.

I understand the cynicism but if at the end of this nothing happens then the PL will have an awful lot of difficult questions to answer about why they started the case and then lost it, then you will have the clubs who have been punished asking questions too as well as those that have lost out because of Citys cheating so I dont think the PL can just drop it or let them off the hook without looking very stupid themselves. The PL have gone past the point of no return so have to see this through now.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5875 on: Today at 12:57:37 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:19:40 pm
The Tory scum government will do a backhand deal with the authorities to let the corrupt bas*ards off.

Even Andy Burnham will probably try to put in a good word for them when Labour get in power at the end of the year, I doubt Starmer has any backbone for this kind of thing. The whole thing stinks, they'll get away with it on some technicalities regarding 'lack of cooperation' and transparency issues.

Meanwhile, the fury from supporters will only become more intense. Only have to look at the reaction to their latest 'win', it's been wall to wall negativity.

I think the only way something is actually done is if supporters, not just Liverpool ones, of teams throughout the PL,  start boycotting games, go out to protest etc. They can't ignore that.

However looking at how Spurs and West Ham fans recently embarrassed themselves I think it's blatantly obvious that will never happen. Fans are too busy laughing at Liverpool or Arsenal not winning than actually trying to do something and change the PL.

So at moment we are looking at a fine and that's it.
Logged

mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5876 on: Today at 01:07:45 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:57:37 am
I think the only way something is actually done is if supporters, not just Liverpool ones, of teams throughout the PL,  start boycotting games, go out to protest etc. They can't ignore that.

However looking at how Spurs and West Ham fans recently embarrassed themselves I think it's blatantly obvious that will never happen. Fans are too busy laughing at Liverpool or Arsenal not winning than actually trying to do something and change the PL.

So at moment we are looking at a fine and that's it.

Absolutely. A paltry fine or a measly few points deduction is what to expect.

The support of Spurs and West Ham, simply in not wanting Arsenal to win who in all fairness deserved it, is pathetic. Similar to ourselves when battling City. Manchester City's useful idiots as I like to call them.
Logged
