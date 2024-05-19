I'm in exactly the same. For me it's not a case of whether or not they are guilty, that's clear as day. It's whether or not they are able to get away with it. Unless they get the book thrown at them and I mean relegated to league 2, transfer ban for 3 years, banned from Europe for a decade and absorbed of all trophies won during that period, I'm done. Be fucked if I'm spending any more money watching 'the most competitive league in the world' that ends 6/7 years with the cheating c*nts winning the league and them being lauded by pundits and the media.



I think the writing's on the wall for them though and Pep knows it. They are fucked. Sooner or later they'll get what's coming to them. And lets not forget, this only relates to activities up until 2018....I can hardly imagine they've been squeeky clean since then.



We already know it isnt. Peps brother and agent doesnt become part owner of Girona, Pep doesnt get massive fees for talking in Dubai, Haalands Dad doesnt get huge off the book payments and referees dont get paid gigs to go to Dubai if theyre squeaky clean. Add to that the dodgy sponsors with no employees or deals with illegal betting companies and the picture is clear.Even the Stadium name is a clear sign, not to mention them having the highest commercial revenue in the world but only a fifth of the people watching their YouTube stream of their title lift compared to Jurgens leaving speech makes it clear whats still going on. If theyve got such massive commercial pull why are they gifting people seats at the Trafford centre and falsifying their attendance figures. Then theyre looking to extend their stadium that they cant fill.Im hoping we never make it to the more recent charges because they dont exist to charge. Weve all heard and felt over the last days how football is about moments and memories more than titles, but in stealing titles theyve also stolen memories from the supporters of other clubs. Its happened now and cant be undone, but the punishment needs to make sure it can never happen again, then the rules around it need to be tightened up to specify punishments that can be immediately put in place including immediate disqualification for anyone not cooperating with the relevant authorities and points deductions for late submission. Basically you cant play until youre proved clean.