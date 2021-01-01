Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist say the 115 charges doesn't take away from what the players have achieved. Of course it fucking does. How stupid can you be? Without the illegitimate money pumped into the club, the players wouldn't be there and Pep certainly wouldn't be there.



I get what they mean, because even though the entire thing is built on cheating, the assembled group of players have done what they've done. I'd still want them to caveat that, that it is all meaningless and tarnished, its fuck all to be proud of because of how its been created.