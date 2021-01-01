« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 398033 times)

Online taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,437
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:31:30 pm
Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist say the 115 charges doesn't take away from what the players have achieved. Of course it fucking does. How stupid can you be? Without the illegitimate money pumped into the club, the players wouldn't be there and Pep certainly wouldn't be there.

I get what they mean, because even though the entire thing is built on cheating, the assembled group of players have done what they've done. I'd still want them to caveat that, that it is all meaningless and tarnished, its fuck all to be proud of because of how its been created.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,569
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:20:25 pm
The names on the board:
Man City
Michelle Smith
Ben Johnson
Ineos
Neil Armstrong ? with a question mark    ;D


Cillian Murphy? WTF??!!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,729
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:27:41 pm
I don't think Fuentes was linked with Barcelona, was he? He was jailed as part of the fallout from Operacion Puerto. Cyclists, tennis players and footballers were implicated but only the cyclists were ever named and shamed. The Fuentes rumours were mostly relating to Madrid players, as I recall.

Ramon Segura was Guardiola's doctor at Brescia. That was when he had his doping ban for nandrolone (tested positive TWICE - insert obligatory gif here). Segura then became club doctor at Barcelona when Guardiola was manager.


Fuentes was linked to Barca by a French Newspaper Le Monde. Barca then sued the paper and Fuentes refused to speak at the trial. Later he said he had received three death threats and didn't want a 4th.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 05:01:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212


That is top class
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 05:05:06 pm »
 ;D That's brilliant.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,087
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:49:13 pm
Cillian Murphy? WTF??!!
Pretending to be an American nuclear scientist and him from Cork. Blatant cheating.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:50:26 pm
Fuentes was linked to Barca by a French Newspaper Le Monde. Barca then sued the paper and Fuentes refused to speak at the trial. Later he said he had received three death threats and didn't want a 4th.

Ah, that passed me by. But doesn't surprise me at all.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 05:29:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212
I laughed my ass off, absolutely brilliant!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,437
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 05:39:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212

:wellin


"what would we put an asterisk next to at Goodison? They don't give out trophies for not getting relegated" :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 05:42:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:13:49 pm
Paddy Power with a brilliant video.

Asterix Task Force, great cameo from Stephen Hunt!! ;D

Even Everton get a mention.

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1792486451067695212

Now that is funny!
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,319
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
Is Nick Harris now part of the Paddy Power Team?  ;D

https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1792238883565900016
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm
Farmer's league.

Aye, the most "competitive" league in the world, my arse!

Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
Pages: 1 ... 142 143 144 145 146 [147]   Go Up
« previous next »
 