I had a much more simple reason for not wanting Arsenal to win it: Arteta is a knob. City winning it is the most meh thing ever. I cant find a bone in my body to be jealous of them in regards to their success because it's shallow a puddle in the Sahara. Everyone knows the score, including the cheats themselves.



The players are brilliant, coached excellently when they are brought in and their youth system is second to none. But none of it is earned in the same way it is at proper clubs. They put the work in every day but the cheating means they start a marathon at the 20 mile mark. Still got to train and work for the rest of the way but everyone knows the reason they win.