« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 396817 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,826
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 01:45:28 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 01:08:47 pm
People Openly admitting a proper football club shouldnt have won the league over a gang of sports washing cheats is exactly the reason why shit like this will never change and nothing will be done to be honest

It's a fair cop. It's all my fault that this is all happening :(
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:48:15 pm
.
Declan Lynch: "Jürgen Klopp's 1 Premier League trophy with Liverpool prevented Manchester City from winning the EPL 7 times in a row. Like well, if you can imagine one cyclist other than Lance Armstrong winning the Tour de France during the 7-in-a-row Armstrong years, its a bit like that

 :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,053
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm »
I genuinely think their lawyers have some sort of injunction out so this cannot be discussed on TV or radio. There was a bloke who called up the radio yesterday and all was fine until he mentioned the charges and he immediately got interrupted then cut off before he could say any more.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm »
I had a much more simple reason for not wanting Arsenal to win it: Arteta is a knob. City winning it is the most meh thing ever. I cant find a bone in my body to be jealous of them in regards to their success because it's shallow a puddle in the Sahara. Everyone knows the score, including the cheats themselves.

The players are brilliant, coached excellently when they are brought in and their youth system is second to none. But none of it is earned in the same way it is at proper clubs. They put the work in every day but the cheating means they start a marathon at the 20 mile mark. Still got to train and work for the rest of the way but everyone knows the reason they win.
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,095
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:36:46 pm
Steriods doesn't tarnish Ben Johnson's gold medal.

I hate city / armstrong etc like everyone else, but that was still the best 100m race I've seen to this day. Johnsons eyes finished the race a full 2 seconds before he did. It was amazing.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,305
  • Believer
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 01:55:58 pm »
I do have to wonder what Pep really makes of all this. Not his public pronouncements, but really thinks. You have to question why he stays there. All rivalry aside, the fella is an absolutely brilliant manager. I don`t particularly like watching his style of football, but his impact on world football, coaching and tactics can`t be in doubt. To have all that questioned, potentially seriously tarnished and undermined, then you have to wonder with him is whether it is now all about the money ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:45:28 pm
It's a fair cop. It's all my fault that this is all happening :(

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,721
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 02:02:07 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:49:20 pm
I genuinely think their lawyers have some sort of injunction out so this cannot be discussed on TV or radio. There was a bloke who called up the radio yesterday and all was fine until he mentioned the charges and he immediately got interrupted then cut off before he could say any more.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9821853/The-day-Englands-senior-judges-dismantled-Man-Citys-plea-hide-Premier-League-investigation.html
They have been attempting to silence the judiciary as well.  I would be amazed if they didn't have super injunctions preventing the media from discussing details of the case.

I think it is telling that Carragher for instance has been far more vocal in the States were privacy laws are different.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:55:58 pm
I do have to wonder what Pep really makes of all this. Not his public pronouncements, but really thinks. You have to question why he stays there. All rivalry aside, the fella is an absolutely brilliant manager. I don`t particularly like watching his style of football, but his impact on world football, coaching and tactics can`t be in doubt. To have all that questioned, potentially seriously tarnished and undermined, then you have to wonder with him is whether it is now all about the money ?

The money is obviously a huge part of it.

He's also a winner though, and I think he realises for his brand of football to be successful he absolutely needs the best players around. His first season at City showed how it can go wrong if he doesn't have everything exactly how he wants it. There's no chance, as an example, that he comes into a club like Liverpool when Klopp did and has the same level of success with the resources we have available.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:02:57 pm
The money is obviously a huge part of it.

He's also a winner though, and I think he realises for his brand of football to be successful he absolutely needs the best players around. His first season at City showed how it can go wrong if he doesn't have everything exactly how he wants it. There's no chance, as an example, that he comes into a club like Liverpool when Klopp did and has the same level of success with the resources we have available.
He is a cheating c*nt. He cheated as a player and hes cheated as a manger. He deserves no credit or respect whatsoever.
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 02:09:30 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:49:20 pm
I genuinely think their lawyers have some sort of injunction out so this cannot be discussed on TV or radio. There was a bloke who called up the radio yesterday and all was fine until he mentioned the charges and he immediately got interrupted then cut off before he could say any more.

I think so too, there was an article linked a few pages back where only one news outlet had someone in court for one of City's appeals (which was declined) and it was about disclosing the Judge's findings to the public as to show the public how City have obstructed the findings coming out or whatever
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 02:15:37 pm »
Abu Dhabi fans still celebrating.

Instead of Salah having a new hat, Klopp has a new hoodie
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:55:58 pm
I do have to wonder what Pep really makes of all this. Not his public pronouncements, but really thinks. You have to question why he stays there. All rivalry aside, the fella is an absolutely brilliant manager. I don`t particularly like watching his style of football, but his impact on world football, coaching and tactics can`t be in doubt. To have all that questioned, potentially seriously tarnished and undermined, then you have to wonder with him is whether it is now all about the money ?

I dont feel sorry for him first and foremost, if you jump in bed with the devil even for the best of intentions or expecting it only to be a short term thing you still get burned. If Im being kind he thought they would start running things in a more fairer and sustainable way while he was there which hasnt materialised, and if Im being really kind he might want out but hes in too deep now, too many business links, not quite a prisoner but cant just walk away either.

Personally I think hes just a fraud and a hypocrite.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5813 on: Today at 02:26:47 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:07:11 pm
He is a cheating c*nt. He cheated as a player and hes cheated as a manger. He deserves no credit or respect whatsoever.

Agreed.

He's also a batsh!t weirdo!
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5814 on: Today at 02:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Abu Dhabi fans still celebrating.

Instead of Salah having a new hat, Klopp has a new hoodie

Luv that.  :D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5815 on: Today at 02:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Abu Dhabi fans still celebrating.

Instead of Salah having a new hat, Klopp has a new hoodie
Make some noise..Oh hang on, most fans have gone home before the trophy lift.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,721
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5816 on: Today at 02:33:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:16:47 pm
I dont feel sorry for him first and foremost, if you jump in bed with the devil even for the best of intentions or expecting it only to be a short term thing you still get burned. If Im being kind he thought they would start running things in a more fairer and sustainable way while he was there which hasnt materialised, and if Im being really kind he might want out but hes in too deep now, too many business links, not quite a prisoner but cant just walk away either.

Personally I think hes just a fraud and a hypocrite.

It is not just City though.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was coach of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, the time in which the club is alleged to have made payments to former referees' chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. Guardiola, who led Barca to three successive La Liga crowns and two Champions League triumphs in his four years in charge, insisted his side's success had nothing to do with referees.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You didnt see how good this team was, it was a scandal how well we played," Guardiola told a press conference. "When there is a sentence, I will give you my opinion. Barca is innocent, Laporta is innocent, until the opposite is proven."


He also went to Bayern in the aftermath of the Hoeness scandal as well as getting a suspended prison sentence for doping as a player.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:07 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,797
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5817 on: Today at 02:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Abu Dhabi fans still celebrating.

Instead of Salah having a new hat, Klopp has a new hoodie
like a baby crying for attention haha
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5818 on: Today at 02:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:33:50 pm
It is not just City though.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was coach of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, the time in which the club is alleged to have made payments to former referees' chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. Guardiola, who led Barca to three successive La Liga crowns and two Champions League triumphs in his four years in charge, insisted his side's success had nothing to do with referees.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You didnt see how good this team was, it was a scandal how well we played," Guardiola told a press conference. "When there is a sentence, I will give you my opinion. Barca is innocent, Laporta is innocent, until the opposite is proven."


He also went to Bayern in the aftermath of the Hoeness scandal as well as getting a suspended prison sentence for doping as a player.

Just like the 115 charges, all of this factual information about him is nowhere near spoken about enough.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5819 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Abu Dhabi fans still celebrating.

Instead of Salah having a new hat, Klopp has a new hoodie

And thats whats really gets at the thin skinned whoppers, Klopps hoodie is worth more column inches than everything they do.  Its nice to remind them of that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 141 142 143 144 145 [146]   Go Up
« previous next »
 