I dont feel sorry for him first and foremost, if you jump in bed with the devil even for the best of intentions or expecting it only to be a short term thing you still get burned. If Im being kind he thought they would start running things in a more fairer and sustainable way while he was there which hasnt materialised, and if Im being really kind he might want out but hes in too deep now, too many business links, not quite a prisoner but cant just walk away either.
Personally I think hes just a fraud and a hypocrite.
It is not just City though.
WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was coach of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, the time in which the club is alleged to have made payments to former referees' chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. Guardiola, who led Barca to three successive La Liga crowns and two Champions League triumphs in his four years in charge, insisted his side's success had nothing to do with referees.
WHAT THEY SAID: "You didnt see how good this team was, it was a scandal how well we played," Guardiola told a press conference. "When there is a sentence, I will give you my opinion. Barca is innocent, Laporta is innocent, until the opposite is proven."
He also went to Bayern in the aftermath of the Hoeness scandal as well as getting a suspended prison sentence for doping as a player.