To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.



It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.



But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.



Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.



This is why I wanted Arsenal to lose out in the exact way they did - last day, hope that they get the result, still in with a shot, only to have their dreams pissed all over. While it's us, no-one gives a flying fuck, now that Arsenal have felt it, their fans suddenly don't like it and maybe, just maybe, fans who thought ADFC were "saving football" when they denied us, will open their fucking eyes and see the shite that the league is.I hope Everton get relegated next season, 37 years and counting since they won the league the c*nts yet taking the piss at the Emirates yesterday, Utd realise that without European football, no-one wothwhile wants to play for them - Sancho is going to have to go back after playing in a CL final for Dortmund, he's going to hate that - and I hope Spurs have a right shite year losing the CL money they SHOULD have been getting if their "supporters" had put the petty rivalry in Nth London to one side and supported their own fucking club.Now that Arsenal have lost out, if we cannot win it next season, I hope they do win it, ADFC 115 charges have proved my point now. Hope Utd fucking spawn a win next Saturday too.