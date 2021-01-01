« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 396197 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:50 am
If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.

As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.

Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.

:)

To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.

It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.

But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.

Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:50 am
If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.

As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.

Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.

:)

I get the tribalism aspect and the fact that City are a non entity that people couldnt give two shits about for the most part. But for me personally as much as Ive enjoyed Klopp and the team he built I cant help but feel Ive missed out on seeing the first truly dominant Liverpool team of my lifetime get the trophies that they fully deserve.

Hearing stories from my Dad, Grandad, Uncles growing up about the 70s and 80s and how wonderful those times were Ive always wanted to experience it for myself. I guess to some degree I have witnessing these great Klopp teams week in week out but I cant help but feel that weve missed out on seeing this team win multiple trophies that wouldve seen them have one of the most successful 4-5 years periods ever.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:16:27 am
It's impossible to have any interest in it.

A team backed by an oil rich state who routinely buy the most expensive player every season and who buy the most expensive manager who also bend the financial rules and the Premier League pussy foots around them so that the process just gets delayed. How can every one of the 115 charges all be complicated. Why not process the easier ones now. It would be great to have them suffer point losses in three different seasons if the process gets dragged out that long.

The whole thing is starting to lose interest for me, when amazing managers and teams put together fairly like Klopp and Arteta just can't win no matter how hard they try for all the reasons above.

You can't try the easier ones though. If you know other charges then the laws of natural justice insist that you try them all together.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:37:18 am
You can't try the easier ones though. If you know other charges then the laws of natural justice insist that you try them all together.

Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:42:04 am
Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?

That should have happened immediately when the charges were brought.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
The thing that is heartening for me is all other football fans are not giving a shit about their tainted trophy. Apart from their own fans, I don't know any fan who truly congratulated them as could be seen on BBC HYS.

All were making fun of their 115 charges.

I would be more annoyed if Arsenal had won this year because they were truly more consistent than us while staying on the right side of the law.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:42:04 am
Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?

Maybe they want to hammer them with the 115 and add "also these fuckers refused to comply" on top of that, all at once
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 11:51:31 am »

115+ Players on the pitch celebrating - though nearly all the fans have already left - https://x.com/Davolaar/status/1792483313036263654 (8 second video clip)


Even when de Bruyne was lifting up the tainted PL trophy... many empty seats in the background...




In contrast... Arsenal missing on the title to 115+ and doing a lap around the stadium, even Chelsea giving Thiago a send off, and us yesterday too...







Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
At what point do we start seriously protesting against the cheats? Something that makes the FA and the media sit up and acknowledge what a farce this all is.

Its felt for years like its only ever been us shouting against the wind, but with Arsenal now being cheated out of two titles theyll be firmly on our side, would like to think United fans finally wake up and join us once they get cheated out of an FA Cup on Saturday too. If the three biggest clubs in the country are all united in protesting the same thing, itd be near impossible to keep brushing it under the carpet.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:42:04 am
Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?

City have been preventing that happening by dragging the case through the courts, questioning the PL's jurisdiction.

Which makes a mockery of Guardiola saying he wants the case to be heard as quickly as possible so they can clear their name.

Now Guardiola is suggesting he won't renew his contract, which runs out at the end of next season. Do you think he knows the game is up? Convenient way out for him. The coward.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:51:37 am
At what point do we start seriously protesting against the cheats? Something that makes the FA and the media sit up and acknowledge what a farce this all is.

Its felt for years like its only ever been us shouting against the wind, but with Arsenal now being cheated out of two titles theyll be firmly on our side, would like to think United fans finally wake up and join us once they get cheated out of an FA Cup on Saturday too. If the three biggest clubs in the country are all united in protesting the same thing, itd be near impossible to keep brushing it under the carpet.

Refuse to play them. Forfeit the three points. Imagine the headlines if both the Arse and the Reds did this. Journos would be forced to report it (and even delve a little deeper into the reasons why).

Of course, it won't happen.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:54:16 am
City have been preventing that happening by dragging the case through the courts, questioning the PL's jurisdiction.

Which makes a mockery of Guardiola saying he wants the case to be heard as quickly as possible so they can clear their name.

Now Guardiola is suggesting he won't renew his contract, which runs out at the end of next season. Do you think he knows the game is up? Convenient way out for him. The coward.

Macavity the cat.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:35 am
To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.

It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.

But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.

Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.
Exactly this. Imagine if the Tories started pouring billions of taxpayers money into AFC Wimbeldon to win elections and detract from scandals like Windrush and cheated while doing it. There would be outrage. Or conversely imagine if people started saying "it's ok Lance doped because he stopped Landis" or some such. The logic is atrocious.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:55:39 am
Refuse to play them. Forfeit the three points. Imagine the headlines if both the Arse and the Reds did this. Journos would be forced to report it (and even delve a little deeper into the reasons why).

Of course, it won't happen.

I'd genuinely love that. It would be amazing if every club went on strike until the league do something about the investigation. Just play your European and cup games but refuse to play any league games until this is sorted.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:54:16 am
City have been preventing that happening by dragging the case through the courts, questioning the PL's jurisdiction.

Which makes a mockery of Guardiola saying he wants the case to be heard as quickly as possible so they can clear their name.

Now Guardiola is suggesting he won't renew his contract, which runs out at the end of next season. Do you think he knows the game is up? Convenient way out for him. The coward.

Hes a complete coward, the worrying thing is if hes gonna jump ship at the end of next season is if hes not expecting a decision until some time after June 2025 which is still some time away. If he was expecting the decision imminently they he would look to jump ship now?

And as I said before, he aint stupid. He knows exactly what City have been doing for all these years, he can read the papers and internet just like us, he knows what the likes of Haaland earn on the books and what they are really like to earn, he know all of his clubs sponsors are owned by the clubs owners, hes absolutely complicit in all of this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:51:31 am
115+ Players on the pitch celebrating - though nearly all the fans have already left - https://x.com/Davolaar/status/1792483313036263654 (8 second video clip)


Even when de Bruyne was lifting up the tainted PL trophy... many empty seats in the background...


I did my usual thing yesterday of not letting any imagery from that shit hole pollute my eyes, but taking a peek at the empty seats just now, literally when the players are still taking turns with the pot, makes me laugh like nothing else. The images from other clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea and so on - speaks volumes for what they mean to their fans. Heck I even remember during peak Fergie years, when that other lot were annoyingly consistent, Old Trafford would be packed when they were celebrating. This shower of cheating bastards, well, I don't even know where to start. Big club my fucking arse. Am I right in saying there were even empty seats behind the goals during their match yesterday? They should relocate to the Saudi Pro League, their attendances would be welcomed there. Fucking pathetic.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:19:50 am
As a top sportsperson (that includes coaches and managers), the last thing you want people saying is "yes he was great.......but". It's the 115 buts that will follow Guardiola around. He cannot be objectively judged against the greats of the game as he had an unfair advantage. What if Klopp or Busby or Shankly or Ferguson or Clough had the same advantages as Guardiola has had under City. Yes you can judge him when he managed other teams but his last 15 years is impossible to judge. Unfortunately the club have not only cheated the other teams but they have cheated their players, manager and staff. The legacy of a player or manager is determined by how others see you and with Guardiola his last 15 years have been a stain on his career.


Cheating or not, he still manages a club bankrolled by an oil-rich nations wealth. They should win the premier league and the champions league every year no matter who coaches them. He and the team get lauded left right and centre, but its really no achievement when the whole operation works with essentially unlimited funding.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
So Klopp's retirement do got more viewing figures than Man City's trophy presentation.

And there's the Premier League, FA and broadcasters (who drive the 'fairytale' narrative) still refusing to acknowledge that the entire corrupt enterprise is damaging their tainted brand.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:19:50 am
As a top sportsperson (that includes coaches and managers), the last thing you want people saying is "yes he was great.......but". It's the 115 buts that will follow Guardiola around. He cannot be objectively judged against the greats of the game as he had an unfair advantage. What if Klopp or Busby or Shankly or Ferguson or Clough had the same advantages as Guardiola has had under City. Yes you can judge him when he managed other teams but his last 15 years is impossible to judge. Unfortunately the club have not only cheated the other teams but they have cheated their players, manager and staff. The legacy of a player or manager is determined by how others see you and with Guardiola his last 15 years have been a stain on his career.

Sorry, but that is complete BS.

The players, the manager, their agents, they all know what is going on, you dont need to be particularly knowledgeable or bright to see whats going on in front of you and your bank balance. They aint victims or worthy of sympathy, they are involved in the cheating, they are complicit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:35 am
To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.

It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.

But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.

Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.

It's why you won't see fan protests in this country, like you would if this was happening in Germany.

English fans are more bothered about getting one over on each other, and laughing at their rivals, than coming together and challenging the blatant cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Declan Lynch: "Jürgen Klopp's 1 Premier League trophy with Liverpool prevented Manchester City from winning the EPL 7 times in a row. Like well, if you can imagine one cyclist other than Lance Armstrong winning the Tour de France during the 7-in-a-row Armstrong years, its a bit like that."

^ www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/declan-lynch-farewell-to-jurgen-klopp-even-the-greatest-fall-in-footballs-unequal-struggle/a54593397.html (in full and free, here: https://archive.ph/lAoPg)


[BBC] Dan Roan on Manchester City: "Despite all that brilliance, there are questions too. Some have concerns whether or not they're making it too predictable, whether the competitiveness of the Premier League is being distorted. And of course the sovereign wealth of Abu Dhabi owners."

^ https://x.com/danroan/status/1792320586758099179

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:42:04 am
Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?

There is a general principle in law that, if a party who is bringing a charge is aware of facts that should lead to another charge, then those charges should all be brought at the same time. Thats just natural justice because, otherwise, you can drip-feed charges and keep a club constantly in front of disciplinary commissions for years.

You cant hold back facts that you are reasonably aware of and then subject a party to multiple charges. You shouldnt have to fight allegations which could and should have been brought all at the same time.

If you brought the none compliance charges first then the other charges would probably be thrown out if you tried to bring them later.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:44:23 pm
It's why you won't see fan protests in this country, like you would if this was happening in Germany.

English fans are more bothered about getting one over on each other, and laughing at their rivals, than coming together and challenging the blatant cheating.

Worth dropping this from the Arsenal thread into here, the best description I've read about the cheats for a while

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:02 am
Sportswashers know exactly what they're doing. Firstly, they know that ploughing their tainted money into failed football clubs with desperate fans gains them an instant army of people who will back them and their hideous regime to the hilt. So, an overnight army of useful idiots who will praise them all over social media, cementing them into public consciousness as a normal part of the furniture.

They also know that tribalism divides us rather than brings us together. Divide and conquer. They know that they are most fanbases snookers. The likes of Spurs, Man United, Everton etc cannot do it themselves, so they need snookers. The 115* provide that, so those fanbases all become useful idiots too. Cheerleading the cancer that's destroying the game for us all.

They're like Tories. Pay off those who vote for them, then get the rest squabbling amongst themselves. It's a surefire winner until the people get wise. If they ever do...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Has the Almighty Ferguson ever pontificated on this subject?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 11:51:37 am
At what point do we start seriously protesting against the cheats? Something that makes the FA and the media sit up and acknowledge what a farce this all is.

Its felt for years like its only ever been us shouting against the wind, but with Arsenal now being cheated out of two titles theyll be firmly on our side, would like to think United fans finally wake up and join us once they get cheated out of an FA Cup on Saturday too. If the three biggest clubs in the country are all united in protesting the same thing, itd be near impossible to keep brushing it under the carpet.

For what it's worth, City's cheating is being discussed in quite some depth on my local club's (Blackpool) message board today.
The vast majority are well aware of what's going on and most condemn what City are doing. So it's not just fans of Liverpool, Arsenal and
United who are aware of it or care. Lower league fans seem to be as well.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:54:16 am
City have been preventing that happening by dragging the case through the courts, questioning the PL's jurisdiction.

I never quite got the arguament here: "Yes, it's literally your competition, but you don't have jurisdiction on how it's run." How does that work exactly?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 12:54:35 pm
I never quite got the arguament here: "Yes, it's literally your competition, but you don't have jurisdiction on how it's run." How does that work exactly?
Same way their paid ambassadors in the media keep saying how unfair it is that the charges are still hanging over the club, whilst its the club that is constantly delaying the process.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:50 am
If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.

As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.

Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.

:)

People Openly admitting a proper football club shouldnt have won the league over a gang of sports washing cheats is exactly the reason why shit like this will never change and nothing will be done to be honest
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:50 am
If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.


You do know Arsenal finished above us in the past two seasons?

They're more than a step closer to us.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:30:35 am
To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.

It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.

But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.

Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.

This is why I wanted Arsenal to lose out in the exact way they did - last day, hope that they get the result, still in with a shot, only to have their dreams pissed all over. While it's us, no-one gives a flying fuck, now that Arsenal have felt it, their fans suddenly don't like it and maybe, just maybe, fans who thought ADFC were "saving football" when they denied us, will open their fucking eyes and see the shite that the league is.

I hope Everton get relegated next season, 37 years and counting since they won the league the c*nts yet taking the piss at the Emirates yesterday, Utd realise that without European football, no-one wothwhile wants to play for them - Sancho is going to have to go back after playing in a CL final for Dortmund, he's going to hate that - and I hope Spurs have a right shite year losing the CL money they SHOULD have been getting if their "supporters" had put the petty rivalry in Nth London to one side and supported their own fucking club.

Now that Arsenal have lost out, if we cannot win it next season, I hope they do win it, ADFC 115 charges have proved my point now. Hope Utd fucking spawn a win next Saturday too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 01:08:47 pm
People Openly admitting a proper football club shouldnt have won the league over a gang of sports washing cheats is exactly the reason why shit like this will never change and nothing will be done to be honest
Pretty sure you ready know why most people were of that opinion. It has to be more than just LFC being cheated out of trophies before anything will be done.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
NBC/Peacock went hard on the 115 charges but they are all the way in America. Maybe postage on cease and desist letters to the states is too expensive.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:13:38 pm
You do know Arsenal finished above us in the past two seasons?

They're more than a step closer to us.
think he meant titles count in terms of getting one closer. They'd still be miles off like so don't see the issue compared to city winning more under questionable means
