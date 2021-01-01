If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.
As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.
Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.
To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.
It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.
But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.
Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.