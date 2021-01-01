If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.



As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.



Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.







I get the tribalism aspect and the fact that City are a non entity that people couldnt give two shits about for the most part. But for me personally as much as Ive enjoyed Klopp and the team he built I cant help but feel Ive missed out on seeing the first truly dominant Liverpool team of my lifetime get the trophies that they fully deserve.Hearing stories from my Dad, Grandad, Uncles growing up about the 70s and 80s and how wonderful those times were Ive always wanted to experience it for myself. I guess to some degree I have witnessing these great Klopp teams week in week out but I cant help but feel that weve missed out on seeing this team win multiple trophies that wouldve seen them have one of the most successful 4-5 years periods ever.