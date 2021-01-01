« previous next »
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5760 on: Today at 11:30:35 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:50 am
If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.

As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.

Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.

To me this type of attitude is part of the problem.

It was absolutely rubbish City denying legitimate league titles. It was galling seeing other teams revel in it - mainly United and Everton fans.

But no-one else had really had this since City being charged by UEFA, der spiegel leaks etc.

Arsenal are literally the next team after us to feel how we felt. Surely 2 big teams feeling aggrieved should be harnessed. Instead we have a lot of shrugging of shoulders or false justification of City winning the league being better.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5761 on: Today at 11:32:11 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:21:50 am
If Arsenal had won it then I'd have been annoyed. A proper football club getting a step closer to us.

As it is, a sportswashing joke of a club that according to an article I was reading get something like 5% of the viewing figures of any other team when they play has 'won' - they are quite simply cheats. Their accomplishments are tarnished and mean nothing.

Additionally, Arsenal fans and the Cockney media were laughing their cocks off when the cheats fucked us over despite our unreal challenges for the title. Feels quite nice to see these bastards on the receiving end.

I get the tribalism aspect and the fact that City are a non entity that people couldnt give two shits about for the most part. But for me personally as much as Ive enjoyed Klopp and the team he built I cant help but feel Ive missed out on seeing the first truly dominant Liverpool team of my lifetime get the trophies that they fully deserve.

Hearing stories from my Dad, Grandad, Uncles growing up about the 70s and 80s and how wonderful those times were Ive always wanted to experience it for myself. I guess to some degree I have witnessing these great Klopp teams week in week out but I cant help but feel that weve missed out on seeing this team win multiple trophies that wouldve seen them have one of the most successful 4-5 years periods ever.
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,706
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5762 on: Today at 11:37:18 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:16:27 am
It's impossible to have any interest in it.

A team backed by an oil rich state who routinely buy the most expensive player every season and who buy the most expensive manager who also bend the financial rules and the Premier League pussy foots around them so that the process just gets delayed. How can every one of the 115 charges all be complicated. Why not process the easier ones now. It would be great to have them suffer point losses in three different seasons if the process gets dragged out that long.

The whole thing is starting to lose interest for me, when amazing managers and teams put together fairly like Klopp and Arteta just can't win no matter how hard they try for all the reasons above.

You can't try the easier ones though. If you know other charges then the laws of natural justice insist that you try them all together.
Logged
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5763 on: Today at 11:42:04 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:37:18 am
You can't try the easier ones though. If you know other charges then the laws of natural justice insist that you try them all together.

Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?
Logged
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5764 on: Today at 11:45:53 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:42:04 am
Surely they could prosecute the 'non-compliance' charges right away, though?

That should have happened immediately when the charges were brought.
Logged

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5765 on: Today at 11:46:13 am
The thing that is heartening for me is all other football fans are not giving a shit about their tainted trophy. Apart from their own fans, I don't know any fan who truly congratulated them as could be seen on BBC HYS.

All were making fun of their 115 charges.

I would be more annoyed if Arsenal had won this year because they were truly more consistent than us while staying on the right side of the law.
Logged
