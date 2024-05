Undoubtedly a good coach, but his real ability is anticipating when his clubs are about to take a financial downturn and then jumping ship. I reckon heíll do one more season at cityÖ



He's never challenged himself. He had a freakish generation of talent at Barca. He inherited a treble winning team at Bayern who'd just had a near perfect season..He inherited a City team that had recently won titles and given an open chequebook to push them on.A great manager but if you've always operated on cheat mode (literally or metaphorically) then it's hard to fully assess his achievements. He's not done something like Klopp at Dortmund, Mourinho at Porto, Xavi at Leverkusen. Or historically Clough at Forest or Ferguson at Aberdeen.