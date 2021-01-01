Pathetic from Wright and Shearer on MOTD brushing aside the charges. Wright even saying it's "unfair" the legacy is being tainted by it !
I'm not someone who goes on about it as I don't have the energy but that pissed me off.
I think their paymasters at the BBC are instructing them not to make a deal of the 115 charges, making sure the brand is not sullied.
Head in the sand, all the broadcasters want to spin a historic epic narrative for Man City to justify the massive outlay.
Actively debating City's dubious league wins would be akin to shitting on the brand they've paid good money for. Doesn't help that all the producers and journalists of BBC Sport are Mancs either.
For TNT and Sky, the same argument goes. Only the print media can generate some real soul searching fpr the English game, although still not nearly enough of it.