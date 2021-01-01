« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 393436 times)

Offline Hazell

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5680 on: Yesterday at 08:06:25 pm »
Yeah and then Man City will appeal regardless of the ruling, unless they're totally exonerated, which wouldn't be a surprise either.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 08:07:58 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm
The more trophies purchased by Abu Dhabi the worse the farce gets.

Thing is they've dragged this on because as long as the money was coming in it didn't matter. Now they are in a position similar to what Serie A was two decades ago where questions are being raised that places the brand in an existential crisis. They've kicked this can down the road for so long that even if Man City had their titles removed for the period in question, there would be massive calls to remove all their subsequent titles for the period thereafter which are clearly predicated on their earlier successes. Also I'd love the next time someone brings up the line that it's not fair on the fans, to respond with what about the fans of other clubs who have been denied league titles or European nights because of Man City.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 08:12:06 pm »
Missus looking on some Utd stuff on FB, suddenly ADFC are getting pelters for being cheats, daft c*nts waking up at last as they get eclipsed
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 08:15:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:06 pm
Missus looking on some Utd stuff on FB, suddenly ADFC are getting pelters for being cheats, daft c*nts waking up at last as they get eclipsed
Hope they get absolutely battered in the FA Cup Final, maybe then their dumb fans will wake up to what's happening infront of their eyes.
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 08:25:43 pm »
Pip is putting on the waterworks.

https://x.com/spbajko/status/1792268966720684205

Quote
Guardiola moved to tears by Klopp's praise for him in his press conference
Offline KevLFC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5685 on: Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm »
Seems like Klopp leaving over shadowed them winning the league.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
Seems like Klopp leaving over shadowed them winning the league.
Did they win the league today?

I bet hardly anyone watched it.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm »
Just had a quick look on the PL website to see what the final scores were today. I see they have a post-game interview with Rodri on the home page, with the caption "no one will ever repeat what we've done". I can't quite figure out if its tone-deafness/ineptitude on the part of the site manager, or is it the PL's way of implying that the days of buying titles are over? Sadly I think it's the former
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm
Just had a quick look on the PL website to see what the final scores were today. I see they have a post-game interview with Rodri on the home page, with the caption "no one will ever repeat what we've done". I can't quite figure out if its tone-deafness/ineptitude on the part of the site manager, or is it the PL's way of implying that the days of buying titles are over? Sadly I think it's the former

Sounds like the ramblings of a juicehead c*nt to me.
Offline spen71

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 09:22:25 pm »
I live in the West Midlands now,  watched the match and the afters.   All the Albion, Wolves and Villa fans were saying who cares when city won,  they were all watching Klopp at the end.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 09:24:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:57:16 pm
Did they win the league today?

I bet hardly anyone watched it.

Klopp had to ask someone who won the league. Granted, he had a lot on his mind today, but the fact he didn't even give it a whisper of a thought, and no one said anything about it, even in passing, is brilliant. I said it to my wife before the game- there is nothing sweeter today than knowing a nothing game at Anfield will overshadow a club winning an unprecedented 4th consecutive title. There's Pep all puffed out chest claiming they will get the respect of everyone when they win the 4th title, and the reality is, no one gave a fuck. He's so, so desperate to get a sliver of the respect Klopp has. All those trophies and nobody loves him. Poor widdle Pep.
Offline smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:11:12 pm
The other thing now Im thinking about it some more is that none of the clubs punished this year have gone to court over their point deductions, so hopefully you guys are right and they cant.

oojason posted a great thread from Swissramble the other day about this. Well worth reading.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354530.msg19450586#msg19450586
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm »
 Vile football club. They had a dig at Trent even when they picked up a fourth title. Honestly they have no class. Small time club.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 10:02:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:04:59 pm
https://x.com/tariqpanja/status/1792245326427955561

Now the season is over, some rough dates for the diary:

October 2024: Hearing into Premier League champion Manchester Citys unprecedented 115 charges for breaking rules

Late 24/early 25: Ruling in Premier League champions Manchester Citys 115 charges for breaking rules.

They'll appeal if found guilty and it will drag on another few years.
Offline norecat

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm »
Mark Gold bridge made an interesting point. City were allowed to pump money in unchecked and with no ffp. Now they are in a position to be compliant with ffp even without cooking the books.

A would be challenger who hasn't had the benefit of years of investment unregulated now has to try and challenge them in the straitjacket of ffp. Unless City are relegated and stripped of all titles won it's hard to see their dominance being usurped.

I would see their comeback and win on penalties  in the 1999 second division play off final against Gillingham as having more sporting merit than any trophy they won since 2008.
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
2012 Man United
2013 Man United
2014 Liverpool
2015 Chelsea
2016 Leicester
2017 Chelsea
2018 Man United
2019 Liverpool
2020 Liverpool
2021 Man united
2022 Liverpool
2023 Arsenal
2024 Arsenal

ADFC should be absent from the lists, but 2018 and 2021 Man United can fuck right off  ;D

Arsenal this season and us in 2019 and 2022 are the only ones who can legitimately feel cheated out of wins, where the points total of runners up would've won any year prior to City. To be fair, United in 2012 counts as that too, but we all enjoyed that at the time.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:57:16 pm
Did they win the league today?

I bet hardly anyone watched it.
Realised about an hour after the games all finished I didnt know who had won the league. Then realised I couldnt be arsed looking to see. Has a title win ever been upstaged by a manager leaving before? :lmao
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5697 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm
Mark Gold bridge made an interesting point. City were allowed to pump money in unchecked and with no ffp. Now they are in a position to be compliant with ffp even without cooking the books.

A would be challenger who hasn't had the benefit of years of investment unregulated now has to try and challenge them in the straitjacket of ffp. Unless City are relegated and stripped of all titles won it's hard to see their dominance being usurped.

While the basic point is true, they still cook the absolute shit out of the books. Haaland only cost £40m... Haaland earns less than Salah... City have the highest commercial revenue in world football etc. They might be in a better position to act legit now, but they still do all the cheating and bullshit accounting anyway.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5698 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/yLxTJhHIma4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/yLxTJhHIma4</a>

Their celebrations give off these sort of vibes. No awareness of how tainted it all is.

Jurgen leaving today was a bigger news story than them winning the title for the fourth time in a row.
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5699 on: Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm
oojason posted a great thread from Swissramble the other day about this. Well worth reading.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354530.msg19450586#msg19450586

Brilliant thread, which I'd completely missed, so thank you for posting.

It was Swedish Rumble not Swiss Ramble though  ;)
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:15:28 pm
ADFC should be absent from the lists, but 2018 and 2021 Man United can fuck right off  ;D

Arsenal this season and us in 2019 and 2022 are the only ones who can legitimately feel cheated out of wins, where the points total of runners up would've won any year prior to City. To be fair, United in 2012 counts as that too, but we all enjoyed that at the time.

Chelsea being included should be examined too. Back in the mid-2000s they bought the league just as much forcing FFP into existence almost.

I find the pulling the the drawbridge argument funny. When people try to abuse their power to circumvent the rules its only right new rules are written to cope with the situation. If that wasnt the case, wed have had no right to introduce the handball rule to combat it as an unthought of loophole of sorts, which is ridiculous and also means wed have all ended up watching rugby!
Offline swoopy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5701 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 pm »
:lmao
Motd of the day highlights there. The atmosphere is fucking pathetic. Seconds away from the title and everyone is just stood in silence.

Turned off now so I don't watch the trophy lift.

Sham club #115
Offline Hestoic

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5702 on: Yesterday at 10:44:24 pm »
Farmer's league.
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5703 on: Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:51:33 pm
The Manchester Guardian? I'm shocked.

Here we go again...  ::)
Offline B0151?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5704 on: Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm »
Pathetic from Wright and Shearer on MOTD brushing aside the charges. Wright even saying it's "unfair" the legacy is being tainted by it !

I'm not someone who goes on about it as I don't have the energy but that pissed me off.
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5705 on: Yesterday at 11:06:43 pm »
Fuck Lance City
Offline thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5706 on: Yesterday at 11:19:00 pm »
Offline darragh85

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5707 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm »
Who cares though
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 12:12:50 am »
Was anyone arsed, did anyone expect anything else.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 12:14:17 am »
More people watched Klopp's speech after the game than the AD trophy lift. Nobody gives a shit about that vile club.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 12:34:10 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:01:09 pm
2012 Man United
2013 Man United
2014 Liverpool
2015 Chelsea
2016 Leicester
2017 Chelsea
2018 Man United
2019 Liverpool
2020 Liverpool
2021 Man united
2022 Liverpool
2023 Arsenal
2024 Arsenal


Were Chelsea some kind of legitimate entity back then? They pioneered this fucking shit fest. Let's never forget that. c*nts!
Offline Jwils21

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 12:34:54 am »
Theyd have bought seven titles in a row if it wasnt for Kloppo.

Offline mattD

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5712 on: Today at 01:07:15 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Pathetic from Wright and Shearer on MOTD brushing aside the charges. Wright even saying it's "unfair" the legacy is being tainted by it !

I'm not someone who goes on about it as I don't have the energy but that pissed me off.

I think their paymasters at the BBC are instructing them not to make a deal of the 115 charges, making sure the brand is not sullied.

Head in the sand, all the broadcasters want to spin a historic epic narrative for Man City to justify the massive outlay.

Actively debating City's dubious league wins would be akin to shitting on the brand they've paid good money for. Doesn't help that all the producers and journalists of BBC Sport are Mancs either.

For TNT and Sky, the same argument goes. Only the print media can generate some real soul searching fpr the English game, although still not nearly enough of it.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 01:12:51 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
Pathetic from Wright and Shearer on MOTD brushing aside the charges. Wright even saying it's "unfair" the legacy is being tainted by it !

I'm not someone who goes on about it as I don't have the energy but that pissed me off.

Makes more sense from Wright (who I like) when you see his granddaughter in the lovely tribute to him wearing a Man City kit and remember his son played for them.

Bought and paid for like the others.
Offline King_doggerel

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 01:55:06 am »
the state of this club.

pause at 1.09.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBTh-Ia3QjM

on the verge of being crowned champions still have empty seats.  :no

disgraceful.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5715 on: Today at 03:59:21 am »
BBC with a rare article about the charges.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cgrjv9ydv31o
