The more trophies purchased by Abu Dhabi the worse the farce gets.



Thing is they've dragged this on because as long as the money was coming in it didn't matter. Now they are in a position similar to what Serie A was two decades ago where questions are being raised that places the brand in an existential crisis. They've kicked this can down the road for so long that even if Man City had their titles removed for the period in question, there would be massive calls to remove all their subsequent titles for the period thereafter which are clearly predicated on their earlier successes. Also I'd love the next time someone brings up the line that it's not fair on the fans, to respond with what about the fans of other clubs who have been denied league titles or European nights because of Man City.