Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 389062 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 09:43:41 am »
I'm cynical about City being punished. The charges will be in the hands of the courts and courts are influenced by defenders and prosecutors and City will have the best defenders money can buy.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 12:36:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:43:41 am
I'm cynical about City being punished. The charges will be in the hands of the courts and courts are influenced by defenders and prosecutors and City will have the best defenders money can buy.

Understandable considering they avoided the punishment due last time. But that was due to a timing technicality if I remember correctly and they won't be able to work that angle this time. You just have to hope the authorities have the bottle to throw the book at them if found guilty.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 12:51:43 pm »
I find the arguments about Klopp not being a Premier League great hilarious when there is the massive elephant in the room of the 115 charges levelled at the team he was challenging. I've watched a few such arguments on ESPN etc not once were the charges brought up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 01:00:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:57:23 am
Ped on the bbc sport website saying Abu Dhabi will get the respect from World Football if they win cheat their way to a fourth successive PL title. This cheating prick is the biggest troll out there. He is definitely a bluelooner. He knows what they are and they dont deserve an ounce or respect for being cheating scum.

It kills him that nobody gives a shit about his accomplishments there. They won a treble last year and nobody gave a fuck. They'll likely win a fourth consecutive title today and nobody will give a fuck.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 01:07:24 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:51:43 pm
I find the arguments about Klopp not being a Premier League great when there is the massive elephant in the room of the 115 charges levelled at the team he was challenging. I've watched a few such arguments on ESPN etc not once were the charges brought up.

Is there a gag order you reckon? Or likes of Sky sports and TNT just playing it safe legally until something more official is announced?

That it is never, ever mentioned suggests so.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 01:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:07:24 pm
Is there a gag order you reckon? Or likes of Sky sports and TNT just playing it safe legally until something more official is announced?

That it is never, ever mentioned suggests so.

I would guess the former, as City continue to deny everything. But if its true and the case is being heard in the autumn this story will naturally become bigger. They will all have to acknowledge it then.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 01:10:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:09:35 pm
I would guess the former, as City continue to deny everything. But if its true and the case is being heard in the autumn this story will naturally become bigger. They will all have to acknowledge it then.

Makes sense, we know citys lawyers are aggressive.

Whole thing is a shambles.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:10:53 pm
Makes sense, we know citys lawyers are aggressive.

Whole thing is a shambles.

Their lawyers have already lost one battle, as they wanted to keep everything quiet and that has been rejected as the case is in the public interest. It's another little bit of proof that for all their team of lawyers they are not winning everything.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9821853/amp/The-day-Englands-senior-judges-dismantled-Man-Citys-plea-hide-Premier-League-investigation.html
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:12:55 pm
Their lawyers have already lost one battle, as they wanted to keep everything quiet and that has been rejected as the case is in the public interest. It's another little bit of proof that for all their team of lawyers they are not winning everything.

I dont expect them too but until something is proven, I could see them making noise if sky allowed their banter brigade to chat about it. So makes sense them and likes of TNT just playing game
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
at the end of today's game I'd love it if he's asked 2 questions only:

- what do you think of Arsenal this season?

- will the PL be worse off without Jurgen Klopp?

ignore him and his team.  watch his head explode.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Sky bring up the 115 charges.. and it's Micah Richards that gets to respond!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 03:28:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:26:48 pm
Sky bring up the 115 charges.. and it's Micah Richards that gets to respond!
Thats Ambassador Richards to you!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:26:48 pm
Sky bring up the 115 charges.. and it's Micah Richards that gets to respond!
and  what did the bell-end  say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 03:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:07:24 pm
Is there a gag order you reckon? Or likes of Sky sports and TNT just playing it safe legally until something more official is announced?

That it is never, ever mentioned suggests so.

They don't want to tarnish the product, the money train is coining it in and any negative publicity may slow that down. Cowards basically.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 03:30:19 pm
and  what did the bell-end  say?

Basically it's not fair on the Club, the players, the employees and the supporters that they have the charges hanging over their heads and it needs sorting asap (there was more to it than this as the overall message was that it's not fair on anyone, but still).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm »
Fucking hate these with a passion. It'd be so sweet if Arsenal pull it off today. Would shut that guffawing imbecile Richards right up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Basically it's not fair on the Club, the players, the employees and the supporters that they have the charges hanging over their heads and it needs sorting asap (there was more to it than this as the overall message was that it's not fair on anyone, but still).
Totally missing the point that their cheating is whats not fair on everyone else involved in the game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:36:14 pm
Fucking hate these with a passion. It'd be so sweet if Arsenal pull it off today. Would shut that guffawing imbecile Richards right up.
Yeah, I dont want Arteta to win it but would be funny as fuck if Abu Dhabi failed today. Preferably from the dodgiest VAR decision of the season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 03:40:53 pm »
It's a shame both Arsenal and City both can't lose, cheating v diving time wasting fuckers so not really arsed who wins it
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 03:45:02 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 03:30:19 pm
and  what did the bell-end  say?

It's not fair that it's being dragged out (ignoring the fact it's City that's dragged it on so long).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 03:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:45:02 pm
It's not fair that it's being dragged out (ignoring the fact it's City that's dragged it on so long).

Exactly! Years of non-cooperation and attempts to block every stage of the process are why it's still not resolved. And I agree with Micah, it is unfair on their fans and players. If Abu Dhabi are punished properly and expelled from the league (I know, I know), perhaps their tyrannical owners will fuck off somewhere else and an old, decent club called Manchester City can exist again for those fans and  players to support and play for with honest pride.

That's what he meant, right?
