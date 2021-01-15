It's not fair that it's being dragged out (ignoring the fact it's City that's dragged it on so long).
Exactly! Years of non-cooperation and attempts to block every stage of the process are why it's still not resolved. And I agree with Micah, it is unfair on their fans and players. If Abu Dhabi are punished properly and expelled from the league (I know, I know), perhaps their tyrannical owners will fuck off somewhere else and an old, decent club called Manchester City can exist again for those fans and players to support and play for with honest pride.
That's what he meant, right?