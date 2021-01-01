This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.



Chatting to a Utd fan yesterday who hates the cheats as well, he didn't realise until I said it, that without Klopp, it's 7 on the bounce. You also have to wonder how many CL s would they have if we didn't push them so hard? (Plus knock them out )



Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.