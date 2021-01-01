« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 387066 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
They also won the treble last season.
Which barely even registered.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Seems like journos are starting to complain about City now it's another club (and a London club) who look set to miss out on a title:
https://x.com/draper_rob/status/1791360784456437928

Plus the small matter of them playing the establishment club in a cup final next week.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm
He's the definition of a chequebook manager :lmao

Not quite though, no defence of the drugs cheat, because hes actually worse  ;D  EVERY job has seen him take over a club with immense squads and yes often the wealth too.

He took over a Barcelona side with the likes of Xavi, Messi, Valdes, Puyol, Iniesta, Henry, to name a few already in the first team.  He took over one of the greatest ever Bayern sides, and got to add Lewandowski, Thiago, Alonso and Kimmich to it.  He then takes over Abu Dhabi with the likes of Aguero, Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne either already there or joined that summer.  And all 3 clubs had won league titles either the season before in Bayerns case, or a couple years before in the other 2.

The guys never had a challenge in his life (apart from with his hair maybe  :P ).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
I feel so much resentment towards 115 Charges FC now that we are saying goodbye to Jurgen. The cheating pricks denied us and Klopp a few more titles.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:04:44 am
I feel so much resentment towards 115 Charges FC now that we are saying goodbye to Jurgen. The cheating pricks denied us and Klopp a few more titles.

This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Chatting to a Utd fan yesterday who hates the cheats as well, he didn't realise until I said it, that without Klopp, it's 7 on the bounce.  You also have to wonder how many CL s would they have if we didn't push them so hard? (Plus knock them out  ;D )
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:13 am
This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Most def. Not a chance I want the Arse to win it when we came up short with a record amount of points.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Ped on the bbc sport website saying Abu Dhabi will get the respect from World Football if they win cheat their way to a fourth successive PL title. This cheating prick is the biggest troll out there. He is definitely a bluelooner. He knows what they are and they dont deserve an ounce or respect for being cheating scum.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm
Seems like journos are starting to complain about City now it's another club (and a London club) who look set to miss out on a title:
https://x.com/draper_rob/status/1791360784456437928

Plus the small matter of them playing the establishment club in a cup final next week.

The same regulator they're suggesting won't be able to oppose things that are politically sensitive  ::)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:39:33 am
The same regulator they're suggesting won't be able to oppose things that are politically sensitive  ::)
So Saudi and Abu Dhabi will still be untouchable but everyone else will have to abide by the regulations.
That there is why no club should ever be state owned. They are ungovernable.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm
Carra says Guardiola isnt a chequebook manager. Guardiola is certainly an elite coach, but there is no way he has the same level of success without the ridiculous levels of expenditure in place at city. He is a defacto chequebook manager.

Just proves how thick Carragher is doesn't it. The drug cheat is the absolute peak cheque book manager.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/18/billionaires-and-banter-wars-modern-footballs-script-is-stuck-in-a-loop

The most ridiculous football writer around does a piece about how the sport is getting ruined by billionaires and states, and the one time he mentions Man City it's to praise how good they are. Fuck off you massive coward.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:13 am
This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Chatting to a Utd fan yesterday who hates the cheats as well, he didn't realise until I said it, that without Klopp, it's 7 on the bounce.  You also have to wonder how many CL s would they have if we didn't push them so hard? (Plus knock them out  ;D )

Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm
Carra says Guardiola isnt a chequebook manager. Guardiola is certainly an elite coach, but there is no way he has the same level of success without the ridiculous levels of expenditure in place at city. He is a defacto chequebook manager.
Why do a lot of people hold his and Neville's opinion as gospel? Yes they played the game to the highest level and achieved more than any of us ever will, but that doesn't make them right about everything. Some of the shit they've come out with I'd expect from hairy hands.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:43:05 am
Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.
It must be about deterrence.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:52:22 am
It must be about deterrence.

Deterrence is only half of it. The trophies they won must also be removed. They cant be found guilty and nothing done about what they won when they cheated.

Unfortunately the joy of winning cannot be taken away but they cant be allowed to show that they won X trophies during the period. They also should be left with an extremely bitter taste in their mouths in that they should ask themselves if it was worth it. Hence the punishment must be severe and lengthy. They must realise that the risk of being caught is much more severe that the risk of not being caught. Theyve had their 15 years of glory and they now should face 15 years of not being eligible to win anything.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:10:14 am
Deterrence is only half of it. The trophies they won must also be removed. They cant be found guilty and nothing done about what they won when they cheated.

Unfortunately the joy of winning cannot be taken away but they cant be allowed to show that they won X trophies during the period. They also should be left with an extremely bitter taste in their mouths in that they should ask themselves if it was worth it. Hence the punishment must be severe and lengthy. They must realise that the risk of being caught is much more severe that the risk of not being caught. Theyve had their 15 years of glory and they now should face 15 years of not being eligible to win anything.
Sounds like deterrence to me.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:51:16 am
Why do a lot of people hold his and Neville's opinion as gospel? Yes they played the game to the highest level and achieved more than any of us ever will, but that doesn't make them right about everything. Some of the shit they've come out with I'd expect from hairy hands.
I don't think anyone does actually take their words as gospel. Quite the opposite actually. People comment on what they've said because it's often completely ridiculous and without credibility.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Which barely even registered.
That's the point. If the penny didn't drop last season, when will it drop?

When they win 4 in a row tomorrow,  people will be more focused on Arsenal.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:43:05 am
Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.

Well said.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
In a dream world we have the title already sewn up obviously. But thank God at least that we're not in a position where these cheats can ruin Klopp's last game. Would have been very difficult to take.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Dion Fanning: There has never been a side like Man City, why does nobody care?

Quote
If Manchester City do what is widely expected this weekend, they will have achieved something no other side in the history of English football has ever managed.

From the origins of the game in the 19th century when the Football League was formed by th drapers and mill owners who were the forces in English football then to the present day of petro-states and venture capitalists, no club has been as close to this achievement as Manchester City.

No club in the history of English football has won four league titles in a row.

In 1927, Huddersfield finished second, five points behind Newcastle United, after winning the previous three league titles. In the early 1930s, Arsenal won four out of five titles, missing out by two points in 1932 and going on to win the next three.

Liverpool won four out of five in the 1970s. United took Chelsea to the final day in 2010 when they could have won four in a row, but, on that final day, it was out of their hands.


On the other hand, City are in control. Manchester City are in control of everything. A victory against West Ham and they will have won, not only four in a row, but six out of the last seven Premier League titles. That only scratches the surface of their dominance. Three of those titles have come with more than 90 points. Pep Guardiolas first title in 2018 was won with 100 points.

To win it this weekend, they will probably need to go past 90 points again.

If they then go on to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final next weekend, City will have done another double, following last seasons treble.

This is clearly a team that comes around once in a generation. This is football that the world should be desperate to witness. There is surely sadness even at the fleeting thought that one day this team will fade from view.

This is relentless excellence that, for some reason, is treated with all the excitement that goes with renewing your car insurance.

Why is this? Does brilliance at this level of consistency ultimately bore us? Without the jeopardy that so many of us need from sport, do Guardiolas City receive the same limited affection as Steve Davis or the West Germany side of the 1970s and 80s?

Losing after great striving is the story of man, Roger Kahn, author of The Boys of Summer, wrote. This is why Jimmy White, the Dutch side that lost two World Cup finals and Mayo are the sportspeople who stay with us.

Nobody can doubt Pep Guardiolas genius or the drive he has brought to excelling at City. The football his side play is as close to a version of perfection as can be imagined. City take teams apart with precision and coldness.

They have acquired strength in such depth that players remain fresh while their rivals look weary. They can afford for 120 million signings like Jack Grealish to become peripheral players. They have purged risk from their game wherever they can and when we watch sport we want to believe there is something at risk.

But that doesnt seem to capture the deep ambivalence to Manchester Citys achievements, achievements which so often occupy the throat-clearing section of an article about them before it moves on to what we might describe as the asterisk.

There are many of us who would reject the suggestion that there was something boring about Tiger Woods or Roger Federer at their peak.

David Foster Wallace wrote about the near religious experience of watching Federer while Woods transformed golf. During Woodss peak years, those watching golf on television increased by a third while in ten years between 1996 and 2006, 2,000 more golf clubs were built in America.

By that standard, people would be falling over themselves to cover Manchester City. Yet everyone in the media will tell you the same thing: fewer people are interested in City than they are in Arsenal or Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp departs with only one league title this weekend and yet there has been more attention on Klopp than on this unprecedented greatness.

Klopp has done more than anyone to keep the Premier League competitive in the Abu Dhabi era. Yet he has been worn down by the demands and by the impossibility of competing.

This, too, is something that is different to the great rivalries.

When Bjorn Borg retired from tennis at 25, his greatest rival John McEnroe was devastated. It was a f***ing tragedy, he said later.

Those of us who covered the Alex Ferguson-Arsene Wenger years will know how the obsession to compete drove both men on endlessly.

Yet Klopp leaves exhausted. He is exhausted by the demands, by the media, by the travel and by the strain, not of competing with genius as McEnroe or Wenger had to, but by competing with what seems like impossible odds.

Sheikh Mansours time at City has been an unqualified success, but the Premier League must now wonder how the illusion of competitiveness will be maintained.

Mikel Artetas Arsenal have had a remarkable season. Since their defeat at home to Villa, they have won every game but that defeat at the Emirates is the difference. City have won every league game since drawing with Arsenal at the end of March.

They are unbeaten since the beginning of December. This has been the story every season. By the standards of all that went before this era, this is staggering. It is not normal to be in despair, as Arsenal were, after losing one league game in 2024.

If City are successful this weekend, only Klopp will have prevented City from winning an extraordinary seven titles in a row.

Guardiola has rejected the idea that money has taken City to where they are, but his genius wouldnt be at City without Abu Dhabis money.

Other clubs have higher wage bills and a clubs wage bill is generally acknowledged to be the strongest indicator of how they will perform. City are outperforming theirs by, according to analysis done by the Financial Timess John Burn-Murdoch, 15 points a season.

This in part is surely down to the genius of Guardiola and the smart backroom team that has worked so brilliantly to make the most of its advantages.

Yet among the 115 financial charges that Manchester City are facing are those that allege they did not provide full details of payments to players. As Burn-Murdoch put it, this offered a more ominous possible explanation of the clubs outsized success: that it could have been paying some of its playing and coaching staff additional fees not disclosed in its accounts. City deny this and all 115 charges.

One day there may be clarity when the charges are dealt with or, as is the case with everything in the modern era, the arguments might persist forever.

Until then, how you respond to history might tell its own story. Will you gather people round to watch this unparalleled accomplishment or will you shrug?

Will you tell your children to watch this moment in history as last weekend we looked into the sky to witness the Northern Lights or will you encourage them to go outside if the sun is shining? What is it about this history that leaves so many people unmoved?

Perhaps it is because we have been looking at it the wrong way round.

It may be that what we thought was the pebble in Manchester Citys shoe is in fact the history.

Maybe the four-in-a-row is the asterisk, while in the future people will scratch their heads over everything else in Manchester Citys story and wonder how that could ever have happened.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:24:35 am
Dion Fanning: There has never been a side like Man City, why does nobody care?


Great article, thanks for posting.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:43:05 am
Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.

I'll be honest Jill, I laughed when they bear Utd in 2012, but back then I thought they'd never grow. Over the next couple of years though I saw what they were doing and I hated them and I can honestly say I'd have been pissed off if Arsenal for example had been in our shoes. My Manc mates will back me on this, I've said for years I'd rather they won it than city, as utd at least were a legitimate club.

The behaviour from Spurs fans was a disgrace, they're missing out on CL next season due to ADFC, pathetic bunch of lovers, so glad now we did them in Madrid, small time c*nts. Couldn't believe it just after 4 this morning when I saw a bunch of them doing the Poznan, if I was Ange, I'd be looking for a new club.

We've walked alone the 7 years, it's time footy woke up. Maybe tomorrow will be the day
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:08:28 pm
The more Arsenal keep getting screwed, the better. More eyes are being opened to the fact that this is now a farmers league. Everyone has to be fucking perfect to even be in with a chance. If only it was United getting fucked over, everyone would be up in arms.
Like they were in 2012?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Who knows to what extent discussions continue at government level.  The cynic may suspect a few brown envelopes will float around between now and a GE.

https://cityxtra.co.uk/6348/manchester-citys-premier-league-charges-discussed-by-uk-government-embassy-in-abu-dhabi-and-fcdo-in-london/

If there is a change in administration not sure to what extent (if any) Starmer being an Arsenal fan changes things.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Discussing City on 5-Live currently.  Nedum Onuoha said people concerned over City winning because of the 115 charges are missing the point - they've won because of the wonderful football they've played, not because they may or may not have cheated.

This went unchallenged, indeed the studio largely agreed with him.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 01:52:50 pm
Discussing City on 5-Live currently.  Nedum Onuoha said people concerned over City winning because of the 115 charges are missing the point - they've won because of the wonderful football they've played, not because they may or may not have cheated.

This went unchallenged, indeed the studio largely agreed with him.
Madness isnt it? Totally missing the point that they cheated to get where they are and that he was part of the cheating and is now just a shill for the regime.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Shame, I think Onouha speaks more sense generally than most other pundits but he's pretty much the same as everyone else when it comes to Man City and their charges.
