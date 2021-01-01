« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 386647 times)

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
They also won the treble last season.
Which barely even registered.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,803
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm »
Seems like journos are starting to complain about City now it's another club (and a London club) who look set to miss out on a title:
https://x.com/draper_rob/status/1791360784456437928

Plus the small matter of them playing the establishment club in a cup final next week.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:36 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,510
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm
He's the definition of a chequebook manager :lmao

Not quite though, no defence of the drugs cheat, because hes actually worse  ;D  EVERY job has seen him take over a club with immense squads and yes often the wealth too.

He took over a Barcelona side with the likes of Xavi, Messi, Valdes, Puyol, Iniesta, Henry, to name a few already in the first team.  He took over one of the greatest ever Bayern sides, and got to add Lewandowski, Thiago, Alonso and Kimmich to it.  He then takes over Abu Dhabi with the likes of Aguero, Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne either already there or joined that summer.  And all 3 clubs had won league titles either the season before in Bayerns case, or a couple years before in the other 2.

The guys never had a challenge in his life (apart from with his hair maybe  :P ).
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 01:04:44 am »
I feel so much resentment towards 115 Charges FC now that we are saying goodbye to Jurgen. The cheating pricks denied us and Klopp a few more titles.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,301
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 05:36:13 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:04:44 am
I feel so much resentment towards 115 Charges FC now that we are saying goodbye to Jurgen. The cheating pricks denied us and Klopp a few more titles.

This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Chatting to a Utd fan yesterday who hates the cheats as well, he didn't realise until I said it, that without Klopp, it's 7 on the bounce.  You also have to wonder how many CL s would they have if we didn't push them so hard? (Plus knock them out  ;D )
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:50 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 07:51:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:13 am
This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Most def. Not a chance I want the Arse to win it when we came up short with a record amount of points.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 07:57:23 am »
Ped on the bbc sport website saying Abu Dhabi will get the respect from World Football if they win cheat their way to a fourth successive PL title. This cheating prick is the biggest troll out there. He is definitely a bluelooner. He knows what they are and they dont deserve an ounce or respect for being cheating scum.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 08:39:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm
Seems like journos are starting to complain about City now it's another club (and a London club) who look set to miss out on a title:
https://x.com/draper_rob/status/1791360784456437928

Plus the small matter of them playing the establishment club in a cup final next week.

The same regulator they're suggesting won't be able to oppose things that are politically sensitive  ::)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 08:42:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:39:33 am
The same regulator they're suggesting won't be able to oppose things that are politically sensitive  ::)
So Saudi and Abu Dhabi will still be untouchable but everyone else will have to abide by the regulations.
That there is why no club should ever be state owned. They are ungovernable.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 08:49:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm
Carra says Guardiola isnt a chequebook manager. Guardiola is certainly an elite coach, but there is no way he has the same level of success without the ridiculous levels of expenditure in place at city. He is a defacto chequebook manager.

Just proves how thick Carragher is doesn't it. The drug cheat is the absolute peak cheque book manager.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 09:02:07 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/18/billionaires-and-banter-wars-modern-footballs-script-is-stuck-in-a-loop

The most ridiculous football writer around does a piece about how the sport is getting ruined by billionaires and states, and the one time he mentions Man City it's to praise how good they are. Fuck off you massive coward.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,245
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 09:43:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:13 am
This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Chatting to a Utd fan yesterday who hates the cheats as well, he didn't realise until I said it, that without Klopp, it's 7 on the bounce.  You also have to wonder how many CL s would they have if we didn't push them so hard? (Plus knock them out  ;D )

Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,248
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 09:51:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm
Carra says Guardiola isnt a chequebook manager. Guardiola is certainly an elite coach, but there is no way he has the same level of success without the ridiculous levels of expenditure in place at city. He is a defacto chequebook manager.
Why do a lot of people hold his and Neville's opinion as gospel? Yes they played the game to the highest level and achieved more than any of us ever will, but that doesn't make them right about everything. Some of the shit they've come out with I'd expect from hairy hands.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,845
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 09:52:22 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:43:05 am
Rob, we'd have been no different had it been Arsenal getting done by City and us watching it all. That's the thing about football, it's full of stupid petty rivalries, where people are unable to stop acting as anything other than a rival fan. Look at Spurs fans the other night, football is full of stuff like this. It's why football fans will continue to get screwed by football in all matters, because people can't step outside their own particular bias. Which makes it all pretty sad considering how the game is going. To be honest, I am over the idea of us losing those titles, you either let it go or it just consumes and you get more bitter about things. For my own sake, I have let it go and for me its about punishing City rather than giving the titles to others.
It must be about deterrence.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,700
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 10:10:14 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:52:22 am
It must be about deterrence.

Deterrence is only half of it. The trophies they won must also be removed. They cant be found guilty and nothing done about what they won when they cheated.

Unfortunately the joy of winning cannot be taken away but they cant be allowed to show that they won X trophies during the period. They also should be left with an extremely bitter taste in their mouths in that they should ask themselves if it was worth it. Hence the punishment must be severe and lengthy. They must realise that the risk of being caught is much more severe that the risk of not being caught. Theyve had their 15 years of glory and they now should face 15 years of not being eligible to win anything.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,845
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:10:14 am
Deterrence is only half of it. The trophies they won must also be removed. They cant be found guilty and nothing done about what they won when they cheated.

Unfortunately the joy of winning cannot be taken away but they cant be allowed to show that they won X trophies during the period. They also should be left with an extremely bitter taste in their mouths in that they should ask themselves if it was worth it. Hence the punishment must be severe and lengthy. They must realise that the risk of being caught is much more severe that the risk of not being caught. Theyve had their 15 years of glory and they now should face 15 years of not being eligible to win anything.
Sounds like deterrence to me.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,508
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 10:41:06 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 09:51:16 am
Why do a lot of people hold his and Neville's opinion as gospel? Yes they played the game to the highest level and achieved more than any of us ever will, but that doesn't make them right about everything. Some of the shit they've come out with I'd expect from hairy hands.
I don't think anyone does actually take their words as gospel. Quite the opposite actually. People comment on what they've said because it's often completely ridiculous and without credibility.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Which barely even registered.
That's the point. If the penny didn't drop last season, when will it drop?

When they win 4 in a row tomorrow,  people will be more focused on Arsenal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 