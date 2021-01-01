« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 386178 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:03:13 pm
They also won the treble last season.
Which barely even registered.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm »
Seems like journos are starting to complain about City now it's another club (and a London club) who look set to miss out on a title:
https://x.com/draper_rob/status/1791360784456437928

Plus the small matter of them playing the establishment club in a cup final next week.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 11:37:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm
He's the definition of a chequebook manager :lmao

Not quite though, no defence of the drugs cheat, because hes actually worse  ;D  EVERY job has seen him take over a club with immense squads and yes often the wealth too.

He took over a Barcelona side with the likes of Xavi, Messi, Valdes, Puyol, Iniesta, Henry, to name a few already in the first team.  He took over one of the greatest ever Bayern sides, and got to add Lewandowski, Thiago, Alonso and Kimmich to it.  He then takes over Abu Dhabi with the likes of Aguero, Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne either already there or joined that summer.  And all 3 clubs had won league titles either the season before in Bayerns case, or a couple years before in the other 2.

The guys never had a challenge in his life (apart from with his hair maybe  :P ).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 01:04:44 am »
I feel so much resentment towards 115 Charges FC now that we are saying goodbye to Jurgen. The cheating pricks denied us and Klopp a few more titles.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 05:36:13 am »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 01:04:44 am
I feel so much resentment towards 115 Charges FC now that we are saying goodbye to Jurgen. The cheating pricks denied us and Klopp a few more titles.

This is mostly where my anger and ill will towards Arsenal cones from, you stood by when it was us, so get fucked, feel the pain, then we'll talk about what to do with the cheats.

Chatting to a Utd fan yesterday who hates the cheats as well, he didn't realise until I said it, that without Klopp, it's 7 on the bounce.  You also have to wonder how many CL s would they have if we didn't push them so hard? (Plus knock them out  ;D )
