He's the definition of a chequebook manager



Not quite though, no defence of the drugs cheat, because hes actually worseEVERY job has seen him take over a club with immense squads and yes often the wealth too.He took over a Barcelona side with the likes of Xavi, Messi, Valdes, Puyol, Iniesta, Henry, to name a few already in the first team. He took over one of the greatest ever Bayern sides, and got to add Lewandowski, Thiago, Alonso and Kimmich to it. He then takes over Abu Dhabi with the likes of Aguero, Kompany, Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne either already there or joined that summer. And all 3 clubs had won league titles either the season before in Bayerns case, or a couple years before in the other 2.The guys never had a challenge in his life (apart from with his hair maybe).