Manchester City cannot call themselves the greatest Premier League team in history until their 115 charges are dealt with, according to Paul Merson





Heres another one, are we starting to see at least some debate about the cheats in the mainstream media



They don't even enter the conversation when it comes to the best. They're a complete sham, and the entire game knows it. An artificial construct that absolutely no one respects. At some point the tide will turn on how these are widely reported. Maybe that's beginning already?It's a really strange feeling around the game these days. Even hated rivals can offer a grudging respect to the achievements of the old enemy. In the 80s I hated seeing Everton have a few years of glory, but they had a bloody good side. They deserved what they earned. I despise the Mancs, but they ripped it up under Ferguson. A lot of us hated them then, but could still hold a grudging respect.I remember the bitter gobshites around the country when we were the most successful side both at home and in Europe. I thought they were pathetic. I vowed I'd never be such a bitter arse if our rivals ever earned the big prizes. I was never bitter over Everton's success even if I hated seeing it. Same with United's. Credit where it's due. Same with Arsenal under Wenger. You could respect the achievements there. I've never had anything against Arsenal apart from Charlie in '71. I hated you for a while after that.I was in the Kop for the title decider of '89. I was never bitter over that. We applauded you off the pitch, despite our pain at losing out.Abramovich's Chelsea and this shower of shite in the blue quarter of Manchester are a whole different matter though. Both leave me cold. Neither command any respect whatsoever. They are simply horrible stains on the game.