I don't think the 115 charges appearing in the news more is indicative of anything happening in the case, it's just because it's the end of the season, City are about to win another fraudulent title and everyone knows it. I don't think Masters avoiding the Etihad on Sunday is particularly noteworthy either, I'm sure that slimeball would love the charges to just disappear because he's damned whichever way the verdict falls. We know the Premier League wanted this investigation kept under wraps just as much as City did, so it's obvious the intention was a settlement (just like City agreed in 2014) that would land City with a huge fine, the Premier League with a nice windfall and the general public wouldn't have a clue about just how much Abu Dhabi FC have cheated. Now it's out in the open, thanks to a judge realising it is firmly in the public interest, there's no way the Premier League can agree to a settlement without a huge backlash from fans and the other clubs in the division. Huge long term implications whatever the result, which goes to show just how greedy those in power like Masters are, thinking of the short term monetary gain from state ownership and not considering for a second that these corrupt regimes would quite obviously destroy the sport for the their own ends