Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5520 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm
Manchester City cannot call themselves the greatest Premier League team in history until their 115 charges are dealt with, according to Paul Merson


Heres another one, are we starting to see at least some debate about the cheats in the mainstream media
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5521 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:56 pm
Manchester City cannot call themselves the greatest Premier League team in history until their 115 charges are dealt with, according to Paul Merson


Heres another one, are we starting to see at least some debate about the cheats in the mainstream media

I certainly hope so.

The future of the game depends on something being done about these and future cheats.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5522 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm
Maybe something has leaked or whatever and now the pundits have the bollocks to come out and speak out?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5523 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 12:16:05 pm
Maybe something has leaked or whatever and now the pundits have the bollocks to come out and speak out?

Or maybe it's as predicted, it needed a club who wasn't Liverpool to challenge them, for people to suddenly care.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5524 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:56:22 pm
Or maybe it's as predicted, it needed a club who wasn't Liverpool to challenge them, for people to suddenly care.

I think its this. There was a puff piece on the BBC website the other day and the comments were flooded with mentions of the 115 charges, which surprised me.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:56 pm
Manchester City cannot call themselves the greatest Premier League team in history until their 115 charges are dealt with, according to Paul Merson


Heres another one, are we starting to see at least some debate about the cheats in the mainstream media

He's only arsed because its Arsenal losing out, looks like your sacrifice has been worth it though.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5525 on: Today at 01:01:55 pm
Funny the way people like hairy hands are coming out now having a go at 115 charges FC  because it's effecting Arsenal but wasn't arsed when they prevented us from winning titles. He's not the only one though is he. Nobody gave a shite the last few seasons and now all of a sudden it's relevant.

https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/man-city/richard-keys-man-city-ffp-charges-premier-league-720758-20240515

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5526 on: Today at 01:08:01 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:01:55 pm
Funny the way people like hairy hands are coming out now having a go at 115 charges FC  because it's effecting Arsenal but wasn't arsed when they prevented us from winning titles. He's not the only one though is he. Nobody gave a shite the last few seasons and now all of a sudden it's relevant.

https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/man-city/richard-keys-man-city-ffp-charges-premier-league-720758-20240515



Proving that my stance of wanting Arsenal to lose out this season is the right one - Arsenal wins it and nothing gets said yet again.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5527 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:01 pm
Proving that my stance of wanting Arsenal to lose out this season is the right one - Arsenal wins it and nothing gets said yet again.
Couldnt agree more. Not so funny when its not the scouse c*nts losing out I guess.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5528 on: Today at 01:23:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:56 pm
Manchester City cannot call themselves the greatest Premier League team in history until their 115 charges are dealt with, according to Paul Merson


Heres another one, are we starting to see at least some debate about the cheats in the mainstream media
They don't even enter the conversation when it comes to the best. They're a complete sham, and the entire game knows it. An artificial construct that absolutely no one respects. At some point the tide will turn on how these are widely reported. Maybe that's beginning already?

It's a really strange feeling around the game these days. Even hated rivals can offer a grudging respect to the achievements of the old enemy. In the 80s I hated seeing Everton have a few years of glory, but they had a bloody good side. They deserved what they earned. I despise the Mancs, but they ripped it up under Ferguson. A lot of us hated them then,  but could still hold a grudging respect.

I remember the bitter gobshites around the country when we were the most successful side both at home and in Europe. I thought they were pathetic. I vowed I'd never be such a bitter arse if our rivals ever earned the big prizes. I was never bitter over Everton's success even if I hated seeing it. Same with United's. Credit where it's due. Same with Arsenal under Wenger. You could respect the achievements there. I've never had anything against Arsenal apart from Charlie in '71. I hated you for a while after that.  ;) I was in the Kop for the title decider of '89. I was never bitter over that. We applauded you off the pitch, despite our pain at losing out.

Abramovich's Chelsea and this shower of shite in the blue quarter of Manchester are a whole different matter though. Both leave me cold. Neither command any respect whatsoever. They are simply horrible stains on the game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5529 on: Today at 01:42:15 pm
I like Merson - I think he has a bit of an off-putting mannerism and with his history of drink, drugs and gambling its easy to dismiss him but he tends to talk a lot of sense.

He did one of those 50/50 pick a player things a few months ago and I agreed with every choice.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5530 on: Today at 01:47:12 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:42:15 pm
I like Merson - I think he has a bit of an off-putting mannerism and with his history of drink, drugs and gambling its easy to dismiss him but he tends to talk a lot of sense.

He did one of those 50/50 pick a player things a few months ago and I agreed with every choice.
Mike Dean found it easy to dismiss Merson when talking about the Diaz offside at spurs.
I dont mind Merson myself , but Arsenal missing out will obviously be the main driver behind him mentioning the cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5531 on: Today at 02:50:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:47:12 pm
Mike Dean found it easy to dismiss Merson when talking about the Diaz offside at spurs.
I dont mind Merson myself , but Arsenal missing out will obviously be the main driver behind him mentioning the cheating.

Yep, as we've been saying, its taken the boot to be on the other foot for people to take notice - if the last day was us v ADFC once again, there wouldn't be a peep about Kloppo being cheated out of a 4th PL title.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5532 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm
I don't think the 115 charges appearing in the news more is indicative of anything happening in the case, it's just because it's the end of the season, City are about to win another fraudulent title and everyone knows it. I don't think Masters avoiding the Etihad on Sunday is particularly noteworthy either, I'm sure that slimeball would love the charges to just disappear because he's damned whichever way the verdict falls. We know the Premier League wanted this investigation kept under wraps just as much as City did, so it's obvious the intention was a settlement (just like City agreed in 2014) that would land City with a huge fine, the Premier League with a nice windfall and the general public wouldn't have a clue about just how much Abu Dhabi FC have cheated. Now it's out in the open, thanks to a judge realising it is firmly in the public interest, there's no way the Premier League can agree to a settlement without a huge backlash from fans and the other clubs in the division. Huge long term implications whatever the result, which goes to show just how greedy those in power like Masters are, thinking of the short term monetary gain from state ownership and not considering for a second that these corrupt regimes would quite obviously destroy the sport for the their own ends
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5533 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:50:30 pm
Yep, as we've been saying, its taken the boot to be on the other foot for people to take notice

I've been very dismissive of this theory but have to admit it's starting to look like there might be something in it.  :)

Still doesn't sit comfortably with me that the cheats will get their name etched on the trophy yet again, even if it does get wiped off later.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5534 on: Today at 03:07:08 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:02:56 pm
Manchester City cannot call themselves the greatest Premier League team in history until their 115 charges are dealt with, according to Paul Merson


Heres another one, are we starting to see at least some debate about the cheats in the mainstream media

As we all predicted, when it isn't Liverpool getting robbed by them and it's a London team, all of a sudden there's outcry. Predictable.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5535 on: Today at 03:52:53 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:54:38 pm
I've been very dismissive of this theory but have to admit it's starting to look like there might be something in it.  :)

Still doesn't sit comfortably with me that the cheats will get their name etched on the trophy yet again, even if it does get wiped off later.


From 2014 and Gerrards slip, its been nothing but taking the piss. There was loads of "how insufferable are Liverpool fans" when Klopp won No6, other clubs fans loved that we'd not won the League in 30 years and they just saw it all as a huge joke. Now that it's Arsenal getting fucked over, and they've amassed a huge season pts wise, its no longer funny.

As I said to Jill the other day on here, sometimes you need to experience the pain yourselves to understand. Merson is seeing Arsenal potentially record their 2nd highest points tally in the last 32 years and it's not enough, we've beaten that total twice in the past 6 years and it wasn't enough and its a fucking huge eye opener once it happens to you.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5536 on: Today at 04:13:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:52:53 pm
From 2014 and Gerrards slip, its been nothing but taking the piss. There was loads of "how insufferable are Liverpool fans" when Klopp won No6, other clubs fans loved that we'd not won the League in 30 years and they just saw it all as a huge joke. Now that it's Arsenal getting fucked over, and they've amassed a huge season pts wise, its no longer funny.

I think its still too early to be sure that the tide of opinion has turned among the wider football fanbase. Merson probably isnt the most reliable yardstick. Will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

People will carry on being arseholes about Liverpool anyway. Theyve been doing that since long before the cheats started cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5537 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:01 pm
Proving that my stance of wanting Arsenal to lose out this season is the right one - Arsenal wins it and nothing gets said yet again.

Agreed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5538 on: Today at 04:46:03 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:13:52 pm
I think its still too early to be sure that the tide of opinion has turned among the wider football fanbase. Merson probably isnt the most reliable yardstick. Will be interesting to see how this unfolds.
Arsenal being the ones getting fucked over, plus the general frustration over the time the charges are taking, might just be enough to tip "the narrative" in the right direction.

we should get some signs in the media in the next week, esp if 115 get the double which looks extremely likely, coz MU fans might start complaining too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5539 on: Today at 04:49:14 pm
Although I would hate to see it, could do with United getting fucked over by them in a title race if you really want to see change.

But that would mean finishing 3rd behind them, or a distant 2nd alongside them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5540 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm
Ive always thought that Arsenal losing out to the cheats that are Man City would start rumblings of discontent. The London media would love one of their teams to win the PL.

Its not over yet. Things could get really interesting if Arsenal are beating Everton comfortably and West Ham are somehow hanging on for a draw. Then a penalty is awarded to Man City which is very questionable and is cleared as correct by var. You wont believe the storm that creates next week as its Arsenal missing out.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5541 on: Today at 05:03:15 pm
Quote from: redtel on Today at 04:50:14 pm
Ive always thought that Arsenal losing out to the cheats that are Man City would start rumblings of discontent. The London media would love one of their teams to win the PL.

Its not over yet. Things could get really interesting if Arsenal are beating Everton comfortably and West Ham are somehow hanging on for a draw. Then a penalty is awarded to Man City which is very questionable and is cleared as correct by var. You wont believe the storm that creates next week as its Arsenal missing out.

And ADFC get away with another boot to the chest
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5542 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 04:13:52 pm
I think its still too early to be sure that the tide of opinion has turned among the wider football fanbase. Merson probably isnt the most reliable yardstick. Will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

People will carry on being arseholes about Liverpool anyway. Theyve been doing that since long before the cheats started cheating.

As I said, I saw loads and loads of negative comments on a city puff piece the other day on the BBC, 115 charges constantly being mentioned, seems like it was only ADFC fans and bots that were defending them, so I'm hopeful. The London media will not be happy for one.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5543 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm
A lot of us on this forum wouldnt care if it was United missing out instead of us, so I understand why it would take Arsenal losing it out for certain fans and pundits who support that club to speak up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5544 on: Today at 05:37:26 pm
Carra says Guardiola isnt a chequebook manager. Guardiola is certainly an elite coach, but there is no way he has the same level of success without the ridiculous levels of expenditure in place at city. He is a defacto chequebook manager.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5545 on: Today at 05:42:11 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 05:37:26 pm
Carra says Guardiola isnt a chequebook manager. Guardiola is certainly an elite coach, but there is no way he has the same level of success without the ridiculous levels of expenditure in place at city. He is a defacto chequebook manager.

He's the definition of a chequebook manager :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5546 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm
Now it's impacting a London club, with some London cronies, it becomes an issue.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5547 on: Today at 06:59:35 pm
I think Carragher is a grade A moron or does he just act like one all day?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5548 on: Today at 07:04:10 pm
There has never been anyone who is more of a cheque book manager than the drugs cheat.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5549 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm
The more Arsenal keep getting screwed, the better. More eyes are being opened to the fact that this is now a farmers league. Everyone has to be fucking perfect to even be in with a chance. If only it was United getting fucked over, everyone would be up in arms.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5550 on: Today at 07:19:48 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:47:21 am
I know what you mean, but when an entire club/sportswashing project has unlimited funds and is designed and set up specifically for you (even before your arrival), then the two jobs simply aren't comparable. Liverpool have constant obstacles and limitations. City do not. Guardiola has had every possible advantage at all times, while Klopp has had to dig deeper than he ever has just to get close to competing.

If a clean cyclist was pushing themselves above and beyond their normal level to compete metre for metre with rivals who were doped up, they'll also probably be far more likely to burn out or break.

Add in the fact that Klopp has been managing for quite a bit longer (again, always competing at a disadvantage), whereas Guardiola has already had a one year sabbatical during the 12-13 season, rather than doing the job pretty much non-stop for 23 years.

Plus I think most of us would agree that Klopp is a far better, more rounded human than Guardiola - part of him deciding enough is enough now is because he needs some of the "normal life" stuff that Guardiola apparently doesn't.. Klopp knows that all those times with friends and family that he's missed are as important as anything he'll do in football. Guardiola is probably way more of a narcissist bellend and workaholic to really care about putting other parts of his life first

Ok, some of that last one was just a dig, but fuck Guardiola  ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:52:16 am
I was going to reply similarly yesterday but didn't have the time. I'm not surprised in the slightest that Ped has outlasted Jürgen in the PL. They are two completely different characters. Jürgen has incredible self and wider awareness. He isn't a narcissist either, unlike Guardiola.

Their working environments are chalk and cheese, too. Klopp is at the top table through sheer hard graft. Guardiola is there by having every conceivable advantage handed to him on a plate. Anything Guardiola says he needs, he gets. One man is a lottery winner who doesn't have to worry over anything. He can instantly access anything he feels he needs. The other works for everything he gets. The difference is monumental.

The toll taken out of a person doing it naturally, like Klopp, is vastly different to the toll taken on a man like Guardiola, who is basically sitting in an ivory tower playing fantasy football manager with the wealth fund of an oil state. Jürgen is working, whilst Guardiola is playing.

If Jürgen was an egotist he would probably stay at the club and drive himself into the ground trying to put a stick in the spokes of football's Lance Armstrong, but he's not, so he knows when his well-being is being compromised. He knows when to call a halt and protect himself, his family and his club. He's a hundred times the man that Guardiola is.

So yes, it's no surprise to me to see Guardiola outlast Jürgen here in the PL. He's no better though. In fact, of the two, Guardiola is the inferior man and manager. Klopp has worked for every ounce of his considerable success. Guardiola can never say the same. Of course, he's a good manager, but he's been gifted absolutely everything. Gift wrapped, with a big bow on the top. While Jürgen has been working, Guardiola has been playing. That's the difference.

Good responses - I agree with both.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5551 on: Today at 07:21:00 pm
He's the best checkbook* manager of all time. That doesn't make him any less of one, and it's not even really a criticism. If he actually cared about proving himself (he doesn't), he'd go somewhere like Fiorentina or Lyon next. Of course, he'll end up at PSG. That or he'll go to Ittihad and hey, wouldn't you know, Saudi teams will start being allowed to compete in the CL.

*sorry for my American spelling. But asterisks are fitting in this thread!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5552 on: Today at 07:53:43 pm
PSG is such a boring and obvious move for him, just like it was for Messi. Hed get the respect he craves if he chose a challenge for once
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5553 on: Today at 07:55:49 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 07:53:43 pm
PSG is such a boring and obvious move for him, just like it was for Messi. Hed get the respect he craves if he chose a challenge for once

With any luck hell be manager of a League One side soon. Thatll be a nice challenge for him.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5554 on: Today at 08:02:43 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:55:49 pm
With any luck hell be manager of a League One side soon. Thatll be a nice challenge for him.

Really not fair for them to get jettisoned into league 1. They should be made to start at the absolute bottom. A complete abomination of a club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5555 on: Today at 08:12:14 pm
Id be happy if they were bumped down to the North West Counties league. But more importantly than that, whatever level they are relegated to, they should be allowed no prospect of promotion back to the PL for at least as many years as they have been cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5556 on: Today at 08:56:53 pm
In terms of media coverage, I think there's probably an element of this one being a fourth in a row as well. A lot harder to bury the bullshit when the league wins become unprecedented.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5557 on: Today at 09:03:13 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:56:53 pm
In terms of media coverage, I think there's probably an element of this one being a fourth in a row as well. A lot harder to bury the bullshit when the league wins become unprecedented.
It's their 6th title in 7 seasons.  If we didn't win, they'll have won 7 on the bounce.

They also won the treble last season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5558 on: Today at 09:08:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:23:14 pm
They don't even enter the conversation when it comes to the best. They're a complete sham, and the entire game knows it. An artificial construct that absolutely no one respects. At some point the tide will turn on how these are widely reported. Maybe that's beginning already?

It's a really strange feeling around the game these days. Even hated rivals can offer a grudging respect to the achievements of the old enemy. In the 80s I hated seeing Everton have a few years of glory, but they had a bloody good side. They deserved what they earned. I despise the Mancs, but they ripped it up under Ferguson. A lot of us hated them then,  but could still hold a grudging respect.

I remember the bitter gobshites around the country when we were the most successful side both at home and in Europe. I thought they were pathetic. I vowed I'd never be such a bitter arse if our rivals ever earned the big prizes. I was never bitter over Everton's success even if I hated seeing it. Same with United's. Credit where it's due. Same with Arsenal under Wenger. You could respect the achievements there. I've never had anything against Arsenal apart from Charlie in '71. I hated you for a while after that.  ;) I was in the Kop for the title decider of '89. I was never bitter over that. We applauded you off the pitch, despite our pain at losing out.

Abramovich's Chelsea and this shower of shite in the blue quarter of Manchester are a whole different matter though. Both leave me cold. Neither command any respect whatsoever. They are simply horrible stains on the game.

Agree with all this, theres a different type of hate now. You could hate a team but wish you were as good. You dont get that with city or with the mafias Chelsea. The whole episode of those 2 clubs is shameful.
I think even comparing them to other teams is a disgrace, theyre not legitimate so the argument should never get past that.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5559 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 07:08:28 pm
The more Arsenal keep getting screwed, the better. More eyes are being opened to the fact that this is now a farmers league. Everyone has to be fucking perfect to even be in with a chance. If only it was United getting fucked over, everyone would be up in arms.

Im more than happy to sacrifice the title this season if it meant these c*nts get what they deserve. It would be well worth it and the best thing to happen to us and football.
Cant see it though, just a couple of voices, we ll see on Sunday if it gets mentioned among all the media wankfest.
