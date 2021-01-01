« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm
They are really boring and robotic. At least a bit of jeopardy today, eh?
smicer07

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 06:02:38 pm
Arsenal fans getting all excited bless them. We know how this all ends.
Kopenhagen

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 06:05:00 pm
They'll batter Spurs - it'll be 4- or 5-0 for Abu Dhabi.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 06:07:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:43:14 pm
Didn't they get beat by Middlesbrough, 8-1?

Gareth Southgates Middlesbrough in fairness.
lobsterboy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:10:09 pm
the analogies with Armstrong are good, up to a point.

how would it all have worked out with him, if he had been funded by, and enjoyed the direct backing of, the US government?

imo, he'd have never got brought to task because the people running the sport would have been scared to piss off the Americans.

that's what's been happening with AD/115. and I expect it will continue.

Sportswashers are even in cycling now. UAE back a team. State owned again.
No way Pogacar is clean either. Just another armstrong.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 07:08:53 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:02:38 pm
Arsenal fans getting all excited bless them. We know how this all ends.
Yep. Just like watching the same program on repeat constantly. The beautiful game eh?
smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 07:13:16 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:44:43 pm
That's the stupid thing about it whenever you mention anything to one of their stupid robotic fans about it all. You just get a "well, the evidence was hacked"... doesn't make it not true though does it !

No, but from a purely legal point of view it puts the case against them on dodgy ground.
smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:10:09 pm
how would it all have worked out with him, if he had been funded by, and enjoyed the direct backing of, the US government?

He was. That was the biggest difference between him and all the other cheats - he had the financial muscle of state backing.

They did it at arms length but it was still state backing - theres no difference between being sponsored by the US Postal Service and being sponsored by Etihad.
semit5

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 07:51:47 pm
Arsenal deserve the league this year, theyve been the standout team and they will appreciate it so much more than the bored Man City fans that cant even be bothered to go to the game or even their ridiculous parades, I only know one Arsenal irritating fan, all the rest are pretty sound and I can mute him easily enough. That said, Man City will be 1-0 up in 5 mins because thats what they do 🥱
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
They've really declined but they just always do it and things always go their way.
Fromola

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
How many times in a run-in has their most difficult away game been against a team whose own fans want them to lose it  ::)
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 10:08:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
How many times in a run-in has their most difficult away game been against a team whose own fans want them to lose it  ::)
They are irrelevant to everyone else including their crosstown rivals.
SerbianScouser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
Unfortunately they're just toying with this league.

They were below par first par of the season but when they needed to win last 9 games they just do it like it's the easiest thing in the world. So frustrating.
swoopy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm
Cheats
Buster Gonad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
Imagine the fewm when Klopp leaving Liverpool is a bigger story than their latest hollow victory  ;D.
Mo should buy a new hat that day too.
johnny74

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
Excellenttt!

Just one more win to show Arsenal what happens when you try and win the league. Especially when you only have pts in the low 80s.
Ray K

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 10:16:39 pm
I hope Mo buys a new hat this weekend.
slaphead

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
How many times in a run-in has their most difficult away game been against a team whose own fans want them to lose it  ::)

Dunno but if you're suggesting Everton are one of their more difficult away games, this league really is fucked
LFCEmpire

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm
We are the whipping boys of an oil state.

vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
Excellenttt!

Just one more win to show Arsenal what happens when you try and win the league. Especially when you only have pts in the low 80s.
I get what you are saying and why,  But I really worry the whole wanting City to win the league is part of what sustains their model and will ultimately ensure the sportswash keeps rolling along.
And really why is it good that Arsenal feel what we have felt?  This serves no purpose to the sport. Surely would be much much better if Ourselves, United,  Arsenal, Spurs etc. got together to push for City to be brought back in line.  Season after season, trophy after trophy is being granted to the sportswashing project. This is just killing the game.
DiggerJohn

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Does anyone know if a business is facing court charges are they still allowed to operate fully. Are any restrictions put in place? Just it seems strange to me City can still compete as normal like nothing is wrong.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
Is anyone bothered, I know the long term City fans who went through the lean times when United were good will feel it but no-one else really does.
Bobinhood

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
Honestly sick of these bastards. 7 in 9 boring robotic as noted above. Its literally the worst. At least if they were some legendary hell bent for leather damn the torpedoes cyclone of football you could grudgingly admire the players and team while still hating the fraud, but this lot of largely uncontested high end mercenary's 176 passes and Halland from 6 yards SICK of that shit just football wise its crap. 7 in 9 its Machiavellian.
KC7

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5463 on: Yesterday at 11:49:37 pm
My one and only post in this thread as I rarely give them a second thought.

Have not seen a single goal from them in years (probably around four). Every aspect of the entity is illegitimate.

Everything this Abu Dhabi entity does evokes a shrug. None of it has any merit, credibility or legitimacy hence the apathy towards them in the game. Their own stadium has empty seats in virtually every game. Their hospitality (also empty) I know personally are given away for peanuts. In school I had to face Man U fans crowing, and that was bloody tough. They won stuff. Facing a Man City fan would be easy as they have won nothing.

As Simon Jordan said, it's a manufactured club. Specifically, it''s an Arab nation state funded club, and the play is Barcelona-lite. Thats its identity. None of it is Man City. If you are a fan of the club you cannot take any pride in it as besides the fact it has no merit, none of anything it does is theirs. None of the "we" that fans in 99% of clubs can use... "we" won this or "we" did that. It's an entity that is detached from them. It's an Arab entity that imported a lesser version of the Barca team I watched 15 years ago.

Calling it Abu Dhabi isn't a jibe, that's what it is. Abu Dhabi. Its a newly created entity without any legitimacy that has been planted into the league.

Hate to admit this (and I think the majority of non Arsenal fans think the same), but I didn't want Arsenal winning the league. My reason is probably sour grapes due to thinking that Arteta matching what Jurgen has done in terms of PL wins would be a travesty. But also, because Arsenal doing so would be legitimate, and an Arsenal fan could go into school and crow "we won the league". With Abu Dhabi and its Barcelona-lite, nobody cares.


Looking ahead, it is important if the league is to regain any sporting integrity that Abu Dhabi and its 115 charges (and that is just to 2018) get sanctioned big time. Not expecting titles stripped (akin to Ben Johnson'a gold medal or Lance Armstrong's yellow jerseys they are worth nothing anyway), but guilt, followed by a proper plan to ensure this farce cannot happen again. Nation state funded clubs kill competition, and without competition there is no merit. Not that I'm saying the system was fine prior to nation state clubs or oligarches. I think if you are in the league, you should have a realistic chance of winning it, at least one day, and not in a Leicester City type 20,000 to 1 shot, an actual realistic chance that if you assemble a team over however many years, and with good coaching, you can win it. 
cptrios

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #5464 on: Today at 02:44:17 am
I've been leaning to the side of wanting them to win the league on the chance that it might finally start turning the tide against them, but fuck it. Let them get to feel what it's like to lose a title on the last day of the season for once. I want to see Pep's face at the final whistle when it's slipped away from him.
