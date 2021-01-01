My one and only post in this thread as I rarely give them a second thought.



Have not seen a single goal from them in years (probably around four). Every aspect of the entity is illegitimate.



Everything this Abu Dhabi entity does evokes a shrug. None of it has any merit, credibility or legitimacy hence the apathy towards them in the game. Their own stadium has empty seats in virtually every game. Their hospitality (also empty) I know personally are given away for peanuts. In school I had to face Man U fans crowing, and that was bloody tough. They won stuff. Facing a Man City fan would be easy as they have won nothing.



As Simon Jordan said, it's a manufactured club. Specifically, it''s an Arab nation state funded club, and the play is Barcelona-lite. Thats its identity. None of it is Man City. If you are a fan of the club you cannot take any pride in it as besides the fact it has no merit, none of anything it does is theirs. None of the "we" that fans in 99% of clubs can use... "we" won this or "we" did that. It's an entity that is detached from them. It's an Arab entity that imported a lesser version of the Barca team I watched 15 years ago.



Calling it Abu Dhabi isn't a jibe, that's what it is. Abu Dhabi. Its a newly created entity without any legitimacy that has been planted into the league.



Hate to admit this (and I think the majority of non Arsenal fans think the same), but I didn't want Arsenal winning the league. My reason is probably sour grapes due to thinking that Arteta matching what Jurgen has done in terms of PL wins would be a travesty. But also, because Arsenal doing so would be legitimate, and an Arsenal fan could go into school and crow "we won the league". With Abu Dhabi and its Barcelona-lite, nobody cares.





Looking ahead, it is important if the league is to regain any sporting integrity that Abu Dhabi and its 115 charges (and that is just to 2018) get sanctioned big time. Not expecting titles stripped (akin to Ben Johnson'a gold medal or Lance Armstrong's yellow jerseys they are worth nothing anyway), but guilt, followed by a proper plan to ensure this farce cannot happen again. Nation state funded clubs kill competition, and without competition there is no merit. Not that I'm saying the system was fine prior to nation state clubs or oligarches. I think if you are in the league, you should have a realistic chance of winning it, at least one day, and not in a Leicester City type 20,000 to 1 shot, an actual realistic chance that if you assemble a team over however many years, and with good coaching, you can win it.

