« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 376228 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 02:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:59:24 pm
Football is booming mate, raking in the money. Nobody wants to upset the gravy train.

Yet it feels like a third world sport to me these days,filth at the top levels of it,running it,owning it,and rules made along as they go to suit whoever pays most.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,654
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 03:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 01:20:56 pm
I can only imagine what the reaction would be from other clubs and opposition fans if Liverpool refused to cooperate.

It certainly wouldn't be apathy...

If we made a stand then I doubt if any other club would follow us....maybe 1 or 2 but not many. All clubs should stand against cheating and not hide their heads in the sand. Every single club in the EPL has to play City twice and if they have built a team on the fondations of cheating then all clubs should unite. Just show how much a farce it is by not turning up for the games against City or sending the U23s.
Logged
#JFT97

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,460
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm »
The precedent the Premier League need to follow thats been established in English Football is that of Leeds City, the precursor to Leeds United.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leeds_City_F.C.#:~:text=The%20club%20was%20dissolved%20in,was%20established%20as%20a%20replacement.

The club was highly successful in the wartime football league; however, it faced sanction for paying its players during wartime which had been made illegal. The club was dissolved in 1919 after the club's directors failed to co-operate with the subsequent FA inquiry.

Leeds City's whole league career was in the Second Division. However, during the First World War the club won several wartime honours under the stewardship of Herbert Chapman. Following the conclusion of the war a scandal ensued and the club was accused of financial irregularities, including breaking the ban on paying players during the war, that led to the club's dissolution in 1919. They were expelled from The Football League eight games into the 191920 season. The harsh punishment was handed down mostly because of the behaviour of the club's directors, who refused to co-operate in an FA inquiry, and refused to hand over the club's financial records.

Funny how they also had City and the Citizens as nicknames too. History repeating itself and lets hope the punishment does too.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:59:41 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 