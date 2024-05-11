I don't have a great feeling about this. Imagine in most sports if a team or person did not comply with the regulations then the matter would be dealt with immediately otherwise the impact if guilty gets harder to undo. Imagine if a runner failed to give urine tests. They would not be allowed to compete until they did so. They certainly wouldn't be allowed to continue and to win medals. Once an indiscretion is found then it is best to deal with it quickly otherwise the injustice ripples out.



So if City are found guilty, and say they are stipped titles and maybe docked points........would they award the titles to other clubs? If so then it is not the same as watching your team win on the final day; City fans have been allowed to do that and it cannot be taken away. What about the clubs who may have played in Europe; we cannot go back and play those games again.



It's a complete mess and it should never have got to this position. I think they will try to settle out of court with some watered down token punishment which will not be in line with the severity of the cheating.



Going forwards, the rules need to change so if any requested accounts are not complete and transparent or not handed in on time then the team forfeit all matches until it is rectified plus a points deduction plus a fine. It should be down to the club to make sure that the accounts are fully traceable and auditable. The winners of the league, plus say 3 random clubs should undergo a full audit every year. Even then the trouble is that it would be a huge and expensive undertaking. To keep things simple, the PL should err on the side that if it is not 100% clear then the club gets a warning and needs to address the problem within say 6 months otherwise they will face a sanction.



It's pretty clear that City tried to hide what was going on and are therefore guilty (you don't try to hide something if you have nothing to hide). The Premier League need to get on top of this and make sure that it never happens again.......but I don't have any confidence in them and the cheats will walk away with a minor bloody nose and with all the trophies that they got though cheating all the other clubs they played.



Their cheating allowed them to build a team that they wouldn't have been able to within the rules and they wouldn't have won the trophies they got nor would have had the winning and TV revenue that they got. It then compounds as they were able to build on the success which was originally based on cheating.