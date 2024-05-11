« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 375252 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 04:20:22 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:10:20 am
If the 115 charges ever do get heard and theyve been proven guilty, every trophy win since 2012 will be officially tainted as obtained by cheating.
The trophies should be taken away, end of. Like Armstrong's Tour de France wins.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 am »
The ironic thing about City's treble is that it is both meaningless (to me and it appears most fans) yet it still devalues United's genuine treble  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: vblfc on May 11, 2024, 11:31:50 am
So we should expect the UK government to step in with sanctions on City?  I wont hold by breath.

We should expect the UK Government to step in and sell some weapons to Mansour
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 12:01:35 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:20:22 am
The trophies should be taken away, end of. Like Armstrong's Tour de France wins.

This is what happens in a properly run sport or at least a sport that is striving for that. Football is not a properly run sport.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 04:55:21 pm »
That poznan is honestly one of the woolist things ever.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 05:13:21 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:55:21 pm
That poznan is honestly one of the woolist things ever.


When even Noel Gallagher refuses to join in you know you look a twat.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 09:54:40 pm »
Always hated the pozzedload.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 12:49:32 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:13:21 pm
When even Noel Gallagher refuses to join in you know you look a twat.
For some reason City fans actually looked like they were enjoying yesterday when they scored, they looked surprised, are they thick, everyone else had stopped watching because of the sheer dullness and inevitability of what was happening (to be fair, our home games during part of the Paisley era often felt like that although we drew some of them)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 12:50:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:20:22 am
The trophies should be taken away, end of. Like Armstrong's Tour de France wins.

Absolutely.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 07:04:57 am »
Minor question.

Any details of when their case will be held?
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 07:13:20 am »
Quote from: Oscarmac on Today at 07:04:57 am
Minor question.

Any details of when their case will be held?
Autumn of this year
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 07:26:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:20:22 am
The trophies should be taken away, end of. Like Armstrong's Tour de France wins.

If found guilty it won't matter if the trophies are taken off them or not they will all be tainted with a massive asterisk beside them.
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 07:55:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:26:20 am
If found guilty it won't matter if the trophies are taken off them or not they will all be tainted with a massive asterisk beside them.

It will.  They should be awarded retrospectively, to the rightful wniners.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 08:16:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:26:20 am
If found guilty it won't matter if the trophies are taken off them or not they will all be tainted with a massive asterisk beside them.
It has to be remembered that these 115 charges are referring to period up to 2018. Also it has taken maybe 5 or 6  years now to deal with them (if they ever actually do get concluded). So (for example) this whole 115 case isnt what will taint Peps achievements. That would require a further investigation.
So, say they get stripped of their titles up to 2018, and maybe relegated. Does pressure then logically follow for a second investigation get launched? (taking maybe another 5 years). The whole thing starts to look ridiculous and hard to understand how City could be allowed to keep winning in another interim period.
The damage to the whole Premier League, Football League, UEFA, Sky, BT etc. brands would be massive. Even moreso the impact to the whole ADFC sportswashing project. They all will not want this to happen. There will be very strong financial and political pressure to minimise that damage. The only opposing pressure can come from other clubs and/or fans. But it really isnt clear that pressure is strong or unified.
So there is a scenario for this to be swept under the carpet by more manipulation, money and gaslighting. (See previous UEFA case)  If City got this far by breaking the rules, paying people off the books etc. why wouldnt they continue?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 08:38:05 am »
You can't strip titles and that won't happen. Not because it would be undeserved, but because its imposible to convert the currency of corruption into impact on the pitch. You can say, well they injected about 500m during the three year period, which means they wouldn't have bought so and so - but in reality, you can't argue this with any precision as to what would or would not happen. Who would they buy if not, how would these other players play and so on. The impact of financial cheating on the results on the pitch is not nothing, its likely quite enormous - but it can't be measured with any precision, which is why they'll never lose the trophies they won. We could certainly argue the impact of their financial cheating is more than one point they won titles by, but it is all or nothing argument - either you strip all trophies or you strip none.

To top it off, PL would not even consider pursuing taking titles from them. The damage to the brand would be unimaginable and we need to understand that the City case is all about damage limitation and brand preserving for the PL. They are only going after them because government regulator taking over is seen as more of a threat than City doing whatever the fuck they want and dominating. And they'll be punished, if found guilty, exactly to the point needed to satiate the murmurs for government taking over. Nobody is doing this for justice, or true course correcting - it is being done to wash hands a bit and preserve things as they are. The aim is to change as little as possible while appearing to change a lot.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 08:56:55 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:38:05 am
You can't strip titles and that won't happen. Not because it would be undeserved, but because its imposible to convert the currency of corruption into impact on the pitch. You can say, well they injected about 500m during the three year period, which means they wouldn't have bought so and so - but in reality, you can't argue this with any precision as to what would or would not happen. Who would they buy if not, how would these other players play and so on. The impact of financial cheating on the results on the pitch is not nothing, its likely quite enormous - but it can't be measured with any precision, which is why they'll never lose the trophies they won. We could certainly argue the impact of their financial cheating is more than one point they won titles by, but it is all or nothing argument - either you strip all trophies or you strip none.

To top it off, PL would not even consider pursuing taking titles from them. The damage to the brand would be unimaginable and we need to understand that the City case is all about damage limitation and brand preserving for the PL. They are only going after them because government regulator taking over is seen as more of a threat than City doing whatever the fuck they want and dominating. And they'll be punished, if found guilty, exactly to the point needed to satiate the murmurs for government taking over. Nobody is doing this for justice, or true course correcting - it is being done to wash hands a bit and preserve things as they are. The aim is to change as little as possible while appearing to change a lot.

IFthey are managing to give points deductions surely they can give a points deduction for that particular season based on the rules broken and amend the table accordingly?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 09:07:40 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:56:55 am
IFthey are managing to give points deductions surely they can give a points deduction for that particular season based on the rules broken and amend the table accordingly?

To be perfectly honest, I don't even care about the punishment for 'under-table' payments, bloated contracts etc. All I'm interested in is if PL prove the 35-something charges of refusing to cooperate, that City are given a notice to deliver asked papers or face immediate suspension. The whole wretched story for me rests on those charges. Until they cooperate fully (and this might mean another investigation and more corruption being uncovered) PL is effectivelly incapable of enforcing their own laws and City operate outside the rules others follow. This is the crux of the whole story. Not the systemic breaching of the rules, bad as it is, but the open, loud, repeated 'go fuck yourselves' they gave the the league and all other teams by refusing to cooperate.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 09:09:39 am »
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:56:55 am
IFthey are managing to give points deductions surely they can give a points deduction for that particular season based on the rules broken and amend the table accordingly?
for pre 2018 standings its hard (impossible?) to deal with all the knock-on consequences for cups, leagues, relegations, europe qualifications etc. Its likely hard to just strip the league title only.  They wont want to do this. They will minimise and manipulate - and wont damage the brand over such a time period.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 09:19:01 am »
Given how litigious these lot allegedly seem to be, the fact the Der Spiegel articles are all still up is always my main point when discussing man city with their defenders. Those are some absolutely damning pieces and the thought that they would allow them to remain available in the mainstream makes no sense at all.

Agree and disagree Zlen - the whole thing is a go fuck yourselves imo in terms of  how they operated. Some of those Pearce emails are literally taking the piss. The lack of co-operation is simply the icing on the undermining cake.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 10:05:32 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:20:22 am
The trophies should be taken away, end of. Like Armstrong's Tour de France wins.
What happened there then mate? Were they awarded to the other racers and did they actually celebrate the win etc ?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 10:13:53 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:05:32 am
What happened there then mate? Were they awarded to the other racers and did they actually celebrate the win etc ?



No. Effectively no one won them. It was widely accepted most of the tour back then were cheating in one way or the other.

Armstrong was just better at cheating
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:05:32 am
What happened there then mate? Were they awarded to the other racers and did they actually celebrate the win etc ?

Given the nature of cycling, riders that finished about 39th would have ended up winning ;D

I think they just got stripped. Only one runner up to him hasn't also been convicted of doping offences. There's one year where I believe only one of the top 10 is still considered to be clean.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 10:16:33 am »
I don't have a great feeling about this. Imagine in most sports if a team or person did not comply with the regulations then the matter would be dealt with immediately otherwise the impact if guilty gets harder to undo. Imagine if a runner failed to give urine tests. They would not be allowed to compete until they did so. They certainly wouldn't be allowed to continue and to win medals. Once an indiscretion is found then it is best to deal with it quickly otherwise the injustice ripples out.

So if City are found guilty, and say they are stipped titles and maybe docked points........would they award the titles to other clubs? If so then it is not the same as watching your team win on the final day; City fans have been allowed to do that and it cannot be taken away. What about the clubs who may have played in Europe; we cannot go back and play those games again.

It's a complete mess and it should never have got to this position. I think they will try to settle out of court with some watered down token punishment which will not be in line with the severity of the cheating.

Going forwards, the rules need to change so if any requested accounts are not complete and transparent or not handed in on time then the team forfeit all matches until it is rectified plus a points deduction plus a fine. It should be down to the club to make sure that the accounts are fully traceable and auditable. The winners of the league, plus say 3 random clubs should undergo a full audit every year. Even then the trouble is that it would be a huge and expensive undertaking. To keep things simple, the PL should err on the side that if it is not 100% clear then the club gets a warning and needs to address the problem within say 6 months otherwise they will face a sanction.

It's pretty clear that City tried to hide what was going on and are therefore guilty (you don't try to hide something if you have nothing to hide). The Premier League need to get on top of this and make sure that it never happens again.......but I don't have any confidence in them and the cheats will walk away with a minor bloody nose and with all the trophies that they got though cheating all the other clubs they played.

Their cheating allowed them to build a team that they wouldn't have been able to within the rules and they wouldn't have won the trophies they got nor would have had the winning and TV revenue that they got. It then compounds as they were able to build on the success which was originally based on cheating.
