I have a lot of time for Arsenal and don't really have a problem with their fans at all. That said, seeing them do what they have done this season and get nothing allows someone else to taste the rancid feel of what Manchester City have brought with their cheating.



Said this myself. It helps our cause in the long run when Arsenal are alse being cheated out of titles, and even United can say they finished second to these cheats a few times (although aside from the Agueeeeero season where I don't even know if the charges cover, United were always miles behind City in second compared to us and Arsenal running them to the final day).Unfortunately I just get the sense City are too big to fail. Any punishment remotely appropiate for what they have done is almost unimaginable to get enforced. ie titles stipped, demotion/expulsion, colossal fines (10's or 100's of millions)).