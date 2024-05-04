« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: red1977 on May  4, 2024, 09:47:30 pm
Why has City's case(s) been referred to an independent commission?. Everton and Forest were told by the premier league what the score is and were dealt with. Its been said a million times but if they don't co operate then they should be out of the competition. surely?.



Not too dissimilar to Ferdinand getting a ban for failing to cooperate and missing the drug test.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
I have a lot of time for Arsenal and don't really have a problem with their fans at all. That said, seeing them do what they have done this season and get nothing allows someone else to taste the rancid feel of what Manchester City have brought with their cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
They can do the double for all I care this rotten league deserves it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:14:19 am
I have a lot of time for Arsenal and don't really have a problem with their fans at all. That said, seeing them do what they have done this season and get nothing allows someone else to taste the rancid feel of what Manchester City have brought with their cheating.
This 110%.

Finally the London media glare on these C*nts hopefully.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 12:14:19 am
I have a lot of time for Arsenal and don't really have a problem with their fans at all. That said, seeing them do what they have done this season and get nothing allows someone else to taste the rancid feel of what Manchester City have brought with their cheating.

Said this myself. It helps our cause in the long run when Arsenal are alse being cheated out of titles, and even United can say they finished second to these cheats a few times (although aside from the Agueeeeero season where I don't even know if the charges cover, United were always miles behind City in second compared to us and Arsenal running them to the final day).

Unfortunately I just get the sense City are too big to fail. Any punishment remotely appropiate for what they have done is almost unimaginable to get enforced. ie titles stipped, demotion/expulsion, colossal fines (10's or 100's of millions)).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Hope City romp to the title.

Be annoying to lose to a football club.

Losing to a blood-stained cheating shitshow? Less annoying.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Goldbridge on his live stream tonight just confirmed he was given a Ceasefire and Desist letter by 115 FC.

https://x.com/Londonblue_2/status/1787213710655680610
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:38:47 pm
Goldbridge on his live stream tonight just confirmed he was given a Ceasefire and Desist letter by 115 FC.

https://x.com/Londonblue_2/status/1787213710655680610
That guy puts every prick on sky sports/ TNT/BBC to shame.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:38:47 pm
Goldbridge on his live stream tonight just confirmed he was given a Ceasefire and Desist letter by 115 FC.

https://x.com/Londonblue_2/status/1787213710655680610

Not the biggest fan of him but that's awful. Man City are a horrible club.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
"Only talk about us in a positive light, or else."

Sounds perfectly healthy, doesn't it?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
"Only talk about us in a positive light, or else."

Sounds perfectly healthy, doesn't it?
You'd think they had no respect for freedom of speech.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:38:47 pm
Goldbridge on his live stream tonight just confirmed he was given a Ceasefire and Desist letter by 115 FC.

https://x.com/Londonblue_2/status/1787213710655680610

I never watched this guy. I bet he has been ribbing City as he is a red Manc, but has he been talking about the charges or something? Why do they want to shut him down?.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Did he show the letter on air?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 06:52:01 pm
"Only talk about us in a positive light, or else."

Sounds perfectly healthy, doesn't it?

It's almost like they've got something to hide...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
So every time someone says something they don't like there going to threaten them are they really pathetic that
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm
I never watched this guy. I bet he has been ribbing City as he is a red Manc, but has he been talking about the charges or something? Why do they want to shut him down?.
On the Video he says he'll talk about the situation and show the Letter on his Podcast tomorrow, I'm sure snippets of it will be on X.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:54:12 pm
You'd think they had no respect for freedom of speech.

Hed be beheaded if he lived in Abu Dhabi.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm
I never watched this guy. I bet he has been ribbing City as he is a red Manc, but has he been talking about the charges or something? Why do they want to shut him down?.

Hes pretty much been saying that the PL has now become a dull and predictable product, because of who wins it every year, and theyve only got there because of years of cheating. Hes one of the biggest football accounts on Tiktok
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Imagine a nation state getting upset by what some dickhead on YouTube is saying about them, how pathetic ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:35:42 pm
Imagine a nation state getting upset by what some dickhead on YouTube is saying about them, how pathetic ;D
Well, they dont tolerate stuff like that from their own citizens and they have bought the Tories so prob think they shouldnt put up with it in our country either.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Their airline Etihad did a similar thing to an aviation forum I'm a member of. They are absolute snowflakes who are terrified of a negative word being uttered about them
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Just out of interest, what will people on here do if Abu Dhabi FC are not severely punished? Will you carry on being invested in a game that is quite clearly rigged?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm
On the Video he says he'll talk about the situation and show the Letter on his Podcast tomorrow, I'm sure snippets of it will be on X.

That will be interesting if it's true and he does it.

Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 08:34:06 pm
Hes pretty much been saying that the PL has now become a dull and predictable product, because of who wins it every year, and theyve only got there because of years of cheating. Hes one of the biggest football accounts on Tiktok

Cheers. I am aware of him and how popular he is, just never watched. Seen from a questionable source that City have denied sending the letter. Be interesting if he shows it and see if City actually follow through.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm
Just out of interest, what will people on here do if Abu Dhabi FC are not severely punished? Will you carry on being invested in a game that is quite clearly rigged?

As it stands, I'm planning to reduce my interest just because of VAR and PGMOL's disproportionate and biased influence. But I'll still check scores, watch 3 minute highlights on YouTube etc. If City aren't punished I will completely disengage.
