We will get gaslit to death on these charges. Its easy to imagine a scenario where City again find some loophole to deflect the charges and get a reduced sentence, you can guarantee Gary Neville will be assuming his role of public judge and spokesman for the game, telling us all to stop crying and move on.

You just know (eg. from all the mess ups by PGMOL this year), that fans and clubs will just have to suck it up, grin and bear it. Then We all go back to the current mess where United fans will be happy because at least Liverpool arent winning and vice versa. And so it rolls along. Its so easy to see how this could happen. Its happening every week at some level already.