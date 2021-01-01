« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
They just can't be found 'innocent' / charges dropped. How stupid is the Premier League going to look having gone after them for 115 things, if they then have to turn around and say "actually, sorry, we got it wrong and they're innocent".

The organisation will cease to exist. It won't be able to be trusted anymore. City will have got away with everything and be allowed to run a'muck forever.

I just can't see it. The Premier Leauge knows the importance of this case. You know clubs like ourselves / Arsenal / Man Utd (the cartel?) will be waiting to take action if nothing is done.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
The problem the dickheads fail to understand is here we have free speech here so that silly letters thing won't work
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
I just can't see it. The Premier Leauge knows the importance of this case. You know clubs like ourselves / Arsenal / Man Utd (the cartel?) will be waiting to take action if nothing is done.

They would brick it if a few clubs turned round and said where leaving
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm
They just can't be found 'innocent' / charges dropped. How stupid is the Premier League going to look having gone after them for 115 things, if they then have to turn around and say "actually, sorry, we got it wrong and they're innocent".

The organisation will cease to exist. It won't be able to be trusted anymore. City will have got away with everything and be allowed to run a'muck forever.

I just can't see it. The Premier Leauge knows the importance of this case. You know clubs like ourselves / Arsenal / Man Utd (the cartel?) will be waiting to take action if nothing is done.

If it wasnt for the super league saga I would be confident that the big 3 would force something to be done but think that option has been taken away because there is no feasible way we can up and leave now.

Like the UEFA case it will just be a slap in the face and shown that the PL can be undermined.
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Koplord on Yesterday at 04:37:47 pm
If it wasnt for the super league saga I would be confident that the big 3 would force something to be done but think that option has been taken away because there is no feasible way we can up and leave now.

Like the UEFA case it will just be a slap in the face and shown that the PL can be undermined.

There is - go back to the EFL, taking all the money with us. If Liverpool, Utd & Arsenal walked away from the Premier League, that's the TV money gone too, the rest of the PL would jump ship like the rats they are.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:26 pm
There is - go back to the EFL, taking all the money with us. If Liverpool, Utd & Arsenal walked away from the Premier League, that's the TV money gone too, the rest of the PL would jump ship like the rats they are.

Would love nothing better for us to do such a thing and let them lot and Newcastle go play PSG in a desert.

Super League was crazy when it all broke loose but what annoyed me the most is that we let these c*nts in the door for it rather than shutting them out.
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:31:59 pm
The problem the dickheads fail to understand is here we have free speech here so that silly letters thing won't work

I'm not sure how much free speech we have here really, mate.

Plenty of things you can say or write can get you arrested pretty quickly.

Outside of criminal comments there are plenty of things you can write or say would get you sued.

And even outside criminal and legal proceedings there are plenty of things that you can say or write will get you banned from a media site, or a football stadium.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Koplord on Yesterday at 04:37:47 pm
If it wasnt for the super league saga I would be confident that the big 3 would force something to be done but think that option has been taken away because there is no feasible way we can up and leave now.

Like the UEFA case it will just be a slap in the face and shown that the PL can be undermined.

The Premier League have zero gumption.

Man City have signed up to play in the premier league and should adhere to the rules and covenants laid down by that league.

They have consistently shown an inability to do this, to the detriment of all the other clubs in the league, particularly Liverpool.

I hope they get their just desserts but I expect fuck all to happen.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:09:26 pm
There is - go back to the EFL, taking all the money with us. If Liverpool, Utd & Arsenal walked away from the Premier League, that's the TV money gone too, the rest of the PL would jump ship like the rats they are.
Its only something like that, or Abu Dhabi actually being punished, that would keep me interested in the game to be honest.
There really isnt much good about the game anymore.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 08:13:55 pm
I'm not sure how much free speech we have here really, mate.

Plenty of things you can say or write can get you arrested pretty quickly.

Outside of criminal comments there are plenty of things you can write or say would get you sued.

And even outside criminal and legal proceedings there are plenty of things that you can say or write will get you banned from a media site, or a football stadium.

Thats true but if they went after everyone they would end up going round in circles it will never happen they would make themselves look stupid
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
We will get gaslit to death on these charges. Its easy to imagine a scenario where City again find some loophole to deflect the charges and get a reduced sentence, you can guarantee Gary Neville will be assuming his role of public judge and spokesman for the game, telling us all to stop crying and move on.
You just know (eg. from all the mess ups by PGMOL this year), that fans and clubs will just have to suck it up, grin and bear it. Then We all go back to the current mess where United fans will be happy because at least Liverpool arent winning and vice versa. And so it rolls along. Its so easy to see how this could happen. Its happening every week at some level already.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Towtaleh exonerated.
