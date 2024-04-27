and the PGMOL.



Unless there's progress on the City charges and a major overhaul of the PGMOL, I'm going back to just following athletics and snooker this summer. Football is (to paraphrase Rossi) going the way of WWE. It's a joke of a sport at the moment.



Is precisely where I am at with it. I was bereft after the derby because I could see a team that was absolutely rinsed out, that didnt have anything left to give. The reason for that is, like it or not, FSG are running LFC by the book and there is a drop off when our wider squad players come in, meaning to remain at the top weve had to squeeze our top players dry to the point that, surprise surprise, they get injured. Now think back to 115s CL games against Madrid, where even Real were really struggling in extra time with their fitness levels. 115 players looked like they were fresh as daisies, as if it was a light training session. Zero drop off, anywhere.The playing field is not level, and I severely doubt that it ever will be again, hence Im jibbing it in unless something is actually done about not only 115 but also the PGMOL. But its interesting to read about the perception of somehow the UK pissing off Abu Dhabi and all that political stuff. It should also be noted that the nations of the Middle East are highly competitive. I would think that if 115 were to get away with it somehow that the regimes of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and any other nation that has a vested interest in the prestige of football would kick off big time (its not like these nations are in it for the money, are they?). I would much rather expect they would like to see their power stripped away and Abu Dhabi made a bit of a laughing stock. I suspect the ruler of Dubai might be at the front of the queue for the popcorn.