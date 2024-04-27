« previous next »
Can you even imagine a premier league after these cheats have gotten away with it? You think its bad now? Fuckinghell this is nothing compared to what will become of the once beautiful game.
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:29:14 pm
So we are currently living in a despotic regime ruled by Manchester City? Thats the crux of it? Verbal delict is in effect. Speak against the ruler and suffer the consequences, plebs should shut up and take it.

I doubt Tebas would give two fucks about them, but they will soon start chasing journalists. It really is the end game for football.


City fans are so unaware of what they've become. A mirror image of the vile regime that owns them. They genuinely believe no one should be allowed to criticise the club without dire consequences. They want people to suffer in the same way Mansour makes his citizens suffer if they dare to speak out against the homophobic, racist, misogynistic autocratic regime they have to endure without any chance of change.

Yet somehow they think they're the good guys, that they're hard done by. Without doubt the most idiotic, delusional, brainwashed fans in the country
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:39:25 pm
Thing is Man Utd were actually the first to suffer from their cheating.
SKY and most of us loved it.
I've also noticed a few on here saying they'd prefer Man City win the league again this season as it's meaningless.  Whilst it's largely true that any Man City success is hollow it's very unfair on clubs that aren't cheating to constantly lose out to those that are, irrespective of what punishments may be handed out in the future.

Personally I'm beyond expecting there to ever be any meaningful punishment meted out to Man City (and Chelsea) but it would at least be a crumb of comfort if their trophies were officially demoted.  That said, I'm not sure the Premier League chiefs could accept having five of their last six seasons being asterisked!
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:16:16 pm
I've also noticed a few on here saying they'd prefer Man City win the league again this season as it's meaningless.  Whilst it's largely true that any Man City success is hollow it's very unfair on clubs that aren't cheating to constantly lose out to those that are, irrespective of what punishments may be handed out in the future.

Personally I'm beyond expecting there to ever be any meaningful punishment meted out to Man City (and Chelsea) but it would at least be a crumb of comfort if their trophies were officially demoted.  That said, I'm not sure the Premier League chiefs could accept having five of their last six seasons being asterisked!
The only real way of stopping this nonsense, is to relegate them to the accordingly charges.
The more charges that get proven, the further down the ladder they go, otherwise we might as well pack it all in as supporters. 
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
The only real way of stopping this nonsense, is to relegate them to the accordingly charges.
The more charges that get proven, the further down the ladder they go, otherwise we might as well pack it all in as supporters. 

Or the teams that are not sportswashed to say fuck this and go back to the EFL. I cannot see the Arsenal owners putting up with this much longer, nor FSG, Levy, nor Villas owners. I can also see Ineos not being happy so could drag Utd away too.
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
Tebas is a lawyer himself though and theyre not known for making rash pronouncements.

Crease and desist letters arent really powerful, theyre just bullying tactics. If Tebas is sure of his ground, he can safely ignore it.

For the record, I was being sarcastic with the powerful thing.
I am sure people who receive those letters will do the right thing..... and put them through the shredder
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
The only real way of stopping this nonsense, is to relegate them to the accordingly charges.
The more charges that get proven, the further down the ladder they go, otherwise we might as well pack it all in as supporters. 

North West Counties League should be where they go
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm
North West Counties League should be where they go
Moss Side Sunday Park League.
Abu Dhabi pro league is where they should go.
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm
For the record, I was being sarcastic with the powerful thing.


Noted! Should have picked up on that, sorry.  ;D
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:39:25 pm
Thing is Man Utd were actually the first to suffer from their cheating.
SKY and most of us loved it.

Granted, but it's 12 years ago. City hadn't started to completely dominate and were quite flawed in winning that title too. United were also so used to winning that it was almost passé at that point.

There's no way that the more modern United, after a long period in mediocrity, go close and lose out narrowly to the cheats and don't massively kick off about it now. It's a completely different situation and context to 2012.

Though you are right when you say we loved it then and we'd probably love it again if we're being honest.  Despite City being the worst thing that ever happened to the game.
Over on Blue Moon they're genuinely comparing the 'miscarriage of justice' of their 115 charges to Hillsborough.

Just when you think that fanbase can't sink any lower. They are truly vile
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:48:44 pm
Or the teams that are not sportswashed to say fuck this and go back to the EFL. I cannot see the Arsenal owners putting up with this much longer, nor FSG, Levy, nor Villas owners. I can also see Ineos not being happy so could drag Utd away too.
It's sort of why I'd prefer City to win the league, it's meaningless (it also means we've won more than Arsenal this season unlike how it feels)
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:47:58 pm
Granted, but it's 12 years ago. City hadn't started to completely dominate and were quite flawed in winning that title too. United were also so used to winning that it was almost passé at that point.

There's no way that the more modern United, after a long period in mediocrity, go close and lose out narrowly to the cheats and don't massively kick off about it now. It's a completely different situation and context to 2012.

Though you are right when you say we loved it then and we'd probably love it again if we're being honest.  Despite City being the worst thing that ever happened to the game.
I don't mind saying I enjoyed that afternoon, years of Ferguson and United made me want them to suffer and the fact that it was City made it better. It was a good game as well, the only exciting game I can remember City being involved in the PL.

I'm well over it now, nobody really knew what was going on then and they still had players like Lescott, Balotelli, Richards, Milner so it did not quite feel like they were cheating at that stage (front stage that is)
These cheats must get a severe punishment otherwise the Premier League is cooked. Arsenal would be winning their second title in a row and Jurgen would at least have 3 titles under his belt. This is a farce and everyone knows it. I find it funny that the City players can keep up this hunger for titles, they must know deep down its all tainted.
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 12:47:41 am
. I find it funny that the City players can keep up this hunger for titles, they must know deep down its all tainted.

The more titles they win, the harder it will be in the eyes of some for the PL to pretty much wipe out a decade's worth of trophies. Cycling is still dealing with the fallout from Lance Armstrong. This would be much bigger and the PL has turned a blind eye for too long to protect the brand and TV revenues
Nothing less than getting titles and cups stripped would be enough to be a deterrent to them and others who are tempted to cheat in the same way in the future.

I see the latest reports are that they are only likely to be relegated to the next tier and a huge fine - that would be getting away with years of cheating. Klopp should be leaving us with at least 3 league titles and Brendan 1 (I realise Klopp would not have came to us if Brendan won titles but that's beside the point).
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm
Over on Blue Moon they're genuinely comparing the 'miscarriage of justice' of their 115 charges to Hillsborough.

Just when you think that fanbase can't sink any lower. They are truly vile
Theyre not fans
They are brainwashed followers of a despotic regime.
They couldnt care less about the football, proven by the empty seats and their pathetic parades. They just want the regime to collect their ill-gotten trophies and say look at us. Their club have completely destroyed the game in this country by breaking every rule possible and throwing lawyers at it to get away with it.
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 12:47:41 am
These cheats must get a severe punishment otherwise the Premier League is cooked. Arsenal would be winning their second title in a row and Jurgen would at least have 3 titles under his belt. This is a farce and everyone knows it. I find it funny that the City players can keep up this hunger for titles, they must know deep down its all tainted.

Its cooked. I have zero confidence in the premier league/fa/government
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:42:55 am
I don't mind saying I enjoyed that afternoon, years of Ferguson and United made me want them to suffer and the fact that it was City made it better. It was a good game as well, the only exciting game I can remember City being involved in the PL.

I'm well over it now, nobody really knew what was going on then and they still had players like Lescott, Balotelli, Richards, Milner so it did not quite feel like they were cheating at that stage (front stage that is)


They also didnt have Pep at the helm back then.
Its cooked. I have zero confidence in the premier league/fa/government

and the PGMOL.

Unless there's progress on the City charges and a major overhaul of the PGMOL, I'm going back to just following athletics and snooker this summer. Football is (to paraphrase Rossi) going the way of WWE. It's a joke of a sport at the moment.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:26:04 am
and the PGMOL.

Unless there's progress on the City charges and a major overhaul of the PGMOL, I'm going back to just following athletics and snooker this summer. Football is (to paraphrase Rossi) going the way of WWE. It's a joke of a sport at the moment.

At least we should be able to enjoy what is left of the CL and Europa league ties.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:32 am
At least we should be able to enjoy what is left of the CL and Europa league ties.

The thing is, I say all this and I'll be back like a mug in August and following transfer news in between.  :P
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:26:04 am
and the PGMOL.

Unless there's progress on the City charges and a major overhaul of the PGMOL, I'm going back to just following athletics and snooker this summer. Football is (to paraphrase Rossi) going the way of WWE. It's a joke of a sport at the moment.


Is precisely where I am at with it. I was bereft after the derby because I could see a team that was absolutely rinsed out, that didnt have anything left to give. The reason for that is, like it or not, FSG are running LFC by the book and there is a drop off when our wider squad players come in, meaning to remain at the top weve had to squeeze our top players dry to the point that, surprise surprise, they get injured. Now think back to 115s CL games against Madrid, where even Real were really struggling in extra time with their fitness levels. 115 players looked like they were fresh as daisies, as if it was a light training session. Zero drop off, anywhere.

The playing field is not level, and I severely doubt that it ever will be again, hence Im jibbing it in unless something is actually done about not only 115 but also the PGMOL. But its interesting to read about the perception of somehow the UK pissing off Abu Dhabi and all that political stuff. It should also be noted that the nations of the Middle East are highly competitive. I would think that if 115 were to get away with it somehow that the regimes of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and any other nation that has a vested interest in the prestige of football would kick off big time (its not like these nations are in it for the money, are they?). I would much rather expect they would like to see their power stripped away and Abu Dhabi made a bit of a laughing stock. I suspect the ruler of Dubai might be at the front of the queue for the popcorn.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:26:04 am
and the PGMOL.

Unless there's progress on the City charges and a major overhaul of the PGMOL, I'm going back to just following athletics and snooker this summer. Football is (to paraphrase Rossi) going the way of WWE. It's a joke of a sport at the moment.
I was saying similar the other day. Unless something major happens ( which is extremely unlikely) Im stepping away from the game after this season. The cheats have killed the game but PGMOL are putting the cherry on the icing on the cake.
At least we should be able to enjoy what is left of the CL and Europa league ties.
Think i saw its Taylor reffing and another 'great' ref on VAR for the PSG semi final......so enjoyment might be a stretch
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:11:27 am
The more titles they win, the harder it will be in the eyes of some for the PL to pretty much wipe out a decade's worth of trophies. Cycling is still dealing with the fallout from Lance Armstrong. This would be much bigger and the PL has turned a blind eye for too long to protect the brand and TV revenues

They'll bottle it, give them about 40 point deduction in one season, and then move on. The one season they may even still push for Europe even with 40 pt deduction, be a 2 year break and they'll be back to normal.

The players won't (be allowed to) leave, so they'll just carry on as normal.

I have lost all faith the Premier League will do anything meaningful, I think they are testing the waters with these Everton and Forest deductions, and will just give them a fucked season, not strip anything, not relegate them, not do anything meaningful.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:26:04 am
and the PGMOL.

Unless there's progress on the City charges and a major overhaul of the PGMOL, I'm going back to just following athletics and snooker this summer. Football is (to paraphrase Rossi) going the way of WWE. It's a joke of a sport at the moment.

I've said the same mate, once Klopp is gone I don't think I'll be invested.  The football world today is horrific and not the game I love.

Didn't even watch Atalanta 2nd leg, Palace or WHU games, just don't have my heart in it now the season is over it feels like my time with the club is over.  Not even been to Anfield since Jan.
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:38:57 pm
Think i saw its Taylor reffing and another 'great' ref on VAR for the PSG semi final......so enjoyment might be a stretch

When he fucks up though we don't care and it will be funny as if he causes PSG to get knocked out due to it.
Apologies if already posted...


'Man City fans to Nottingham Forest fans: "We know what you are, we know what you are. You cheating bastards, we know what you are" (Forest received a 4 points deduction for breaching Premier League's financial rules)':-

https://v.redd.it/x4vxrq9mlfxc1 (15 second clip)
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:19:12 am
Theyre not fans
They are brainwashed followers of a despotic regime.
They couldnt care less about the football, proven by the empty seats and their pathetic parades. They just want the regime to collect their ill-gotten trophies and say look at us. Their club have completely destroyed the game in this country by breaking every rule possible and throwing lawyers at it to get away with it.
They were a desperate fanbase who happily sold their souls to the devil in exchange for silverware. Anyone who'd prefer that City won the title over Arsenal needs to watch or rewatch the Youtube video "Britain's Biggest Football Scandal". The arrogance at the club is beyond breathtaking and I have no respect for them or their so-called "achievements". They are as worthy of merit as Lance Armstrong's cycling titles and Ben Johnson's 100m records.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:33:14 pm
They were a desperate fanbase who happily sold their souls to the devil in exchange for silverware. Anyone who'd prefer that City won the title over Arsenal needs to watch or rewatch the Youtube video "Britain's Biggest Football Scandal". The arrogance at the club is beyond breathtaking and I have no respect for them or their so-called "achievements". They are as worthy of merit as Lance Armstrong's cycling titles and Ben Johnson's 100m records.
Its not about wanting them to beat Arsenal to the title. If Arsenal win the title it will cause some emotion as I despise Arteta and his gang of whinging, cheating, diving cry-arsing c*nts.

If Abu Dhabi win again then its another Meh.
Them cheating to 4, 5, 10, 12 titles in row makes no difference and creates no emotion whatsoever. Theyve already killed the game with their cheating. Being bothered about them winning just legitimises them as a football club, which they are not. If the PL do not do something about them then Abu Dhabi are the champions* they deserve.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:36 pm
Its not about wanting them to beat Arsenal to the title. If Arsenal win the title it will cause some emotion as I despise Arteta and his gang of whinging, cheating, diving cry-arsing c*nts.

If Abu Dhabi win again then its another Meh.
Them cheating to 4, 5, 10, 12 titles in row makes no difference and creates no emotion whatsoever. Theyve already killed the game with their cheating. Being bothered about them winning just legitimises them as a football club, which they are not. If the PL do not do something about them then Abu Dhabi are the champions* they deserve.

As has been pointed out on here it also potentially dilutes the one-team league issue.  Some will point to the fact both Arsenal and us have won it in recent years, completely ignoring the fact that to do so a points total of circa 90 was required.  Otherwise of course it would be 7-in-a-row for city.
Quote from: The North Bank on April 27, 2024, 12:27:09 pm
It was Wenger who first called it out when Mansoor took over and he got called whinger by everyone, wouldve been nice had he got some support then, that was probably the time to make a stand, feels like horse has bolted now.

Now then.
Bit rich for any arsenal fan to be saying wenger should have had more support...

 ;D
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:39:36 pm
Its not about wanting them to beat Arsenal to the title. If Arsenal win the title it will cause some emotion as I despise Arteta and his gang of whinging, cheating, diving cry-arsing c*nts.
Are Pep,  Bernado Silva, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker etc any better? At least Arsenal have made some sort of attempt to run the club within the rules and on sustainable grounds.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:58:47 pm
Are Pep,  Bernado Silva, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker etc any better? At least Arsenal have made some sort of attempt to run the club within the rules and on sustainable grounds.

you must get what hes saying though? You cropped out the important bit! Abu Dhabi winning another title is meaningless - hence many prefer that to happen. It isnt that hard to grasp  ;)
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:56:13 pm
Apologies if already posted...


'Man City fans to Nottingham Forest fans: "We know what you are, we know what you are. You cheating bastards, we know what you are" (Forest received a 4 points deduction for breaching Premier League's financial rules)':-

https://v.redd.it/x4vxrq9mlfxc1 (15 second clip)
Pot, kettle..  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:06:29 pm
you must get what hes saying though? You cropped out the important bit! Abu Dhabi winning another title is meaningless - hence many prefer that to happen. It isnt that hard to grasp  ;)

4 on the bounce and Arsenal getting beaten two years running by the cheats might actually wake people up too. Its not like its "anyone but the Scousers " territory
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 05:58:47 pm
Are Pep,  Bernado Silva, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker etc any better? At least Arsenal have made some sort of attempt to run the club within the rules and on sustainable grounds.

Pep et. al fall under the banner of 115FC, an amorphous mass of so much cheating that even rival fans are starting to point it out. Arsenal, as well run as they are, come across (to me) as a team that has quietly amassed a bunch of cryarsing divers that have gotten away with it only because we're all focusing on how much City get away with. Both are equally dislikeable for different reasons and they come with different ramifications depending on who wins the title.
