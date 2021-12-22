Nothing less than getting titles and cups stripped would be enough to be a deterrent to them and others who are tempted to cheat in the same way in the future.



I see the latest reports are that they are only likely to be relegated to the next tier and a huge fine - that would be getting away with years of cheating. Klopp should be leaving us with at least 3 league titles and Brendan 1 (I realise Klopp would not have came to us if Brendan won titles but that's beside the point).