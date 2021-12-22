« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 354161 times)

Offline smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5120 on: Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 01:22:52 pm
The ITK claims that Tebas received one, so I assume its saying negative things about us they want ceased. And clearly such a powerful letter wouldnt be possible were they not guaranteed to be cleared.

Tebas is a lawyer himself though and theyre not known for making rash pronouncements.

Crease and desist letters arent really powerful, theyre just bullying tactics. If Tebas is sure of his ground, he can safely ignore it.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5121 on: Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm »
Can you even imagine a premier league after these cheats have gotten away with it? You think its bad now? Fuckinghell this is nothing compared to what will become of the once beautiful game.
Online taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 02:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:29:14 pm
So we are currently living in a despotic regime ruled by Manchester City? Thats the crux of it? Verbal delict is in effect. Speak against the ruler and suffer the consequences, plebs should shut up and take it.

I doubt Tebas would give two fucks about them, but they will soon start chasing journalists. It really is the end game for football.


City fans are so unaware of what they've become. A mirror image of the vile regime that owns them. They genuinely believe no one should be allowed to criticise the club without dire consequences. They want people to suffer in the same way Mansour makes his citizens suffer if they dare to speak out against the homophobic, racist, misogynistic autocratic regime they have to endure without any chance of change.

Yet somehow they think they're the good guys, that they're hard done by. Without doubt the most idiotic, delusional, brainwashed fans in the country
Offline thaddeus

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 02:16:16 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:39:25 pm
Thing is Man Utd were actually the first to suffer from their cheating.
SKY and most of us loved it.
I've also noticed a few on here saying they'd prefer Man City win the league again this season as it's meaningless.  Whilst it's largely true that any Man City success is hollow it's very unfair on clubs that aren't cheating to constantly lose out to those that are, irrespective of what punishments may be handed out in the future.

Personally I'm beyond expecting there to ever be any meaningful punishment meted out to Man City (and Chelsea) but it would at least be a crumb of comfort if their trophies were officially demoted.  That said, I'm not sure the Premier League chiefs could accept having five of their last six seasons being asterisked!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:16:16 pm
I've also noticed a few on here saying they'd prefer Man City win the league again this season as it's meaningless.  Whilst it's largely true that any Man City success is hollow it's very unfair on clubs that aren't cheating to constantly lose out to those that are, irrespective of what punishments may be handed out in the future.

Personally I'm beyond expecting there to ever be any meaningful punishment meted out to Man City (and Chelsea) but it would at least be a crumb of comfort if their trophies were officially demoted.  That said, I'm not sure the Premier League chiefs could accept having five of their last six seasons being asterisked!
The only real way of stopping this nonsense, is to relegate them to the accordingly charges.
The more charges that get proven, the further down the ladder they go, otherwise we might as well pack it all in as supporters. 
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
The only real way of stopping this nonsense, is to relegate them to the accordingly charges.
The more charges that get proven, the further down the ladder they go, otherwise we might as well pack it all in as supporters. 

Or the teams that are not sportswashed to say fuck this and go back to the EFL. I cannot see the Arsenal owners putting up with this much longer, nor FSG, Levy, nor Villas owners. I can also see Ineos not being happy so could drag Utd away too.
Offline cptrios

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:42:50 pm
Tebas is a lawyer himself though and theyre not known for making rash pronouncements.

Crease and desist letters arent really powerful, theyre just bullying tactics. If Tebas is sure of his ground, he can safely ignore it.

For the record, I was being sarcastic with the powerful thing.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 04:18:10 pm »
I am sure people who receive those letters will do the right thing..... and put them through the shredder
Offline lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
The only real way of stopping this nonsense, is to relegate them to the accordingly charges.
The more charges that get proven, the further down the ladder they go, otherwise we might as well pack it all in as supporters. 

North West Counties League should be where they go
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm
North West Counties League should be where they go
Moss Side Sunday Park League.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm »
Abu Dhabi pro league is where they should go.
Offline smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:01:15 pm
For the record, I was being sarcastic with the powerful thing.


Noted! Should have picked up on that, sorry.  ;D
Offline Jake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm »
If this lot don't get punished I think that'll be it for me and football.

These cheats took away what would have almost certainly been the best period of LFC domination I could have asked for in my life time. I'd genuinely like to see their stadium blown up by the Ra (phone ahead to make sure noone gets hurt) and their board all thrown in jail for corruption.

I hate them in the same way I hate the tories. Its more than footy rivalry - they are destroying, perhaps destroyed, the sport I love. I wish genuine pain and suffering for all involved.
Offline ...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 08:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm

These cheats took away what would have almost certainly been the best period of LFC domination I could have asked for in my life time. I'd genuinely like to see their stadium blown up by the Ra (phone ahead to make sure noone gets hurt) and their board all thrown in jail for corruption.


F*kin 'ell!
Offline Jake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm »
Not healthy is it, but thats how I feel. Makes me so angry and sad.

I did say phone ahead ;D
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm
I'd genuinely like to see their stadium blown up by the Ra (phone ahead to make sure noone gets hurt) and their board all thrown in jail for corruption.
Nope. Boarded up and left empty(had) to rot as a symbol of the shame and rancid corruption they brought to English (and UEFA) football. There'd be no outcry, as what's another derelict eyesore in Manchester?
Offline Jake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5136 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm
Nope. Boarded up and left empty(had) to rot as a symbol of the shame and rancid corruption they brought to English (and UEFA) football. There'd be no outcry, as what's another derelict eyesore in Manchester?

Yep I'd take that too.

If only it was made of crumbly concrete. Then Sheikh whatever the fuck could be found at the bottom of it.

Shithole
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5137 on: Yesterday at 10:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm
Not healthy is it, but thats how I feel. Makes me so angry and sad.

I did say phone ahead ;D

You could blow it up on matchday as no-one would be there to get hurt ;)
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5138 on: Yesterday at 10:47:58 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 01:39:25 pm
Thing is Man Utd were actually the first to suffer from their cheating.
SKY and most of us loved it.

Granted, but it's 12 years ago. City hadn't started to completely dominate and were quite flawed in winning that title too. United were also so used to winning that it was almost passé at that point.

There's no way that the more modern United, after a long period in mediocrity, go close and lose out narrowly to the cheats and don't massively kick off about it now. It's a completely different situation and context to 2012.

Though you are right when you say we loved it then and we'd probably love it again if we're being honest.  Despite City being the worst thing that ever happened to the game.
Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5139 on: Yesterday at 10:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm
If this lot don't get punished I think that'll be it for me and football.

These cheats took away what would have almost certainly been the best period of LFC domination I could have asked for in my life time. I'd genuinely like to see their stadium blown up by the Ra (phone ahead to make sure noone gets hurt) and their board all thrown in jail for corruption.

I hate them in the same way I hate the tories. Its more than footy rivalry - they are destroying, perhaps destroyed, the sport I love. I wish genuine pain and suffering for all involved.

Pretty much.

I've had to use pirate streams for our Europa games this season cos I didn't have the weird channel it was on. It was good to know that there's usually a decent selection though - makes it far easier to fuck the subscription off when City inevitably get cleared, or a slap on the wrist at worst.
Online taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5140 on: Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm »
Over on Blue Moon they're genuinely comparing the 'miscarriage of justice' of their 115 charges to Hillsborough.

Just when you think that fanbase can't sink any lower. They are truly vile
