Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 352391 times)

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,708
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5080 on: April 26, 2024, 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on April 26, 2024, 04:22:21 pm
Lets face it, if Abu Dhabi are not very severely punished then the game is absolutely dead. If they are let off again then the oil cartel clubs will take complete control of English football. We are already seeing Saudi take control of FIFA, with them or Abu Dhabi will very soon completely own the game in this country. Unless they are stopped now. This case really is a battle for the future of competitive football in this country.

I literally was chatting to someone about this last night. Made a statement that if the cheating isn't punished then I really may consider walking away from following football at this level. It's totally pointless competing against cheating of this magnitude and spending hundreds of £££ a season in the process. Go to lower league matches without all this VAR crap, kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday.

I do believe they are going to get punished though so I don't think it's going to come to that.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,845
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5081 on: April 26, 2024, 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on April 26, 2024, 04:14:55 pm
While you're always at pains to tell us that football journalism is covering Man City well, the poster you replied to was fairly stating the delay between charges being brought and anything further coming out about it. I know it's complicated and all that, but does anyone here really think that the wait is so that they can really punish City properly? I'm 99% sure it'll be an absolute fudge-job, where they at most get a small points deduction and a transfer ban for a window or two.

And while you're correct that there's a handful of journalists who do cover City properly (and you can add Philippe Auclair and Nicholas McGeehan to your list), it's a very small percentage in the mainstream who have said anything remotely critical.

It's simply nowhere close to good enough and doesn't move the dial at all as regards the general public perception. Constantly acting as though journalism is in rude health and there are plenty who cover these huge problems isn't correct and - in my opinion - spreads a false message.

There is only so much that can be said before the case has been proven. Where I go, I see plenty of stuff out there and journalists are prepared to talk about it. But they can only claim so much before the case has been proven. City are denying the charges, so no newspaper is going to go big on their being guilty before its been proven are they?

As for the time it's taken, yes it is complicated. The last article I read from Harris suggested there are a number of witnesses who need to be interviewed that in itself takes a lot of time, especially if
they are not all UK based. Once this starts it will become a much bigger story in itself and then perhaps we will get more information coming out.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,887
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5082 on: April 26, 2024, 04:46:44 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 21, 2024, 12:30:32 pm
Please help me understand;

I thought Oliver and co reffed games in saudi, which I gather is not in the UAE and City are owned by Abu Dhabi which is in the UAE

Please go slow, as I'm not an expert in world affairs

He's reffed in both Saudi and the UAE. The Thursday before the Spurs game, Oliver and Cook were involved in officiating the Sharjah v Al-Ain match in the UAE Pro League. While this game was the Sharjah Emirate, the UAE pro league was founded by Abu Dhabi. Its currently known as the ADNOC Pro League due to its main sponsor, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the State Owned (ie the Royal Family who own Man City) oil company and the people who currently run the UAE pro league are all from the Royal Houses.

Took this from the website to give an idea of what its like:-

UAE Pro League Chairman His Excellency Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Al Jazira Club, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Western Region and Honorary Chairman of the Al Jazira Sports Club, as well as Al Jazira board and fans on winning the 2021-22 UAE Super Cup title.

The league is basically ran by the ruling family. Abu Dhabi is the most powerful of the Emirates and basically runs the entire UAE. If you go to work for the Pro League, your employers are the same people who own City

https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/news-and-gallery/-271
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5083 on: April 26, 2024, 04:49:09 pm »
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,449
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5084 on: April 26, 2024, 04:54:36 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on April 26, 2024, 04:49:09 pm
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html
That is an excellent article and should by rammed down the throats of all the bum-licking pundits who constantly bull them up.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5085 on: April 26, 2024, 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on April 26, 2024, 04:49:09 pm
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html

Hadn't seen that. Thanks for posting. Add Dan Kilpatrick to the small list of good ones.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5086 on: April 26, 2024, 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on April 26, 2024, 04:38:57 pm
There is only so much that can be said before the case has been proven. Where I go, I see plenty of stuff out there and journalists are prepared to talk about it. But they can only claim so much before the case has been proven. City are denying the charges, so no newspaper is going to go big on their being guilty before its been proven are they?

As for the time it's taken, yes it is complicated. The last article I read from Harris suggested there are a number of witnesses who need to be interviewed that in itself takes a lot of time, especially if
they are not all UK based. Once this starts it will become a much bigger story in itself and then perhaps we will get more information coming out.

I understand all that with the case pending, but all I'm asking is that people mention the charges (nothing illegal or even provocative in that) and discuss that these charges are there in the context of what we're seeing on the field season after season.

Or, if the writers and broadcasters don't want to do that, then just shut up and don't praise them. But instead we mostly get the worst of both - no mention of the charges and shitloads of praise for City as though they're totally legit.

It's not a high bar I'm setting for journalism in the UK, but the vast majority keep limbo-dancing way under it.
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5087 on: April 26, 2024, 06:35:03 pm »
Anytime the dirty cheating scum are mentioned, the fact they are facing unprecedented charges of cheating should also be mentioned.
Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5088 on: April 26, 2024, 09:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 26, 2024, 04:54:36 pm
That is an excellent article and should by rammed down the throats of all the bum-licking pundits who constantly bull them up.
Amen brother
Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,348
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5089 on: April 26, 2024, 11:38:50 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on April 26, 2024, 04:49:09 pm
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html

Good article, but I don't like this part:

"City have since won five of the past six titles, only missing out in Guardiolas first season and to Liverpool in the Covid-disrupted 2019-20 campaign."

as it implies that the covid break had anything to do with us winning. Dickheads like to asterisk our triumph for that very reason.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 233
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 12:54:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 26, 2024, 11:38:50 pm
Good article, but I don't like this part:

"City have since won five of the past six titles, only missing out in Guardiolas first season and to Liverpool in the Covid-disrupted 2019-20 campaign."

as it implies that the covid break had anything to do with us winning. Dickheads like to asterisk our triumph for that very reason.

Yeah 2 more wins and wed have won the league, Crystal Palace at home wed have cliched it . They fell off a cliff that season when we got about 7 points clear . We fucking wolloped them
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 06:42:01 am »
Quote from: decosabute on April 26, 2024, 05:25:55 pm
I understand all that with the case pending, but all I'm asking is that people mention the charges (nothing illegal or even provocative in that) and discuss that these charges are there in the context of what we're seeing on the field season after season.

Or, if the writers and broadcasters don't want to do that, then just shut up and don't praise them. But instead we mostly get the worst of both - no mention of the charges and shitloads of praise for City as though they're totally legit.

It's not a high bar I'm setting for journalism in the UK, but the vast majority keep limbo-dancing way under it.

After one of their recent title wins they asked the sky sports panel what makes city so great. Think they all agreed that ultimately it was the genius of a Pep, the passion of a fan base , and the Roy of the Rovers under dog story of their obscure players . All under the love of a great sheikh.
It was in depth analysis and a great education. Micah Richards was the only one who went against that, he just laughed a lot, and when he calmed down he put the success down to a magical feeling that you cant explain,like waking up on Christmas morning.


Its a fucking disgrace, the whole thing.
Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 06:47:28 am »
Quote from: decosabute on April 26, 2024, 05:25:55 pm
I understand all that with the case pending, but all I'm asking is that people mention the charges (nothing illegal or even provocative in that) and discuss that these charges are there in the context of what we're seeing on the field season after season.

Or, if the writers and broadcasters don't want to do that, then just shut up and don't praise them. But instead we mostly get the worst of both - no mention of the charges and shitloads of praise for City as though they're totally legit.

It's not a high bar I'm setting for journalism in the UK, but the vast majority keep limbo-dancing way under it.

The less the charges are mentioned the better for the product that is the PL. Doesn't look good if they keep talking about them having 115 charges to their name.

There's also most definitely pressure from somewhere to not talk about them as much as possible.
Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 08:57:39 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 06:47:28 am
The less the charges are mentioned the better for the product that is the PL. Doesn't look good if they keep talking about them having 115 charges to their name.

There's also most definitely pressure from somewhere to not talk about them as much as possible.

And sky with their annual peddling of what a title race we have, before city cruise to their latest title.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 06:47:28 am
The less the charges are mentioned the better for the product that is the PL. Doesn't look good if they keep talking about them having 115 charges to their name.

There's also most definitely pressure from somewhere to not talk about them as much as possible.

I do get all that with the broadcasters, but some of the writers could grow a pair of bollocks.

Also, they might all be trying desperately to preserve "the product", but I think they're misjudging how much people are losing faith in that same product as long as City get away with it and don't get questioned.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 09:45:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:42:01 am
After one of their recent title wins they asked the sky sports panel what makes city so great. Think they all agreed that ultimately it was the genius of a Pep, the passion of a fan base , and the Roy of the Rovers under dog story of their obscure players . All under the love of a great sheikh.
It was in depth analysis and a great education. Micah Richards was the only one who went against that, he just laughed a lot, and when he calmed down he put the success down to a magical feeling that you cant explain,like waking up on Christmas morning.


Its a fucking disgrace, the whole thing.

I know you've posted about it for a while, so it's definitely not a knock on you, but I feel like a lot of Arsenal fans are only now finally mentioning 115 charges a lot and questioning the integrity of it all. I mean, it's better than being alone with it like we were for years, but it would've been nice if other fanbases were calling it out before now.

Unfortunately, until Man United launch a credible title challenge and get narrowly beaten by the cheats, I feel like there'll never be enough traction. And let's face it, that looks a mile off.
Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:57:39 am
And sky with their annual peddling of what a title race we have, before city cruise to their latest title.

And their annual TITLE RACE BLOWN WIDE OPEN calls. Every year.
Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:41:14 am
I do get all that with the broadcasters, but some of the writers could grow a pair of bollocks.

Also, they might all be trying desperately to preserve "the product", but I think they're misjudging how much people are losing faith in that same product as long as City get away with it and don't get questioned.

I don't know what they can actually say though without being at risk of legal action? you still have to respect innocent until proven guilty even though we know they're cheating c*nts, anyone who cares knows there's 115 charges and the rest, hopefully it's properly dealt with, if not that's the time for journalists who give a fuck to start raising questions

The blowing smoke up their arses needs to stop though
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,019
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:00:54 am
I don't know what they can actually say though without being at risk of legal action? you still have to respect innocent until proven guilty even though we know they're cheating c*nts, anyone who cares knows there's 115 charges and the rest, hopefully it's properly dealt with, if not that's the time for journalists who give a fuck to start raising questions

The blowing smoke up their arses needs to stop though

"Manchester City, who let's not forget are facing 115 charges to do with their finances and cooperation with the investigation"

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,942
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5099 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 am »
Perhaps I'm paranoid, but I can't help but feel that Arsenal winning the league this year would "soften" the prosecution somewhat. Whereas City pipping Arsenal again (preferably on the final day) would worsen the stench of their cheating and force the PL to ensure that the charges stick. For that reason, I hope Arsenal lose out by the smallest margin possible. There's also the fact that I'm unashamedly begrudging, and want all of our rivals to experience the sense of injustice that we had to endure
Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5100 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:48:50 am
Perhaps I'm paranoid, but I can't help but feel that Arsenal winning the league this year would "soften" the prosecution somewhat. Whereas City pipping Arsenal again (preferably on the final day) would worsen the stench of their cheating and force the PL to ensure that the charges stick. For that reason, I hope Arsenal lose out by the smallest margin possible. There's also the fact that I'm unashamedly begrudging, and want all of our rivals to experience the sense of injustice that we had to endure

You're not alone there mate.
Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:48:50 am
Perhaps I'm paranoid, but I can't help but feel that Arsenal winning the league this year would "soften" the prosecution somewhat. Whereas City pipping Arsenal again (preferably on the final day) would worsen the stench of their cheating and force the PL to ensure that the charges stick. For that reason, I hope Arsenal lose out by the smallest margin possible. There's also the fact that I'm unashamedly begrudging, and want all of our rivals to experience the sense of injustice that we had to endure

Can't help but agree. I'm definitely not a fan of this Arsenal group or their manager, but for me it's far more about the bigger picture than to be begrudging. Arsenal win the league this year and the story will be spun that City aren't just a rule-breaking winning machine, and that it's a very competitive league.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,845
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:45:22 am
I know you've posted about it for a while, so it's definitely not a knock on you, but I feel like a lot of Arsenal fans are only now finally mentioning 115 charges a lot and questioning the integrity of it all. I mean, it's better than being alone with it like we were for years, but it would've been nice if other fanbases were calling it out before now.

Unfortunately, until Man United launch a credible title challenge and get narrowly beaten by the cheats, I feel like there'll never be enough traction. And let's face it, that looks a mile off.

Why are you going on about this? Does it really matter? What matters is that people see it now, getting at the people in the past who are basically acting like football fans do is pointless. Most of us would have been the same if the roles had been reversed. As other have pointed out, it when it affects you that people understood what it feels like. The rest of it is just footy fans being footy fans.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:45:22 am
I know you've posted about it for a while, so it's definitely not a knock on you, but I feel like a lot of Arsenal fans are only now finally mentioning 115 charges a lot and questioning the integrity of it all. I mean, it's better than being alone with it like we were for years, but it would've been nice if other fanbases were calling it out before now.

Unfortunately, until Man United launch a credible title challenge and get narrowly beaten by the cheats, I feel like there'll never be enough traction. And let's face it, that looks a mile off.

It was Wenger who first called it out when Mansoor took over and he got called whinger by everyone, wouldve been nice had he got some support then, that was probably the time to make a stand, feels like horse has bolted now.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,887
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 12:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:48:50 am
Perhaps I'm paranoid, but I can't help but feel that Arsenal winning the league this year would "soften" the prosecution somewhat. Whereas City pipping Arsenal again (preferably on the final day) would worsen the stench of their cheating and force the PL to ensure that the charges stick. For that reason, I hope Arsenal lose out by the smallest margin possible. There's also the fact that I'm unashamedly begrudging, and want all of our rivals to experience the sense of injustice that we had to endure

I said pretty much the same last season, Arsenal winning allows the narrative that anyone can compete, not just us, whereas if Arsenal lost out, the London media might actually kick off about it.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 12:33:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:28:53 pm
I said pretty much the same last season, Arsenal winning allows the narrative that anyone can compete, not just us, whereas if Arsenal lost out, the London media might actually kick off about it.

Liverpool have been the best thing to happen to city, if it wasnt for you theyd have won at least 6 in a row by about 20 points each season and the league would have been so uncompetitive that thered have been much more urgency for something to be done about the cheating. Klopp was so good that it made some people believe that money isnt a factor.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,336
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5106 on: Yesterday at 04:53:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:33:05 pm
Liverpool have been the best thing to happen to city, if it wasnt for you theyd have won at least 6 in a row by about 20 points each season and the league would have been so uncompetitive that thered have been much more urgency for something to be done about the cheating. Klopp was so good that it made some people believe that money isnt a factor.
This is true. Klopp's Liverpool gave the league a false sense of competitiveness. Tribal allegiance saw our 'failure' as the focus then, rather than the cheating by 115*. Arsenal have helped this season and last too, but everyone was too busy laughing at your own title demise that once again, the focus was not on the cheating of 115*.

It's quite bizarre how absolutely no one cares about or respects their 'achievements' and even their own hated and despised local rivals cheer them on against the real clubs. Genuine success attracts both envy and respect. Theirs attracts passing tumbleweed. Only the stooges around the game who are trying to keep their gravy train going seem to give them any respect.

Klopp turned Liverpool into the best legitimate team in the world, but yes, that did help mask the rampant cheating going on at the Etihad.
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,312
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5107 on: Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm »
But if they get charged and thrown out the League then the whole brand is fucked.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,336
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5108 on: Yesterday at 06:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm
But if they get charged and thrown out the League then the whole brand is fucked.
It's fucked now, but no one will admit it. The 'brand' is a joke. Credibility compromised then dragged through the mud.

If they are held to account and thrown out of the league, the brand is being protected. No one would miss them. They were a yo-yo club of no marks before being sportswashed. It's not like they're a big name or anything.
Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5109 on: Yesterday at 08:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm
But if they get charged and thrown out the League then the whole brand is fucked.

Why there not exactly a big club are they it would clean up "the brand" if they where booted out
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,704
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5110 on: Today at 10:29:27 am »
Could obviously be total bollocks but this person is seen as a bit of an ITK for City and reckons they are dishing out cease and desist orders, and are very confident of being cleared

https://twitter.com/RealTolmie/status/1784473081735504020?t=CRMcFGT2ZhyrTT0xgLUkAg&s=19
Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5111 on: Today at 10:46:55 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:29:27 am
Could obviously be total bollocks but this person is seen as a bit of an ITK for City and reckons they are dishing out cease and desist orders, and are very confident of being cleared

https://twitter.com/RealTolmie/status/1784473081735504020?t=CRMcFGT2ZhyrTT0xgLUkAg&s=19

Makes me laugh the way the fans of that skid-mark club talk like they are Putin in a stand off. Its not the language of sport, its not the language of business, its the language of international power disputes.

It is a disgrace and it will take the Middle East being on the opposite side to U.K. in a conflict to put an end to it.
Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5112 on: Today at 10:58:27 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:29:27 am
Could obviously be total bollocks but this person is seen as a bit of an ITK for City and reckons they are dishing out cease and desist orders, and are very confident of being cleared

https://twitter.com/RealTolmie/status/1784473081735504020?t=CRMcFGT2ZhyrTT0xgLUkAg&s=19

Thats good to know sending a few letters/emails clears you.

Forest/Everton must be stupid to not have worked this out 😂
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,887
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5113 on: Today at 11:00:12 am »
After the straight up cheating we saw yesterday, the PL deserves these cheating c*nts as its champions.
Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5114 on: Today at 01:04:32 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:29:27 am
Could obviously be total bollocks but this person is seen as a bit of an ITK for City and reckons they are dishing out cease and desist orders, and are very confident of being cleared

https://twitter.com/RealTolmie/status/1784473081735504020?t=CRMcFGT2ZhyrTT0xgLUkAg&s=19

It is obviously total bollocks but that doesnt mean hes wrong about them being cleared. Im shocked the hearing is even going to happen. I do enjoy reading this thread as its nice to see people trying to be less cynical than I am and holding out for some kind of result. I just cant bring myself to muster up even a shred of hope.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,994
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5115 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
Cease and desist to who?
Cease and desist from what?
Confused.
Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,984
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5116 on: Today at 01:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:08:16 pm
Cease and desist to who?
Cease and desist from what?
Confused.

The ITK claims that Tebas received one, so I assume its saying negative things about us they want ceased. And clearly such a powerful letter wouldnt be possible were they not guaranteed to be cleared.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,994
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5117 on: Today at 01:29:14 pm »
So we are currently living in a despotic regime ruled by Manchester City? Thats the crux of it? Verbal delict is in effect. Speak against the ruler and suffer the consequences, plebs should shut up and take it.

I doubt Tebas would give two fucks about them, but they will soon start chasing journalists. It really is the end game for football.

