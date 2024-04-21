« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 350352 times)

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,706
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 04:35:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm
Lets face it, if Abu Dhabi are not very severely punished then the game is absolutely dead. If they are let off again then the oil cartel clubs will take complete control of English football. We are already seeing Saudi take control of FIFA, with them or Abu Dhabi will very soon completely own the game in this country. Unless they are stopped now. This case really is a battle for the future of competitive football in this country.

I literally was chatting to someone about this last night. Made a statement that if the cheating isn't punished then I really may consider walking away from following football at this level. It's totally pointless competing against cheating of this magnitude and spending hundreds of £££ a season in the process. Go to lower league matches without all this VAR crap, kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday.

I do believe they are going to get punished though so I don't think it's going to come to that.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,802
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 04:14:55 pm
While you're always at pains to tell us that football journalism is covering Man City well, the poster you replied to was fairly stating the delay between charges being brought and anything further coming out about it. I know it's complicated and all that, but does anyone here really think that the wait is so that they can really punish City properly? I'm 99% sure it'll be an absolute fudge-job, where they at most get a small points deduction and a transfer ban for a window or two.

And while you're correct that there's a handful of journalists who do cover City properly (and you can add Philippe Auclair and Nicholas McGeehan to your list), it's a very small percentage in the mainstream who have said anything remotely critical.

It's simply nowhere close to good enough and doesn't move the dial at all as regards the general public perception. Constantly acting as though journalism is in rude health and there are plenty who cover these huge problems isn't correct and - in my opinion - spreads a false message.

There is only so much that can be said before the case has been proven. Where I go, I see plenty of stuff out there and journalists are prepared to talk about it. But they can only claim so much before the case has been proven. City are denying the charges, so no newspaper is going to go big on their being guilty before its been proven are they?

As for the time it's taken, yes it is complicated. The last article I read from Harris suggested there are a number of witnesses who need to be interviewed that in itself takes a lot of time, especially if
they are not all UK based. Once this starts it will become a much bigger story in itself and then perhaps we will get more information coming out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,838
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 04:46:44 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 21, 2024, 12:30:32 pm
Please help me understand;

I thought Oliver and co reffed games in saudi, which I gather is not in the UAE and City are owned by Abu Dhabi which is in the UAE

Please go slow, as I'm not an expert in world affairs

He's reffed in both Saudi and the UAE. The Thursday before the Spurs game, Oliver and Cook were involved in officiating the Sharjah v Al-Ain match in the UAE Pro League. While this game was the Sharjah Emirate, the UAE pro league was founded by Abu Dhabi. Its currently known as the ADNOC Pro League due to its main sponsor, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the State Owned (ie the Royal Family who own Man City) oil company and the people who currently run the UAE pro league are all from the Royal Houses.

Took this from the website to give an idea of what its like:-

UAE Pro League Chairman His Excellency Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Al Jazira Club, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Western Region and Honorary Chairman of the Al Jazira Sports Club, as well as Al Jazira board and fans on winning the 2021-22 UAE Super Cup title.

The league is basically ran by the ruling family. Abu Dhabi is the most powerful of the Emirates and basically runs the entire UAE. If you go to work for the Pro League, your employers are the same people who own City

https://www.uaeproleague.ae/en/news-and-gallery/-271
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:49:01 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm »
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,441
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 04:54:36 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html
That is an excellent article and should by rammed down the throats of all the bum-licking pundits who constantly bull them up.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html

Hadn't seen that. Thanks for posting. Add Dan Kilpatrick to the small list of good ones.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
There is only so much that can be said before the case has been proven. Where I go, I see plenty of stuff out there and journalists are prepared to talk about it. But they can only claim so much before the case has been proven. City are denying the charges, so no newspaper is going to go big on their being guilty before its been proven are they?

As for the time it's taken, yes it is complicated. The last article I read from Harris suggested there are a number of witnesses who need to be interviewed that in itself takes a lot of time, especially if
they are not all UK based. Once this starts it will become a much bigger story in itself and then perhaps we will get more information coming out.

I understand all that with the case pending, but all I'm asking is that people mention the charges (nothing illegal or even provocative in that) and discuss that these charges are there in the context of what we're seeing on the field season after season.

Or, if the writers and broadcasters don't want to do that, then just shut up and don't praise them. But instead we mostly get the worst of both - no mention of the charges and shitloads of praise for City as though they're totally legit.

It's not a high bar I'm setting for journalism in the UK, but the vast majority keep limbo-dancing way under it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 pm »
Anytime the dirty cheating scum are mentioned, the fact they are facing unprecedented charges of cheating should also be mentioned.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 09:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:54:36 pm
That is an excellent article and should by rammed down the throats of all the bum-licking pundits who constantly bull them up.
Amen brother
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 04:49:09 pm
This is the only article that I've seen that even remotely mentions the issue of their cheating: https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-toughest-opponent-asterisk-titles-b1152029.html

Good article, but I don't like this part:

"City have since won five of the past six titles, only missing out in Guardiolas first season and to Liverpool in the Covid-disrupted 2019-20 campaign."

as it implies that the covid break had anything to do with us winning. Dickheads like to asterisk our triumph for that very reason.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 12:54:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm
Good article, but I don't like this part:

"City have since won five of the past six titles, only missing out in Guardiolas first season and to Liverpool in the Covid-disrupted 2019-20 campaign."

as it implies that the covid break had anything to do with us winning. Dickheads like to asterisk our triumph for that very reason.

Yeah 2 more wins and wed have won the league, Crystal Palace at home wed have cliched it . They fell off a cliff that season when we got about 7 points clear . We fucking wolloped them
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 06:42:01 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm
I understand all that with the case pending, but all I'm asking is that people mention the charges (nothing illegal or even provocative in that) and discuss that these charges are there in the context of what we're seeing on the field season after season.

Or, if the writers and broadcasters don't want to do that, then just shut up and don't praise them. But instead we mostly get the worst of both - no mention of the charges and shitloads of praise for City as though they're totally legit.

It's not a high bar I'm setting for journalism in the UK, but the vast majority keep limbo-dancing way under it.

After one of their recent title wins they asked the sky sports panel what makes city so great. Think they all agreed that ultimately it was the genius of a Pep, the passion of a fan base , and the Roy of the Rovers under dog story of their obscure players . All under the love of a great sheikh.
It was in depth analysis and a great education. Micah Richards was the only one who went against that, he just laughed a lot, and when he calmed down he put the success down to a magical feeling that you cant explain,like waking up on Christmas morning.


Its a fucking disgrace, the whole thing.
Logged

Online Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 06:47:28 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:25:55 pm
I understand all that with the case pending, but all I'm asking is that people mention the charges (nothing illegal or even provocative in that) and discuss that these charges are there in the context of what we're seeing on the field season after season.

Or, if the writers and broadcasters don't want to do that, then just shut up and don't praise them. But instead we mostly get the worst of both - no mention of the charges and shitloads of praise for City as though they're totally legit.

It's not a high bar I'm setting for journalism in the UK, but the vast majority keep limbo-dancing way under it.

The less the charges are mentioned the better for the product that is the PL. Doesn't look good if they keep talking about them having 115 charges to their name.

There's also most definitely pressure from somewhere to not talk about them as much as possible.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 123 124 125 126 127 [128]   Go Up
« previous next »
 