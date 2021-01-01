Ive spent too many years following pro cycling to believe what Im seeing.



Would love to see the haematocrit levels of the City squad.



I can understand posters saying that this kind of speculation is Evertonian. And it's true that no one has any hard evidence of it.But people need to wake up if they think this isn't plausible. Russia are the country on earth that is most synonymous with industrial scale doping in sports. Russia, who are the original sportswashers and saw success in world sports as the way to attain soft power. They doped for generations to show the world the strength of their country and compete with the USA.Abu Dhabi and Man City's entire raison d'etre is to gain soft power by sporting success. They've already shown absolutely flagrant, shameless disregard for financial rules. They pay referees for side jobs to keep them sweet. These two things are undeniable. Do people really think they wouldn't go near performance enhancing drugs to ensure success and aid their quest for soft power?Like i said, there's no hard evidence, but I'd say their physical capacity, especially given the ages of some players, season after season, is highly dodgy to my eyes. No other team has done what they've done year in year out without a massive drop off. We can match them for a while, but we can't sustain it. Fabinho's legs fell off at age 29. We're ending the season looking completely spent and we've played far fewer games and had far more injuries than these the past two season.I'm not having them and I don't believe it's in any way beyond credible to think there's something dodgy going on.