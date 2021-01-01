« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
The days of brown envelopes left in the referees dressing room are long gone. Theres absolutely no link between the payments and hospitality Oliver gets for those side hustles and decisions he makes when officiating City games. All completely above board. They would continue to invite him back over there even if hed given a penalty for the Grealish handball. And anyone who says otherwise is clearly a fully paid up member of the tinfoil hat brigade.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm
Oliver must have really enjoyed those trips to the UAE.

since his three trips to UAE, Oliver has given 4 decisions to favour City which have decided important games.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
Ive spent too many years following pro cycling to believe what Im seeing.

Would love to see the haematocrit levels of the City squad.

I can understand posters saying that this kind of speculation is Evertonian. And it's true that no one has any hard evidence of it.

But people need to wake up if they think this isn't plausible. Russia are the country on earth that is most synonymous with industrial scale doping in sports. Russia, who are the original sportswashers and saw success in world sports as the way to attain soft power. They doped for generations to show the world the strength of their country and compete with the USA.

Abu Dhabi and Man City's entire raison d'etre is to gain soft power by sporting success. They've already shown absolutely flagrant, shameless disregard for financial rules. They pay referees for side jobs to keep them sweet. These two things are undeniable. Do people really think they wouldn't go near performance enhancing drugs to ensure success and aid their quest for soft power?

Like i said, there's no hard evidence, but I'd say their physical capacity, especially given the ages of some players, season after season, is highly dodgy to my eyes. No other team has done what they've done year in year out without a massive drop off. We can match them for a while, but we can't sustain it. Fabinho's legs fell off at age 29. We're ending the season looking completely spent and we've played far fewer games and had far more injuries than these the past two season.

I'm not having them and I don't believe it's in any way beyond credible to think there's something dodgy going on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:35:11 am
I can understand posters saying that this kind of speculation is Evertonian. And it's true that no one has any hard evidence of it.

But people need to wake up if they think this isn't plausible. Russia are the country on earth that is most synonymous with industrial scale doping in sports. Russia, who are the original sportswashers and saw success in world sports as the way to attain soft power. They doped for generations to show the world the strength of their country and compete with the USA.

Abu Dhabi and Man City's entire raison d'etre is to gain soft power by sporting success. They've already shown absolutely flagrant, shameless disregard for financial rules. They pay referees for side jobs to keep them sweet. These two things are undeniable. Do people really think they wouldn't go near performance enhancing drugs to ensure success and aid their quest for soft power?

Like i said, there's no hard evidence, but I'd say their physical capacity, especially given the ages of some players, season after season, is highly dodgy to my eyes. No other team has done what they've done year in year out without a massive drop off. We can match them for a while, but we can't sustain it. Fabinho's legs fell off at age 29. We're ending the season looking completely spent and we've played far fewer games and had far more injuries than these the past two season.

I'm not having them and I don't believe it's in any way beyond credible to think there's something dodgy going on.
Cheating bastards do what cheating bastards do. I would not put anything  past these. Hopefully it all comes out one day. No way are them ref trips to Abu Dhabi not dodgy.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Im not Evertonian, just cynical.  :)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:29:47 am
since his three trips to UAE, Oliver has given 4 decisions to favour City which have decided important games.

Please help me understand;

I thought Oliver and co reffed games in saudi, which I gather is not in the UAE and City are owned by Abu Dhabi which is in the UAE

Please go slow, as I'm not an expert in world affairs
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:30:32 pm
Please help me understand;

I thought Oliver and co reffed games in saudi, which I gather is not in the UAE and City are owned by Abu Dhabi which is in the UAE

Please go slow, as I'm not an expert in world affairs

He reffed in UAE: https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-referees-darren-england-dan-cook-uae-b2422150.html
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:30:32 pm
Please help me understand;

I thought Oliver and co reffed games in saudi, which I gather is not in the UAE and City are owned by Abu Dhabi which is in the UAE

Please go slow, as I'm not an expert in world affairs

UAE league. Probably Dubai, but same royal family as Abu Dhabi. Effectively paid by the same people who own Man City.
