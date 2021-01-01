« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 338152 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 06:00:41 am »
I wouldnt put it past Chelsea doing them at the weekend now.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 06:29:32 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:26 am
Guardiola was kind enought to tell the press after that De Bruyne and Haaland wanted to be subbed off.

"Manu [Akanji], Erling [Haaland] and Kevin [De Bruyne] asked me to go out (of the game). They couldnt continue.

Saving themselves for an FA Cup Semi-Final.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,617
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 06:47:33 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 06:00:41 am
I wouldnt put it past Chelsea doing them at the weekend now.

It's a shame it's not a league game, they will be down and tired this weekend.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,829
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 07:13:24 am »
c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,212
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 07:14:30 am »
Couldn't have happened to a nicer club.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,021
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 07:21:20 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:26 am
Guardiola was kind enought to tell the press after that De Bruyne and Haaland wanted to be subbed off.

"Manu [Akanji], Erling [Haaland] and Kevin [De Bruyne] asked me to go out (of the game). They couldnt continue.

You know most the players hate him.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 07:22:11 am »
Foul, coz I can't stand those entitled government backed fascist c*nts. If I see one of them , even a kid, they're getting it ... in the most obscene Spanish I can muster

Saw this on blue moon in the how is your mood thread  Pot meet Kettle!

Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 07:27:41 am »


Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,660
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 07:27:47 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 06:00:41 am
I wouldnt put it past Chelsea doing them at the weekend now.

They'll be having some extra Pep magic potions beforehand. Walker's performance last night reminded me of Lance Armstrong at his peak.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,773
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 07:32:31 am »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,160
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 07:39:02 am »
The keeper took one look at Silva and thought, I bet this flash c*nt tries to panenka me.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 07:39:10 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:47:26 am
Guardiola was kind enought to tell the press after that De Bruyne and Haaland wanted to be subbed off.

"Manu [Akanji], Erling [Haaland] and Kevin [De Bruyne] asked me to go out (of the game). They couldnt continue.

I hope De Bruyne decks him at the weekend
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 07:49:39 am »
Rodri crying because Madrid set up defensively in the away leg of a CL QF is hilarious. They dont get it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 